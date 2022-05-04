May 3 prep scores; May 4-5 schedule

TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Franklin County 16, William Fleming 1, 1st game
Franklin County 24, William Fleming 2, 2nd game
Cave Spring at Patrick Henry, ppd., Wednesday
Blacksburg 7, Salem 4
Pulaski County at Hidden Valley, ppd.
Bassett at Halifax County, ppd., May 12
Carroll County at Radford, ppd.
Rustburg 3, Liberty 0
Northside 8, Lord Botetourt 7
Tunstall 8, Magna Vista 0
William Byrd 10, Staunton River 0
Alleghany 11, Floyd County 10
Virginia High 3, Marion 3
Patrick County 12, Martinsville 2
Auburn 18, Fort Chiswell 0
Covington 19, Bath County 2
George Wythe 10, Bland County 6
PH-Glade Spring 15, Chilhowie 8
Giles 16, Craig County 5
Eastern Montgomery 11, at Parry McCluer 9
Grayson County 13, Galax 1
Rural Retreat 13, Northwood 8
Carlisle 12, Hargrave Military 4
Miller School 10, North Cross 3
Virginia Episcopal 19, Roanoke Catholic 0
Christian Heritage 6, Westover Christian 5
SOFTBALL
Franklin County at William Fleming, ppd., May 9
Cave Spring 11, Patrick Henry 0, 5 innings
Blacksburg 4, Salem 2
Pulaski County 11, Hidden Valley 0
Bassett at Halifax County, ppd. May 9
Carroll County at Radford, ppd.
Rustburg 5, Liberty 2
Northside 2, Lord Botetourt 1, 8 innings
Tunstall 4, Magna Vista 2
Staunton River 7, William Byrd 4
Alleghany 14, Floyd County 3
Marion 12, Virginia High 3
Auburn 6, Fort Chiswell 2
George Wythe 5, Bland County 2
PH-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 1
Giles 12, Craig County 8
Parry McCluer 10, Eastern Montgomery 0
Grayson County 11, Galax 0
Rural Retreat 8, Northwood 7
Roanoke Catholic 14, Westover Christian 8
Temple Christian 21, Roanoke Valley Christian 2
BOYS LACROSSE
Monticello 13, Rockbridge County 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rockbridge County 23, Monticello 2
BOYS SOCCER
William Fleming 2, Franklin County 1
Patrick Henry 3, Cave Spring 0
Salem 0, Blacksburg 0, tie
Liberty Christian 3, Jefferson Forest 2
Pulaski County 3, Hidden Valley 2
Liberty 6, Rustburg 1
Lord Botetourt 3, Northside 0
Magna Vista 4, Tunstall 1
William Byrd 5, Staunton River 2
Fort Defiance 4, Alleghany 2
Virginia High 3, Marion 2
Martinsville 2, Patrick County 1
Bath County 4, Covington 3
Eastern Montgomery 8, Parry McCluer 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin County at William Fleming, ppd., May 9
Patrick Henry 2, Cave Spring 0
Blacksburg 2, Salem 0
Hidden Valley 6, Pulaski County 0
Halifax County 4, Bassett 1
Lord Botetourt 8, Northside 0
Magna Vista 4, Tunstall 1
Staunton River 1, William Byrd 0
Marion 3, Virginia High 1
Martinsville 2, Patrick County 1
Miller School 1, Bath County 1, tie
Eastern Montgomery 10, Giles 0
George Wythe 2, Lebanon 0
Blue Ridge Christian 2, Faith Christian 1
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Temple Christian
BOYS TENNIS
Northside 9, Franklin County 0
Cave Spring at Patrick Henry
William Byrd at William Fleming, 1st match, ppd.
William Byrd at William Fleming, 2nd match, ppd.
Blacksburg 6, Salem 0
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, ppd., Wednesday
Radford 6, Carroll County 3
Liberty at Brookville, ppd., Wednesday
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, ppd.
Floyd County 7, Alleghany 2
Marion 8, Virginia High 1
Grayson County at Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Narrows 7, Richlands 2
GIRLS TENNIS
Franklin County 5, Northside 4
Patrick Henry at Cave Spring, ppd., Wednesday
William Fleming at William Byrd, ppd.
Blacksburg at Salem, ppd.
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, ppd., Wednesday
Radford 8, Carroll County 0
Brookville at Liberty, ppd., Wednesday
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, ppd.
Alleghany 8, Floyd County 0
Marion 9, Virginia High 0
Grayson County 9, Richlands 0
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Patrick Henry at Cave Spring, 1st game
Patrick Henry at Cave Spring, 2nd game
Christiansburg at Radford
Hidden Valley at Auburn
Martinsville at George Washington
Eastern Montgomery at Craig County
Virginia Episcopal at Carlisle
Roanoke Catholic at North Cross
SOFTBALL
Cave Spring at Patrick Henry
E.C. Glass at William Fleming
Auburn at Blacksburg
Salem at Lord Botetourt
Radford at Christiansburg
Marion at Graham
Eastern Montgomery at Craig County
Rural Retreat at Floyd County
BOYS LACROSSE
Salem at Blacksburg
William Byrd at Cave Spring
GIRLS LACROSSE
Blacksburg at Salem
William Byrd at Cave Spring
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick Henry at Cave Spring
Jefferson Forest at Rockbridge County
Bassett at Halifax County
Christiansburg at Abingdon
Auburn at Giles
Craig County at Narrows
GIRLS SOCCER
Cave Spring at Patrick Henry
Giles at Bland County
BOYS TENNIS
Halifax County at Franklin County
Patrick Henry at Cave Spring
Martinsville at Bassett
Lord Botetourt at Rockbridge County
Radford at Fort Chiswell
Galax at Narrows
Richlands at Grayson County
GIRLS TENNIS
Franklin County at Halifax County
Cave Spring at Patrick Henry, 1st match
Cave Spring at Patrick Henry, 2nd match
Christiansburg at Salem
Bassett at Martinsville
Narrows at Galax
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
William Fleming at Lord Botetourt
Blacksburg at Pulaski County
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass
Carroll County at James River
Patrick County at Magna Vista
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer
William Byrd at Staunton River
Glenvar at Alleghany
Fort Chiswell at Radford
Covington at Eastern Montgomery
Craig County at Narrows
Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian
SOFTBALL
Christiansburg at Patrick Henry
Pulaski County at Blacksburg
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass
James River at Carroll County
Patrick County at Magna Vista
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer
Staunton River at William Byrd
Glenvar at Alleghany
Covington at Eastern Montgomery
Craig County at Narrows
Grayson County at George Wythe
Miller School at Roanoke Catholic
United Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian
BOYS LACROSSE
Patrick Henry at William Byrd
Jefferson Forest at Christiansburg
E.C. Glass at Hidden Valley
GIRLS LACROSSE
Chatham Hall at Franklin County
Patrick Henry at William Byrd
Jefferson Forest at Christiansburg
Salem at Rockbridge County
Hidden Valley at E.C. Glass
BOYS SOCCER
Blacksburg at Pulaski County
James River at Carroll County
Patrick County at Magna Vista
Glenvar at Alleghany
Marion at Radford
Martinsville at George Washington
Eastern Montgomery at Covington
Narrows at Craig County
Fort Chiswell at Galax
Honaker at Rural Retreat
GIRLS SOCCER
William Fleming at Franklin County
Pulaski County at Blacksburg
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest
Carroll County at James River
Brookville at Liberty
Magna Vista at Patrick County
Halifax County at Martinsville
Auburn at Giles
Bath County at Grace Christian
New Covenant at North Cross
Temple Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian
BOYS TENNIS
Blacksburg at Pulaski County
Heritage at Jefferson Forest
Liberty Christian at Liberty
Martinsville at Floyd County
Lebanon at Marion
Fort Chiswell at Galax
Narrows at George Wythe
GIRLS TENNIS
Christiansburg at Patrick Henry
Pulaski County at Blacksburg
Jefferson Forest at Heritage
Liberty at Liberty Christian
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer
Glenvar at Alleghany
Floyd County at Martinsville
Marion at Lebanon
Patrick County at Halifax County
Giles at Auburn
Bath County at Narrows
Galax at Fort Chiswell