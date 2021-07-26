MED fills coaching vacancies with hires at Fort Chiswell, Auburn

The Mountain Empire District football landscape will have a different look in 2021 with three schools debuting a new coach.
The most recent hires are from opposite ends of the age spectrum: 58-year-old Robert “Spider” Thompson at Fort Chiswell and 23-year-old David Seabaugh at Auburn.
Thompson, a 1980 Fort Chiswell alumnus, will be in his second stint at the Wythe County School.
He previously coached the Pioneers from 1999-2002, compiling an 11-29 overall record.
Thompson is Fort Chiswell’s fourth head coach in the last five years. He replaces Chris Akers, who spent two seasons on the job before taking the head coaching job at Holston High in Washington County.
“I’ve got a little bit more invested because it is home,” Thompson said. “This place is pretty special to me, and I want to do what’s best for it.”
Thompson spent 30 years as an assistant football coach at four schools in North Carolina, including a stint as a coach and athletic director at North Iredell High near Statesville.
Most recently he was an assistant at Emory & Henry College, where he was preparing for his third year on the Wasps’ staff before returning to his high school alma mater.
He played football at E&H for four years, two under Larry Bales and two for Lou Wacker.
“As of this time last week, I was still expecting to go to Emory,” he said.
Thompson said his first priority is getting more students out for football at Fort Chiswell, where Mike Souma is the new principal.
He said recent workouts have drawn approximately 40 players for the entire program.
“We’ve got to try to build numbers up,” he said. “The big key is trying to get up a JV program. I don’t know the last time they had one. We’ve got big enough [enrollment] that we should be able to do that.”
Thompson said he will install a Wing-T offense run out of the shotgun formation.
“I’ve never been a Wing-T guy but this is what they’ve had in this summer, and we’re a little late to change,” he said. “We do a few more things I think will help us, but we’ll see how that turns out.”
Fort Chiswell opens the 2021 season Aug. 27 at Rural Retreat.
While Thompson’s coaching career began in 1984 at now-defunct Ervinton High in Dickenson County, Seabaugh was not born until 1998.
Seabaugh is a graduate of Litchfield High in southern Illinois. He graduated from Mississippi State where he worked in the football program scouting high school players while he was a student.
He also assisted his high school alma mater in Illinois when possible in Friday night games.
In 2020, Seabaugh took his first full-time teaching job and was an assistant football coach at Kemper County (Miss.) High, coaching quarterbacks and overseeing the passing game.
Seabaugh replaces Cam Akers, who left Auburn to become an assistant coach at Pulaski County after five seasons as the Eagles' head man.
He first heard about the Auburn vacancy because his girlfriend is employed at Virginia Tech.
“It’s obviously a great school,” he said. “Thirty-some state championships in eight seasons with their other sports … you don’t win state championships without athletes and an administration that puts an emphasis on sports.
“I just have to figure out how to translate that over to football.”
Seabaugh plans to run a fast-paced offense in Riner. Auburn’s first game is Aug. 27 vs. Narrows.
“We’re preparing for a game here in less than a month,” he said. “All season is going to be a learning [experience]. We’re going to be installing the offense, I’m sure, through the whole season.
“It’s definitely going to be a brand of football people aren’t used to seeing from Auburn. We’re going to be up-tempo, running a lot of plays. We’re not doing the triple option anymore.”
Thompson and Seabaugh join Grayson County’s Stephen James as new head coaches in the six-team MED.
