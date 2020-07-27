McFarling: Sports can’t return until schools do the same

There’s no causation here, of course. The VHSL committee voted 34-1 in favor of the plan to try to stage three condensed sports seasons later in the year. This was a done deal, the most logical move, and no Twitter chatter about baseball players testing positive was going to make a difference one way or the other.

But it just served as a reminder of the challenges we’re dealing with here. Immediately, the questions came: Does MLB need to cancel its season? Who’s infected? Who isn’t? Is it safe to play games tonight?

The VHSL couldn’t possibly deal with that scope of uncertainty. Not a day after Gov. Ralph Northam warned: “If the numbers don’t come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus.” Not when schools are scurrying to figure out how to educate our kids.

“Right now, there’s a lot of schools in the state that are going to open 100% virtual and not have students in the building,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said. “There are schools that are talking about doing staggered schedules where kids may be in the building one, two or three days a week. Then there are some school divisions that are going back full time.