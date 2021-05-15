McFarling: Giles County native Marty Smith, ESPN remain perfect match

“I’m grateful that they believe in what I do and how I do it and the reception from the viewership.”

Timesland-area viewers got a treat on April 24, when Smith spent four minutes on “Marty & McGee” saluting the Giles High volleyball team. Later that day, the Spartans would capture the school’s first state championship in any girls’ team sport.

“I knew that those girls were special, because I keep up with home,” Smith said. “My best friends growing up are my best friends now, so I’m aware of what’s going on.”

When friends and school officials had asked him to say a few words for an inspirational video they’d shown to the girls earlier that week, Smith had jumped at the chance.

But as he was making the hour-long drive from his Huntersville, North Carolina, lake home to the “Marty & McGee” studio that morning, Smith decided to give the team some national love, too. McGee was happy to let him do it.