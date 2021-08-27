Martinsburg stops Salem it its tracks for 35-21 rematch victory

“We’re a pretty confident football team,” Salem coach Don Holter said of the goal line misfire. “We believe in one another. It’s fourth and goal from the 2, we’re out of timeouts, and if you can’t win a yard, you don’t deserve to win.

“I’d call it again.”

The blown-up possession right after the break made it worse. Whatever momentum that had developed with the improving offensive performance of the first half was gone.

“We stalled there and gave them a short field to work with,” Holter said. “We needed to establish ourselves there and make it 14-14. Instead , they made it a two-score game.”

The Bulldogs were coming off a nearly 3 1/2-hour bus trip on a school day to face a good team and hostile crowd that populated most of the home grandstand. Besides the turnovers, the West Virginians performed well throughout.

“We played well at times, and we also made some bone-headed plays,” Martinsburg coach Britt Sherman said. “There were things we need to clean up, but I was proud of the effort.”

He agreed the goal line stand just prior to the break was big.