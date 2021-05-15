McFarling: Giles County native Marty Smith, ESPN remain perfect match

Marty Smith had just watched Trevor Lawrence become the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft.
He’d been invited into the Lawrence family home, where he’d done live spots for ESPN leading up to the draft. He’d chronicled the joy when the life-altering selection came. He’d sat down with the quarterback in the living room and conducted an interview with the newest member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
When Smith’s work was done that night, he headed to his truck, which he would drive to the Charlotte airport to catch a morning flight to cover the Kentucky Derby. But before the Giles County native cranked the engine, he pulled out his phone and sent a text message to two of his bosses at ESPN.
“Hey,” Smith texted. “Thank you for believing in me.”
Grateful. It’s a word Smith uses often. It’s a sentiment he wants to express whenever he can to anyone who’s helped him become one of the faces of ESPN.
He’s grateful to sources – the coaches, the football players, the NASCAR drivers, the golfers, the horse trainers – who’ve allowed him into their lives, who’ve let him tell their stories.
And he’s grateful for the national platform on which he can tell them.
“ESPN has given me that opportunity and that chance,” Smith said in a phone interview Friday. “And kids like Trevor, with whom I’ve built those relationships, have given me a chance. That’s never going to be lost on me.”
The opportunities keep coming – and expanding – for Smith. On Tuesday, ESPN announced a multi-year contract extension for the former Giles High School football player, whom the company hailed as “one of ESPN’s most popular and recognized on-air personalities.”
Smith covered the Preakness Stakes this weekend before jetting off to Kiawah Island, S.C., where he’ll cover the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. Last month, as he has for several years, he covered the Masters. This fall, he’ll be heavily involved in the network’s college football coverage again.
All the while, he’s continued to co-host “Marty & McGee” – the weekly SEC Network show he does with fellow ESPN reporter and longtime friend Ryan McGee – and put out the “Marty Smith’s America” podcast.
“Marty is versatility personified,” Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president of production, said in news release announcing the contract extension. “He can flip a switch to cover any event, story or subject, but his ability to build relationships and get to the heart of the story are part of what truly makes him a great journalist.”
Even in his 15th year with the company, Smith still pinches himself that he gets to do all this.
“It’s crazy,” Smith said. “I mean, I signed there for the first time in September of ’06, and I was young and fresh-faced and wore really bad sweaters. But now I have gray hair and three kids and Lainie and I will celebrate our 21st anniversary on May 20, so I’m just humbled by it. I really am.
“I’m grateful that they believe in what I do and how I do it and the reception from the viewership.”
Timesland-area viewers got a treat on April 24, when Smith spent four minutes on “Marty & McGee” saluting the Giles High volleyball team. Later that day, the Spartans would capture the school’s first state championship in any girls’ team sport.
“I knew that those girls were special, because I keep up with home,” Smith said. “My best friends growing up are my best friends now, so I’m aware of what’s going on.”
When friends and school officials had asked him to say a few words for an inspirational video they’d shown to the girls earlier that week, Smith had jumped at the chance.
But as he was making the hour-long drive from his Huntersville, North Carolina, lake home to the “Marty & McGee” studio that morning, Smith decided to give the team some national love, too. McGee was happy to let him do it.
“With an adult perspective and a broader-scope perspective on what it means to small towns when their young people achieve at a level like that, I know it matters so much deeper than just the trophy,” Smith said, when asked what compelled him to talk prep volleyball on a national show. “It’s an identity thing that permeates the entire community. It provides a light. And in this time when so many people are searching for hope and things that might inspire them, those girls really did that for Pearisburg and Pembroke and Ripplemead and Newport and White Gate and every little community in Giles County.
“That’s what ‘Marty & McGee’ is. It’s this kind of amazing, open, free-flowing platform that lets us say whatever we want.”
Folks in small towns all over the country reached out to Smith that day, telling him they appreciated his recognition of the Giles team. The resonance blew him away, but hardly a day goes by that he isn’t blown away by something related to his dream job.
It happened again on Friday, at Pimlico Race Course. Smith approached Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen for a story he was working on regarding the Bob Baffert controversy.
Smith had never met Asmussen. He wasn’t sure how the trainer would respond to this particular line of questioning.
“He was so overwhelmingly receptive and excited — because he’s a fan of ‘Marty & McGee!’” Smith said with a laugh. “And you just go, ‘Holy [bleep]!’ It just blows my mind every time.
“I hope it doesn’t sound trite or hokey or insincere in any way, because it’s anything but. I’ll never get used to that stuff.”