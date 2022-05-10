 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 9 prep regular-season scores; May 10-11 schedule

MONDAY

BASEBALL

Franklin County 2, Blacksburg 1

Christiansburg 16, Patrick Henry 2

Salem 5, James River 2

Cave Spring 8, Glenvar 4

Liberty Christian 22, Liberty 1

Marion 11, Graham 7

Halifax County 34, Martinsville 1

Patrick County 8, Dan River 2

Auburn 16, Giles 2

Staunton 19, Bath County 0

Grayson County 10, Bland County 0, 6 innings

Chilhowie 10, PH-Glade Spring 1

Parry McCluer 13, Eastern Montgomery 0

Fort Chiswell 12, George Wythe 11

SOFTBALL

Salem 14, William Fleming 0

Halifax County 12, Bassett 1

Carroll County 7, James River 6

Lord Botetourt 4, Cave Spring 0

Liberty Christian 6, Liberty 5

Dan River 11, Patrick County 1

Auburn 7, Grayson County 1

Parry McCluer 19, Eastern Montgomery 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Patrick Henry 13, Jefferson Forest 7

Hidden Valley 17, Blacksburg 8

E.C. Glass 20, Rockbridge County 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Franklin County 9, Christiansburg 4

Patrick Henry 9, Jefferson Forest 6

Blacksburg 13, Hidden Valley 4

Rockbridge County 17, E.C. Glass 1

BOYS SOCCER

William Fleming 2, Franklin County 1

Lord Botetourt 2, Salem 1

Carroll County 2, Alleghany 0

Glenvar 8, Heritage 0

Radford 5, James River 2

George Washington 8, Patrick County 0

Bath County 4, Riverheads 0

Fort Chiswell at Holston, ppd., Friday

George Wythe 8, Grayson County 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin County 11, William Fleming 0

Jefferson Forest 10, Heritage 0

Carroll County at Alleghany

Liberty Christian 6, Liberty 0

Staunton River 4, Rockbridge County 0

Radford 4, James River 2

Marion 5, Honaker 3

Patrick County 6, George Washington 0

Riverheads 6, Bath County 0

Giles 2, Galax 1

BOYS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest 9, Liberty 0

Fort Chiswell at Carroll County, ppd., May 19

Giles 9, Galax 0

Grayson County 5, George Wythe 4

GIRLS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest 6, Liberty 3

Hidden Valley at Cave Spring

Northside 5, Lord Botetourt 4

Rockbridge County 8, Stuarts Draft 1

Bath County 5, Alleghany 4

Radford 5, Auburn 4

Galax 8, Giles 1

George Wythe 8, Grayson County 1

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Lord Botetourt at Franklin County

Patrick Henry at Blacksbueg

Staunton River at William Fleming

Heritage at Jefferson Forest

Pulaski County at Cave Spring

Magna Vista at Bassett

Christiansburg at Hidden Valley

William Byrd at Northside

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County

James River at Radford

Tazewell at Marion

Tunstall at Martinsville

Bath County at Eastern Montgomery

Bland County at Fort Chiswell

Chilhowie at Holston

Craig County at Covington

Giles at Galax

Grayson County at George Wythe

Narrows at Parry McCluer

Rural Retreat at PH-Glade Spring

SOFTBALL

Lord Botetourt at Franklin County

Blacksburg at Patrick Henry

William Fleming at Staunton River

Cave Spring at Pulaski County

Hidden Valley at Christiansburg

Northside at William Byrd

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County

Floyd County at Glenvar

James River at Radford

Tazewell at Marion

Bland County at Fort Chiswell

Chilhowie at Holston

Craig County at Covington

Giles at Galax

Narrows at Parry McCluer

Rural Retreat at PH-Glade Spring

BOYS LACROSSE

William Byrd at Salem

GIRLS LACROSSE

William Byrd at Salem

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin County at Lord Botetourt

Patrick Henry at Blacksburg

William Fleming at Staunton River

Heritage at Jefferson Forest

Pulaski County at Cave Spring

Magna Vista at Bassett

Christiansburg at Hidden Valley

Liberty Christian at Liberty

Northside at William Byrd

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County

Tunstall at Martinsville

Eastern Montgomery at Bath County

Covington at Craig County

Narrows at Parry McCluer

PH-Glade Spring at Rural Retreat

GIRLS SOCCER

Lord Botetourt at Franklin County

Blacksburg at Patrick Henry

Staunton River at William Fleming

Jefferson Forest at Western Albemarle

Cave Spring at Pulaski County

Bassett at Magna Vista

Hidden Valley at Christiansburg

William Byrd at Northside

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby

Glenvar at Floyd County

Marion at Tazewell

Martinsville at Tunstall

Bath County at Eastern Montgomery

BOYS TENNIS

William Fleming at Franklin County

Patrick Henry at Blacksburg

Pulaski County at Cave Spring

Carroll County at Alleghany

Christiansburg at Hidden Valley

Liberty at Heritage

Lord Botetourt at Northside

Rockbridge County at Spotswood

Staunton River at William Byrd

Floyd County at Glenvar

Tazewell at Marion

GIRLS TENNIS

Franklin County at William Fleming

Blacksburg at Patrick Henry

Cave Spring at Pulaski County

Alleghany at Carroll County

Hidden Valley at Christinsburg

Heritage at Liberty

Spotswood at Rockbridge County

William Byrd at Staunton River

Glenvar at Floyd County

Marion at Tazewell

Fort Chiswell at Galax

Narrows at Parry McCluer

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Martinsville at William Fleming

Radford at Carroll County

Liberty at Staunton River, comp. of susp. game, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 2nd game, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at Floyd County

Richlands at Marion

Galax at Auburn

Eastern Montgomery at Narrows

SOFTBALL

Jefferson Forest at Patrick Henry

Northside at Blacksburg

Brookville at Bassett

Carroll County at Radford, 5 p.m.

Staunton River at Liberty, comp. of susp. game, 5:30 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Hidden Valley

Giles at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Patrick County at Floyd County

Amherst County at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Rural Retreat

Parry McCluer at Craig County

Eastern Montgomery at Narrows

Grayson County at Fort Chiswell

BOYS LACROSSE

Rockbridge County at Franklin County

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rockbridge County at Western Albemarle

BOYS SOCCER

William Fleming at Salem

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass

Tunstall at Martinsville

Auburn at Grayson County

Holston at Fort Chiswell

GIRLS SOCCER

Salem at William Fleming

BOYS TENNIS

William Byrd at William Fleming, 1st match

William Byrd at William Fleming, 2nd match

Amherst County at Jefferson Forest

Lord Botetourt at Salem

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County

Alleghany at Glenvar

Grayson County at Galax

BIRLS TENNIS

William Fleming at William Byrd

Jefferson Forest at Brookville

Lord Botetourt at Salem

Graham at Marion

Auburn at Radford

Fort Chiswell at George Wythe

Richlands at Rural Retreat

 

