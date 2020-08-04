McFarling: Griffin carries confidence into 2nd career major

Lanto Griffin is ready to make a new major memory.
The Blacksburg High School graduate only has a couple of vivid ones right now. Both are from the 2018 U.S. Open — the lone major he’s played prior to this week’s PGA Championship.
The first memory is of the fans singing “Happy Birthday” before he teed off on his opening hole of the second round, on the day he turned 30.
“And then I missed a 3½-footer on my last hole of the day to miss the cut by one on my birthday,” Griffin said with a chuckle. “So not the best memories from the U.S. Open, but I remember how exciting it was, too.”
This week promises to be, as well.
Griffin heads to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco to compete in his second career major, and he does so as a PGA Tour winner ranked 12th in the FedExCup standings.
“My game is completely different than it was two years ago,” Griffin said. “I feel way more comfortable under pressure and on the big stage. It kind of takes experience and it takes some success to get to that level.
“The first half of this year has really done a lot for me from a confidence standpoint, feeling like I kind of belong out here now and I can compete with the best players in the world.”
Griffin’s victory at the Houston Open in October was part of a torrid start to the 2019-20 season for the former VCU standout. He finished inside the top 20 in each of his first six PGA Tour events.
Griffin made the cut in each of the final four tournaments before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the sport down for three months in mid-March.
Griffin spent the quarantine playing frequently with Vijay Singh at a course near his Florida home. Shortly before the Tour returned, however, Griffin strained a core muscle called the quadratus lumborum that affected his backswing.
He does have two top-25 finishes in seven starts since the return, but he also missed the cut at three events. He’s tried to be patient with himself as he’s dealt with the injury.
“I feel really good now,” Griffin said. “My ball flight feels really good and my putter feels good. I feel pretty optimistic. This is the time I really need to start peaking going into the FedEx Cup playoffs.”
Griffin, like the other players on Tour, also has had to adjust to playing without fans on the course.
“It’s been weird,” he said. “Very weird. It kind of feels like I’m back on a mini tour, honestly. There’s a few people out there — scorers and media and rules officials — but it’s kind of weird not hearing the roars and feeling the electricity.
“You don’t really know it until you don’t have it, but the fans kind of make the PGA Tour what it is. It kind of feels like nobody’s watching, even though I know millions are watching on TV.”
Plenty of eyeballs will be on this week’s event, where Griffin is a 250-to-1 Vegas longshot according to William Hill. The PGA Championship also will be played without spectators.
“Maybe it’ll be to my advantage,” said Griffin, who penned an excellent first-person account of his golfing journey for The Players’ Tribune this week. “Because I’ve never played in a PGA Championship before, and now I’m going to play it with no fans. Maybe I can downplay it more.”
Griffin learned last week that he had qualified for the U.S. Open, which will be played at New York’s Winged Foot Golf Club in September. He’s also locked in for the Masters, which was moved to November.
Griffin would have been eligible for the British Open had it not been canceled. A natural low-ball hitter, he’d been eager to test his style on a links course — an opportunity he’ll get next summer.
For now, though, there’s only one major on his mind. And his desire to make a few new memories is strong.
“I’m excited to see how my body feels mentally and physically,” he said. “With the adrenaline pumping all that, it’ll be interesting to see if it feels different than a normal event.
“I can’t wait. It’s going to be really cool.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!