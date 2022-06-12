Meet the 2022 B'Nai B'rith Award nominees

BLACKSBURG

BENNETT SHEALOR

ATHLETICS: Baseball, three-year varsity player beginning as River Ridge District honorable mention catcher as a freshman. Basketball, BHS defensive player of the year. Football, letterman as a freshman.

COMMUNITY: Blacksburg Christian Church junior deacon, volunteer for church youth group, Interfaith Food Pantry and Roanoke Rescue Mission. Cornhole Club vice president.

KYLENE MONAGHAN

ATHLETICS: Soccer, three-year varsity player beginning freshman year, scored 44 points in 13-game season in 2021, two-time team captain.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Ashe County Sharing Center, Backpack Ministry, New River Conservatory Cleanup, Town of Blacksburg Building Offices Internship.

<><><>

CAVE SPRING

BRYCE COOPER

ATHLETICS: Football, first-team Region 3D defensive end, all-region wide receiver, captain, team MVP. Basketball, VHSCA second-team all-state forward, team most improved player, coach's award. Baseball, most dedicated team player, team captain.

COMMUNITY: Future Knights basketball camp leader/mentor, Young Life peer leader, volunteer with Special Olympics, Elks Lodge Thanksgiving Food Drive, Team Rowan for children battling cancer.

ABIGAIL HOLBROOK

ATHLETICS: Cheer, first-team VHSL Class 3, VHSL player of the year, sideline and competition team captain. Lacrosse, honorable mention Region 3D, team captain.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Cave Spring "Help Save the Next Girl Docs vs. Students," reading to elementary school children, Susan G. Komen Race, Tiling Solutions, Encompass Health and Cave Spring Elementary Field Day.

<><><>

CHRISTIANSBURG

NICKLAS BISSEY

ATHLETICS: Lacrosse, team captain, Christiansburg Award for Strength.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Princess Brunch and Breakfast with Santa.

BAYLEE REASOR

ATHLETICS: Softball, second-team VHSL Class 3, first-team Region 3D, CHS most valuable offensive player. Volleyball, second-team Region 3D, first-team River Ridge District, CHS best offense and best defense awards. Outdoor track and field, one-year participant.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Feeding America, Eagles Nest Regeneration, Dwelling Place/Christian Fellowship, Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, Christiansburg Recreation Center,

<><><>

CRAIG COUNTY

LUCAS TAYLOR

ATHLETICS: Basketball, second-team Pioneer District forward. Football, Pioneer District honorable mention defensive back. Outdoor track and field, one-year participant.

COMMUNITY: First Baptist Church volunteer, recreational basketball volunteer coach.

KYLEE CLIFTON

ATHLETICS: Volleyball, two-time Pioneer District honorable mention. Basketball, two-year participant. Softball, three-year participant.

COMMUNITY: Commonwealth's Attorney intern.

---

FAITH CHRISTIAN

JONAH PETRI

ATHLETICS: Basketball, second-team VACA South Region, first-team VACA Southwest. Cross country, two-time VACA state champion. Soccer, two-year participant. Golf, one-year participant.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Mount Ararat Baptist Church, CrossPointe Church, Chick-Fil-A Winshape Summer Camp.

MARTHA CORSALE

ATHLETICS: Basketball, first-team VACA South Region. Tennis, all-academic team three years.

COMMUNITY: Presbyterian Community Center, Lee M. Waid Fall Festival, Odyssey of the Mind assistant judge, Eagle 5K Strut, Franklin County Agricultural Fair, Angel Tree, Letters to Santa.

<><><>

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ELIJAH DAVIS

ATHLETICS: Football, first-team Blue Ridge District offensive lineman, team captain. Baseball, two-year letterman.

COMMUNITY: FCHS football and baseball mentor/trainer, Reading Across America, FCHS Backpack program, Cool Branch Rescue Squad volunteer, July 4 FCHS Community Service project, Forrest Hill Christian Church Vacation Bible School leader and Christmas caroling.

KYLIE COOPER

ATHLETICS: Cross country, third place in Region 6A, 12th in Class 6 state. Indoor track and field, Class 6 state champion in 1,600, twice runner-up in 1,000. Outdoor track and field, state champion in 1,600 and 3,200, ranked No. 1 in Virginia in 800 meters, school-record holder in four individual events.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Franklin County/SML YMCA, Humane Society, Animal Shelter, Franklin Health & Rehab Center, American Red Cross, Franklin County Family Resource Center, Berkshire Health & Rehab, Arthritis Foundation, Roanoke Rescue Mission.

<><><>

GLENVAR

TYLER JOHNSON

ATHLETICS: Outdoor track and field, VHSL Class 2 state champion in 300 hurdles, state runner-up in 110 hurdles. Basketball, second-team Three Rivers District, team captain, team Glue Guy Award.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Carroll County Special Olympics, Pilgrim Baptist Church and Roanoke County Parks & Rec. Served as OPN Law File Clerk.

CARLY WILKES

ATHLETICS: Cross country, two-time VHSL Class 2 state champion, Virginia Gatorade runner of the year. Indoor track and field, six state titles combined in 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Outdoor track and field, state champion twice in 800 and 1,600. Swimming, state runner-up in 500 freestyle.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Christian Leaders Institute and Fellowship Community Outreach, EQUIP Bible Study leader.

<><><>

HIDDEN VALLEY

SAM DRAGOVICH

ATHLETICS: Football, first-team All-Region 3D quarterback. Baseball, four-year participant.

COMMUNITY: St. John Lutheran Church youth group, one-on-one youth mentorship, Roanoke County youth sports camps coach, Special Olympics volunteer.

CAM DAVENPORT

ATHLETICS: First-team VHSL Class 3, Region 3D and River Ridge District player of the year, ranked third in Virginia in kills in 2021.

COMMUNITY: Spectrum Sports Academy volleyball camp instructor and coach.

<><><>

JAMES RIVER

BENJAMIN BAILEY

ATHLETICS: Football, All-Region 2C wide receiver and kick returner, team captain. Outdoor track and field, all-state placer in high jump, triple jump, long jump. Basketball, two-year varsity participant. Golf, two-year participant. Lettered in at least 10 varsity sports seasons.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Mill Creek Baptist Church, Fincastle Food Bank, Living Water/Villa Heights Nursery.

ELLA WRIGHT

ATHLETICS: Soccer, Second-team Region 2C and Three Rivers District. Indoor track and field, placed 4th in region in 300 meters, 5th in 55 meters, ran leg on Class 2 state championship 800 relay. Outdoor track and field, ran leg on fourth-place 800 relay.

COMMUNITY: Church of the Transfiguration Parish Council member, Standing Room Only Theater, Limestone Camp leader, volunteer for Botetourt Food Pantry and YCLI.

<><><>

LORD BOTETOURT

JOEY ISAACS

ATHLETICS: Football, Blue Ridge District defensive player of the year, VHSL Class 3 all-state kick returner, team captain. Outdoor track and field, Region 3D runner-up 100 meters. Indoor track and field, Region 3D 55 meters champion twice.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Calvary Memorial Church and Roanoke Rescue Mission.

ANGELINA ZEIDAN

ATHLETICS: Swimming, VHSL Class 3 runner-up in 200 freestyle, 12-time state finalist, team MVP.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Pack A Snack, Good Samaritan Purse, Botetourt Food Pantry, Roanoke Rescue Mission, Leukemia Fundraiser, Young Life Banquet, Ironman Triathlon, Roanoke Greek Festival, Virginia Gators Mentor Committee.

<><><>

NORTH CROSS

SPENCER BROWN

ATHLETICS: Soccer, VIS Division II state player of the year, scored game-winning goal in 2018 state final, Mid-Atlantic all-star selection, team MVP. Lacrosse, played for two state champions. Baseball, one-year participant.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Roanoke Rescue Mission, Trunk or Treat So Others May Eat, church youth group, Rise Against Hunger.

ADORIA SANDERS

ATHLETICS: Soccer, MaxPreps Virginia player of the week, three-time all-Blue Ridge Conference, team most valuable player.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Big Flea and Thanksgiving Drive.

<><><>

NORTHSIDE

ANDREW BINNS-LOVEMAN

ATHLETICS: Cross country, All-Blue Ridge District, team captain. Indoor track and field, school-record holder in 1,000 meters, two-time all-state performer, team captain. Outdoor track and field, team captain. Baseball, team captain.

COMMUNITY: Church youth group, NRRC Baseball assistant coach.

EMMA JONES

ATHLETICS: Soccer, second-team Region 3D, team leading scorer, team captain. Indoor track and field, broke school record and placed fourth in Class 3 state 55 meters, state qualifier in five events. Outdoor track and field, All-Region 3D. Cross country, all-region performer.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for VBR Star Youth Academy, Kids Track Club, Running for Awareness.

<><><>

PATRICK HENRY

FORD BEASLEY

ATHLETICS: Baseball, four-year varsity starter, team captain. Basketball, team leader in rebounds, blocked shots and steals, team captain.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for The Harvest Collective, Boy Scouts, Read Across America, Breakfast with Santa, assisted elderly neighbor.

GRACIE KAHOUN

ATHLETICS: Lacrosse, first-team Region 5D, second-team VHSL Class 5, team captain. Indoor track and field, sub-region qualifier in shot put and 55 meters.

COMMUNITY: Kahoun Coaching, Golden Shoestring Model, Roanoke Valley Governor's School, iCan Shine, Just Win, Ruby!, Community Connection, Roanoke Rescue Mission, Patrick Henry Star City Classic.

<><><>

PULASKI COUNTY

EVAN HULL

ATHLETICS: Cross country, All-Region 4D runner, team captain. Indoor track and field, all-region, two-time Class 4 state qualifier, team captain. Outdoor track and field, Class 4 all-state.

COMMUNITY: Women's Resource Center volunteer.

JORDAN HILL

ATHLETICS: Softball, four-year starter, team captain, coach's award. Swimming, three-year participant, team captain.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Virginia Heat Softball, Feeding My Lambs at Thornspring Church, Pulaski Public Library.

<><><>

RADFORD

TYREL DOBSON

ATHLETICS: Football, First-team VHSL Class 2 all-state linebacker, Region 2C defensive player of the year. Basketball, played two years. Outdoor track and field, first-place Region 2C shot put.

COMMUNITY: First Baptist Church volunteer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Progressive Men's Club cashier, Radford youth football camp, Radford Boosters fundraisers.

LANEY CLINE

ATHLETICS: Basketball, First-team VHSL Class 2 all-state, Region 2C player of the year, team captain. Volleyball, first-team all-region, team captain. Soccer and outdoor track and field, one-year participant.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer caregiver and babysitter, church consultant, JDRF Advocate.

<><><>

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

ETHAN LEONARD

ATHLETICS: Wrestling, VISAA state runner-up, three-time conference champion, team captain. Football, three-year middle linebacker. Baseball, three-year shortstop. Lacrosse, one-year player.

COMMUNITY: Boy Scouts/Eagle Scouts patrol leader, Eagle Scout project.

CLARE O'HERRON

ATHLETICS: Cross country, ran for three Blue Ridge Conference championship teams. Basketball, team captain. Outdoor track and field, school record holder in 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump. Blue Ridge Conference female track athlete of the year in 2021.

COMMUNITY: Volunteer for Presbyterian Community Center, St. Andrew's Church, Habitat for Humanity.

<><><>

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

NOAH GAY

ATHLETICS: Participated in varsity basketball and baseball for three years.

COMMUNITY : SBC Awana Cubbies leader.

TESS CARROLL

ATHLETICS: Volleyball, second-team VACA all-state, team captain. Soccer, team leading scorer, team captain.

COMMUNITY: Thrasher United Methodist camp leader, volunteer for Cooper's Cove Community Center, Lighthouse Bible Church, Samaritan's Purse, Vinton Christmas Parade, Roanoke Rescue Mission.

<><><>

SALEM

HUNTER KING

ATHLETICS: Golf, VHSL Class 4 state qualifier, Region 4D first team, team captain. Swimming, Region 4D 100-yard freestyle champion, four-time state finalist in 50 and 100 freestyle, school-record holder in 50 free, YMCA national qualifier. Baseball, team offensive MVP, team captain.

COMMUNITY: East Salem Elementary volunteer, Salem Parks & Rec baseball camp, Salem graduation helper.

KATELYN CRUMPACKER

ATHLETICS: Cross country, Salem most valuable runner, team captain. Participant in outdoor track and field, indoor track and field, swimming.

COMMUNITY: Presbytery of the Peaks Youth Council, Salem Presbyterian Church youth deacon, outreach committee, Vacation Bible School and Trick or Treat So Others May Eat.

<><><>

WILLIAM BYRD

HUNTER RICHARDS

ATHLETICS: Football, All-Region 3D first team offensive lineman, first-team Blue Ridge District, team captain, Power of Influence Award. Wrestling, VHSL Class 3 state runner-up at 285 pounds, topped 100 career wins.

COMMUNITY: East Gate Church of the Nazarene youth group, Youth wrestling and football clinics volunteer, Dave Ross Bowl cancer fundraiser volunteer, Special Olympics Rodeo volunteer.

REMINGTON FIGART

ATHLETICS: Cheer, first-team Region 3D three times. Indoor track and field, first-team Blue Ridge District high jump. Outdoor track, first-team all=region 400 meters.

COMMUNITY: L.I.F.T. founder, Floyd Ward School of Dance assistant teacher, volunteer for Grace Family Church Nursery, Miss Virginia Outstanding Teen CMN Toy Drive; Roanoke Rescue Mission, Miss Virginia Wheelchair Pageant, Carilion Children's Hospital camp, Relay for Life.

<><><>

WILLIAM FLEMING

MICAH JONES

ATHLETICS: Outdoor track and field, VHSL Class 5 state champion in 300-meter hurdles, state runner-up in long jump and 100 meters. Indoor track and field, VHSL state champion in 55 meters, 55 hurdles and long jump. NSAF All-American in 60 meters.

COMMUNITY: Renaissance Academy youth group, First Church of God youth leader/usher, Special Olympics volunteer, Relay for Life volunteer, Heart Walk volunteer, William Fleming football team Load the Bus.

NATALIE SAVILLE

ATHLETICS: Volleyball, Blue Ridge District All-Academic team.

COMMUNITY: Roanoke Valley 5-H camp counselor, Blue Ridge Women's Center ultrasound chaperone, Blue Ridge Women's Center baby bottle campaign volunteer, St. Andrew's High School youth group volunteer.