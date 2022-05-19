Martinsville High parts ways with 2-time state champion boys basketball coach

The most historic head coaching position in Virginia boys basketball is open.

Martinsville High athletic director Tommy Golding said Thursday that the school has relieved two-time state championship coach and former Bulldogs playing legend Jeff Adkins of his duties.

Golding did not divulge reasons for the move, but he said the decision was made by Martinsville’s administration.

“We’re just going in a different direction,” Golding said. “Jeff’s a great guy and he’s a great coach. We’re just moving in a different direction. There are no hard feelings whatsoever.”

Adkins, a 1981 Martinsville graduate and former McDonald’s All-American prep star for the Bulldogs, responded to his dismissal with a written statement:

“While I’m saddened with Martinsville’s decision to go into a different direction … I’m grateful that the school system has afforded me this unique opportunity to return to my alma mater to do my small part to contribute to Martinsville High School’s rich history of basketball greatness,” he said.

Adkins was Martinsville’s head coach for nine seasons, leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back Virginia High School League Class 2 championships in 2015 and 2016, increasing the program’s state-record total of titles to 15.

Martinsville advanced to seven VHSL state tournaments and four final-four berths during his tenure.

Adkins contributed to two of those state titles as a player under VHSL coaching legend Husky Hall in 1980 and 1981 before starting 118 consecutive games as a guard at Maryland including a 26-point outing against a North Carolina team featuring Michael Jordan.

A 6-foot-5 guard, he was selected in the eighth round of the NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

He was an assistant coach at Maryland from 1988-91.

Adkins' first head coaching position was a one-year stint at West Nottingham Academy in Maryland where his team went 25-2.

He was the head coach from 2002-12 at Carlisle School in Martinsville, leading the Chiefs to six VISAA boys championships and three runner-up finishes.

“There’s nobody I don’t think will apply that has his resume,” Golding said. “His knowledge is super. I can’t say anything bad about Jeff, not one thing bad about him.”

Adkins owns a local business and has not been a full-time employee of the school system.

Golding said Martinsville would like to hire a coach who would be a teacher at the high school.

“We’re not saying we have to have someone in the building, but we would love to have someone in the building,” Golding said. “We have plenty of teaching vacancies.

“We will be taking applications starting next week.”

Adkins’ last game as Martinsville’s coach was a 50-39 loss to Radford in a Region 2C semifinal at Roanoke College in February, ending an 11-10 season.

Martinsville is one of a handful of Timesland schools that did not play any boys basketball games in 2020-21 because of the school system’s COVID-19 protocol.

Golding could not gauge the impact of the shutdown on Thursday’s decision to release Adkins.

“It’s hard to say. It really is,” the Martinsville AD said. “COVID’s changed a lot of things here. We’re just trying to figure out what’s best for the kids to move forward in every sport. We’ve taken a beating, probably worse than anybody.

“We were not allowed to do anything. We had no students in the buildings. We couldn’t practice. We couldn’t be with them. That went on past the whole year.

“The first time sanctions were lifted was July 19th of [2021], so how our football team won as many games as we did is still a baffle to me. We weren’t allowed to lift [weights]. We weren’t allowed to do anything.”

Martinsville’s pool of applicants could be affected by the future status of the high school.

Martinsville is considering reversion from its city status to becoming a town as part of Henry County. If that takes place, it is possible the school system would be absorbed into the county and the high school could close.

Adkins, 59, said in his statement that he hopes to coach again elsewhere.

“Even though I will cherish the relationships that I have made while at Martinsville, my coaching days aren’t over,” he said. “I look forward to what my next coaching experience may be and bring.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

