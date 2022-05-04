 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 3 prep scores; May 4-5 schedule

  • 0
Timesland (copy) (copy)

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Franklin County 16, William Fleming 1, 1st game

Franklin County 24, William Fleming 2, 2nd game

Cave Spring at Patrick Henry, ppd., Wednesday

Blacksburg 7, Salem 4

Pulaski County at Hidden Valley, ppd.

Bassett at Halifax County, ppd., May 12

Carroll County at Radford, ppd.

Rustburg 3, Liberty 0

Northside 8, Lord Botetourt 7

Tunstall 8, Magna Vista 0

William Byrd 10, Staunton River 0

Alleghany 11, Floyd County 10

Virginia High 3, Marion 3

Patrick County 12, Martinsville 2

Auburn 18, Fort Chiswell 0

Covington 19, Bath County 2

George Wythe 10, Bland County 6

PH-Glade Spring 15, Chilhowie 8

Giles 16, Craig County 5

Eastern Montgomery 11, at Parry McCluer 9

Grayson County 13, Galax 1

Rural Retreat 13, Northwood 8

Carlisle 12, Hargrave Military 4

Miller School 10, North Cross 3

Virginia Episcopal 19, Roanoke Catholic 0

Christian Heritage 6, Westover Christian 5

SOFTBALL

Franklin County at William Fleming, ppd., May 9

Cave Spring 11, Patrick Henry 0, 5 innings

Blacksburg 4, Salem 2

Pulaski County 11, Hidden Valley 0

Bassett at Halifax County, ppd. May 9

Carroll County at Radford, ppd.

Rustburg 5, Liberty 2

Northside 2, Lord Botetourt 1, 8 innings

Tunstall 4, Magna Vista 2

Staunton River 7, William Byrd 4

Alleghany 14, Floyd County 3

Marion 12, Virginia High 3

Auburn 6, Fort Chiswell 2

George Wythe 5, Bland County 2

PH-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 1

Giles 12, Craig County 8

Parry McCluer 10, Eastern Montgomery 0

Grayson County 11, Galax 0

Rural Retreat 8, Northwood 7

Roanoke Catholic 14, Westover Christian 8

Temple Christian 21, Roanoke Valley Christian 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Monticello 13, Rockbridge County 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rockbridge County 23, Monticello 2

BOYS SOCCER

William Fleming 2, Franklin County 1

Patrick Henry 3, Cave Spring 0

Salem 0, Blacksburg 0, tie

Liberty Christian 3, Jefferson Forest 2

Pulaski County 3, Hidden Valley 2

Liberty 6, Rustburg 1

Lord Botetourt 3, Northside 0

Magna Vista 4, Tunstall 1

William Byrd 5, Staunton River 2

Fort Defiance 4, Alleghany 2

Virginia High 3, Marion 2

Martinsville 2, Patrick County 1

Bath County 4, Covington 3

Eastern Montgomery 8, Parry McCluer 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin County at William Fleming, ppd., May 9

Patrick Henry 2, Cave Spring 0

Blacksburg 2, Salem 0

Hidden Valley 6, Pulaski County 0

Halifax County 4, Bassett 1

Lord Botetourt 8, Northside 0

Magna Vista 4, Tunstall 1

Staunton River 1, William Byrd 0

Marion 3, Virginia High 1

Martinsville 2, Patrick County 1

Miller School 1, Bath County 1, tie

Eastern Montgomery 10, Giles 0

George Wythe 2, Lebanon 0

Blue Ridge Christian 2, Faith Christian 1

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Temple Christian

BOYS TENNIS

Northside 9, Franklin County 0

Cave Spring at Patrick Henry

William Byrd at William Fleming, 1st match, ppd.

William Byrd at William Fleming, 2nd match, ppd.

Blacksburg 6, Salem 0

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, ppd., Wednesday

Radford 6, Carroll County 3

Liberty at Brookville, ppd., Wednesday

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, ppd.

Floyd County 7, Alleghany 2

Marion 8, Virginia High 1

Grayson County at Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Narrows 7, Richlands 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Franklin County 5, Northside 4

Patrick Henry at Cave Spring, ppd., Wednesday

William Fleming at William Byrd, ppd.

Blacksburg at Salem, ppd.

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, ppd., Wednesday

Radford 8, Carroll County 0

Brookville at Liberty, ppd., Wednesday

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, ppd.

Alleghany 8, Floyd County 0

Marion 9, Virginia High 0

Grayson County 9, Richlands 0

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Patrick Henry at Cave Spring, 1st game

Patrick Henry at Cave Spring, 2nd game

Christiansburg at Radford

Hidden Valley at Auburn

Martinsville at George Washington

Eastern Montgomery at Craig County

Virginia Episcopal at Carlisle

Roanoke Catholic at North Cross

SOFTBALL

Cave Spring at Patrick Henry

E.C. Glass at William Fleming

Auburn at Blacksburg

Salem at Lord Botetourt

Radford at Christiansburg

Marion at Graham

Eastern Montgomery at Craig County

Rural Retreat at Floyd County

BOYS LACROSSE

Salem at Blacksburg

William Byrd at Cave Spring

GIRLS LACROSSE

Blacksburg at Salem

William Byrd at Cave Spring

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick Henry at Cave Spring

Jefferson Forest at Rockbridge County

Bassett at Halifax County

Christiansburg at Abingdon

Auburn at Giles

Craig County at Narrows

GIRLS SOCCER

Cave Spring at Patrick Henry

Giles at Bland County

BOYS TENNIS

Halifax County at Franklin County

Patrick Henry at Cave Spring

Martinsville at Bassett

Lord Botetourt at Rockbridge County

Radford at Fort Chiswell

Galax at Narrows

Richlands at Grayson County

GIRLS TENNIS

Franklin County at Halifax County

Cave Spring at Patrick Henry, 1st match

Cave Spring at Patrick Henry, 2nd match

Christiansburg at Salem

Bassett at Martinsville

Narrows at Galax

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

William Fleming at Lord Botetourt

Blacksburg at Pulaski County

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass

Carroll County at James River

Patrick County at Magna Vista

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer

William Byrd at Staunton River

Glenvar at Alleghany

Fort Chiswell at Radford

Covington at Eastern Montgomery

Craig County at Narrows

Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian

SOFTBALL

Christiansburg at Patrick Henry

Pulaski County at Blacksburg

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass

James River at Carroll County

Patrick County at Magna Vista

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer

Staunton River at William Byrd

Glenvar at Alleghany

Covington at Eastern Montgomery

Craig County at Narrows

Grayson County at George Wythe

Miller School at Roanoke Catholic

United Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian

BOYS LACROSSE

Patrick Henry at William Byrd

Jefferson Forest at Christiansburg

E.C. Glass at Hidden Valley

GIRLS LACROSSE

Chatham Hall at Franklin County

Patrick Henry at William Byrd

Jefferson Forest at Christiansburg

Salem at Rockbridge County

Hidden Valley at E.C. Glass

BOYS SOCCER

Blacksburg at Pulaski County

James River at Carroll County

Patrick County at Magna Vista

Glenvar at Alleghany

Marion at Radford

Martinsville at George Washington

Eastern Montgomery at Covington

Narrows at Craig County

Fort Chiswell at Galax

Honaker at Rural Retreat

GIRLS SOCCER

William Fleming at Franklin County

Pulaski County at Blacksburg

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest

Carroll County at James River

Brookville at Liberty

Magna Vista at Patrick County

Halifax County at Martinsville

Auburn at Giles

Bath County at Grace Christian

New Covenant at North Cross

Temple Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian

BOYS TENNIS

Blacksburg at Pulaski County

Heritage at Jefferson Forest

Liberty Christian at Liberty

Martinsville at Floyd County

Lebanon at Marion

Fort Chiswell at Galax

Narrows at George Wythe

GIRLS TENNIS

Christiansburg at Patrick Henry

Pulaski County at Blacksburg

Jefferson Forest at Heritage

Liberty at Liberty Christian

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer

Glenvar at Alleghany

Floyd County at Martinsville

Marion at Lebanon

Patrick County at Halifax County

Giles at Auburn

Bath County at Narrows

Galax at Fort Chiswell

 

