May 9 prep regular-season scores; May 10-11 schedule

MONDAY
BASEBALL
Franklin County 2, Blacksburg 1
Christiansburg 16, Patrick Henry 2
Salem 5, James River 2
Cave Spring 8, Glenvar 4
Liberty Christian 22, Liberty 1
Marion 11, Graham 7
Halifax County 34, Martinsville 1
Patrick County 8, Dan River 2
Auburn 16, Giles 2
Staunton 19, Bath County 0
Grayson County 10, Bland County 0, 6 innings
Chilhowie 10, PH-Glade Spring 1
Parry McCluer 13, Eastern Montgomery 0
Fort Chiswell 12, George Wythe 11
SOFTBALL
Salem 14, William Fleming 0
Halifax County 12, Bassett 1
Carroll County 7, James River 6
Lord Botetourt 4, Cave Spring 0
Liberty Christian 6, Liberty 5
Dan River 11, Patrick County 1
Auburn 7, Grayson County 1
Parry McCluer 19, Eastern Montgomery 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Patrick Henry 13, Jefferson Forest 7
Hidden Valley 17, Blacksburg 8
E.C. Glass 20, Rockbridge County 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
Franklin County 9, Christiansburg 4
Patrick Henry 9, Jefferson Forest 6
Blacksburg 13, Hidden Valley 4
Rockbridge County 17, E.C. Glass 1
BOYS SOCCER
William Fleming 2, Franklin County 1
Lord Botetourt 2, Salem 1
Carroll County 2, Alleghany 0
Glenvar 8, Heritage 0
Radford 5, James River 2
George Washington 8, Patrick County 0
Bath County 4, Riverheads 0
Fort Chiswell at Holston, ppd., Friday
George Wythe 8, Grayson County 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin County 11, William Fleming 0
Jefferson Forest 10, Heritage 0
Carroll County at Alleghany
Liberty Christian 6, Liberty 0
Staunton River 4, Rockbridge County 0
Radford 4, James River 2
Marion 5, Honaker 3
Patrick County 6, George Washington 0
Riverheads 6, Bath County 0
Giles 2, Galax 1
BOYS TENNIS
Jefferson Forest 9, Liberty 0
Fort Chiswell at Carroll County, ppd., May 19
Giles 9, Galax 0
Grayson County 5, George Wythe 4
GIRLS TENNIS
Jefferson Forest 6, Liberty 3
Hidden Valley at Cave Spring
Northside 5, Lord Botetourt 4
Rockbridge County 8, Stuarts Draft 1
Bath County 5, Alleghany 4
Radford 5, Auburn 4
Galax 8, Giles 1
George Wythe 8, Grayson County 1
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Lord Botetourt at Franklin County
Patrick Henry at Blacksbueg
Staunton River at William Fleming
Heritage at Jefferson Forest
Pulaski County at Cave Spring
Magna Vista at Bassett
Christiansburg at Hidden Valley
William Byrd at Northside
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County
James River at Radford
Tazewell at Marion
Tunstall at Martinsville
Bath County at Eastern Montgomery
Bland County at Fort Chiswell
Chilhowie at Holston
Craig County at Covington
Giles at Galax
Grayson County at George Wythe
Narrows at Parry McCluer
Rural Retreat at PH-Glade Spring
SOFTBALL
Lord Botetourt at Franklin County
Blacksburg at Patrick Henry
William Fleming at Staunton River
Cave Spring at Pulaski County
Hidden Valley at Christiansburg
Northside at William Byrd
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County
Floyd County at Glenvar
James River at Radford
Tazewell at Marion
Bland County at Fort Chiswell
Chilhowie at Holston
Craig County at Covington
Giles at Galax
Narrows at Parry McCluer
Rural Retreat at PH-Glade Spring
BOYS LACROSSE
William Byrd at Salem
GIRLS LACROSSE
William Byrd at Salem
BOYS SOCCER
Franklin County at Lord Botetourt
Patrick Henry at Blacksburg
William Fleming at Staunton River
Heritage at Jefferson Forest
Pulaski County at Cave Spring
Magna Vista at Bassett
Christiansburg at Hidden Valley
Liberty Christian at Liberty
Northside at William Byrd
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County
Tunstall at Martinsville
Eastern Montgomery at Bath County
Covington at Craig County
Narrows at Parry McCluer
PH-Glade Spring at Rural Retreat
GIRLS SOCCER
Lord Botetourt at Franklin County
Blacksburg at Patrick Henry
Staunton River at William Fleming
Jefferson Forest at Western Albemarle
Cave Spring at Pulaski County
Bassett at Magna Vista
Hidden Valley at Christiansburg
William Byrd at Northside
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby
Glenvar at Floyd County
Marion at Tazewell
Martinsville at Tunstall
Bath County at Eastern Montgomery
BOYS TENNIS
William Fleming at Franklin County
Patrick Henry at Blacksburg
Pulaski County at Cave Spring
Carroll County at Alleghany
Christiansburg at Hidden Valley
Liberty at Heritage
Lord Botetourt at Northside
Rockbridge County at Spotswood
Staunton River at William Byrd
Floyd County at Glenvar
Tazewell at Marion
GIRLS TENNIS
Franklin County at William Fleming
Blacksburg at Patrick Henry
Cave Spring at Pulaski County
Alleghany at Carroll County
Hidden Valley at Christinsburg
Heritage at Liberty
Spotswood at Rockbridge County
William Byrd at Staunton River
Glenvar at Floyd County
Marion at Tazewell
Fort Chiswell at Galax
Narrows at Parry McCluer
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Martinsville at William Fleming
Radford at Carroll County
Liberty at Staunton River, comp. of susp. game, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 2nd game, 7 p.m.
Patrick County at Floyd County
Richlands at Marion
Galax at Auburn
Eastern Montgomery at Narrows
SOFTBALL
Jefferson Forest at Patrick Henry
Northside at Blacksburg
Brookville at Bassett
Carroll County at Radford, 5 p.m.
Staunton River at Liberty, comp. of susp. game, 5:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Hidden Valley
Giles at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Patrick County at Floyd County
Amherst County at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Rural Retreat
Parry McCluer at Craig County
Eastern Montgomery at Narrows
Grayson County at Fort Chiswell
BOYS LACROSSE
Rockbridge County at Franklin County
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rockbridge County at Western Albemarle
BOYS SOCCER
William Fleming at Salem
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass
Tunstall at Martinsville
Auburn at Grayson County
Holston at Fort Chiswell
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem at William Fleming
BOYS TENNIS
William Byrd at William Fleming, 1st match
William Byrd at William Fleming, 2nd match
Amherst County at Jefferson Forest
Lord Botetourt at Salem
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County
Alleghany at Glenvar
Grayson County at Galax
BIRLS TENNIS
William Fleming at William Byrd
Jefferson Forest at Brookville
Lord Botetourt at Salem
Graham at Marion
Auburn at Radford
Fort Chiswell at George Wythe
Richlands at Rural Retreat