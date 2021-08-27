Martinsburg stops Salem it its tracks for 35-21 rematch victory

The telling sequence for Salem High’s football opener with visiting Martinsburg, West Virginia, bookended halftime.
Trailing by a touchdown, the defending Class 4 champions fashioned their best offensive possession of the first half to march 61 yards to the Bulldogs 2 and a fourth and goal. Running fullback Cam Leftwich into the teeth of the Martinsburg defense, the middle of the Bulldogs defense stopped Leftwich in his tracks.
Salem had deferred the opening kickoff so it was the receiving team after intermission. Three power plays from the I formation netted 5 yards. A punt followed.
With two critical chances squandered by the home team, the Bulldogs then scored 21 unanswered points and went on to claim a convincing 35-21 victory. Martinsburg beat the Spartans in 2019 but the rematch was delayed until Friday because of the pandemic.
Salem struggled to contain the explosive Martinsburg offense and had similar struggles mounting an attack despite being beneficiary of three Bulldogs fumbles and an interception. Yet the Spartans kept plugging and scored its last TD, a 1-yard run by Leftwich with 2 minutes 36 seconds left.
The run right before the half that left Leftwich piled up just short of the goal line hurt. The stalled possession right after the break added to the Spartans’ challenges. There was no second-guessing the play calling afterward.
“We’re a pretty confident football team,” Salem coach Don Holter said of the goal line misfire. “We believe in one another. It’s fourth and goal from the 2, we’re out of timeouts, and if you can’t win a yard, you don’t deserve to win.
“I’d call it again.”
The blown-up possession right after the break made it worse. Whatever momentum that had developed with the improving offensive performance of the first half was gone.
“We stalled there and gave them a short field to work with,” Holter said. “We needed to establish ourselves there and make it 14-14. Instead , they made it a two-score game.”
The Bulldogs were coming off a nearly 3 1/2-hour bus trip on a school day to face a good team and hostile crowd that populated most of the home grandstand. Besides the turnovers, the West Virginians performed well throughout.
“We played well at times, and we also made some bone-headed plays,” Martinsburg coach Britt Sherman said. “There were things we need to clean up, but I was proud of the effort.”
He agreed the goal line stand just prior to the break was big.
“High school football is a lot about momentum,” he said. “To have a stand like that and hold them shows a lot about the character and grit of our kids.”
Martinsburg used two quarterbacks with Ezra Bagent completing 12 of 17 for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He threw an interception to Chauncey Logan Jr., early in the game. Murphy Clement was used more as a running quarterback and finished with 138 yards total offense and scored three TDs.
The rebuilt Spartans secondary had trouble with receiver Hudson Clement, who caught eight passes for 117 yards.
For Salem, Leftwich and tailback Javeon Jones combined for 185 rushing yards.