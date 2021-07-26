MED fills coaching vacancies with hires at Fort Chiswell, Auburn

“As of this time last week, I was still expecting to go to Emory,” he said.

Thompson said his first priority is getting more students out for football at Fort Chiswell, where Mike Souma is the new principal.

He said recent workouts have drawn approximately 40 players for the entire program.

“We’ve got to try to build numbers up,” he said. “The big key is trying to get up a JV program. I don’t know the last time they had one. We’ve got big enough [enrollment] that we should be able to do that.”

Thompson said he will install a Wing-T offense run out of the shotgun formation.

“I’ve never been a Wing-T guy but this is what they’ve had in this summer, and we’re a little late to change,” he said. “We do a few more things I think will help us, but we’ll see how that turns out.”

Fort Chiswell opens the 2021 season Aug. 27 at Rural Retreat.

While Thompson’s coaching career began in 1984 at now-defunct Ervinton High in Dickenson County, Seabaugh was not born until 1998.