McFarling: Griffin carries confidence into 2nd career major

“You don’t really know it until you don’t have it, but the fans kind of make the PGA Tour what it is. It kind of feels like nobody’s watching, even though I know millions are watching on TV.”

Plenty of eyeballs will be on this week’s event, where Griffin is a 250-to-1 Vegas longshot according to William Hill. The PGA Championship also will be played without spectators.

“Maybe it’ll be to my advantage,” said Griffin, who penned an excellent first-person account of his golfing journey for The Players’ Tribune this week. “Because I’ve never played in a PGA Championship before, and now I’m going to play it with no fans. Maybe I can downplay it more.”

Griffin learned last week that he had qualified for the U.S. Open, which will be played at New York’s Winged Foot Golf Club in September. He’s also locked in for the Masters, which was moved to November.

Griffin would have been eligible for the British Open had it not been canceled. A natural low-ball hitter, he’d been eager to test his style on a links course — an opportunity he’ll get next summer.

For now, though, there’s only one major on his mind. And his desire to make a few new memories is strong.