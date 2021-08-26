Micah Jones ready to speed into service for William Fleming

The shortened 2020 VHSL football season was more of a sprint than a marathon.
William Fleming’s Micah Jones was left at the starting line.
Jones, a Fleming track and field star who might be Timesland’s fastest athlete, planned to play football for the Colonels when the season began in March following a seven-month delay because of COVID-19.
Instead, Jones failed to meet Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace’s requirements to participate.
The William Fleming coach calls the expectations for his players’ behavior in the classroom, hallways and practice facilities his “blueprint.”
When Lovelace first showed up at Fleming in 2018 with his disciplined approach, 47 players in the overall program fell short. The result? See you next year, no exceptions.
Jones came under Lovelace’s microscope last fall after failing two classes and standing close to the precipice of a third during the first nine weeks.
He was academically eligible under VHSL rules, but not under Lovelace’s more stringent standards.
Lovelace did not let Jones suit up.
In a 2020-21 school year torn apart by the health crisis, Jones was one of many students who struggled with remote learning, sitting alone in front of a computer screen without the normal pace of classwork on campus.
“It’s hard to stay focused, when your phone is right there and you’re at home,” Jones said. “You can go to sleep at any time. You can get off track or play a [video] game at any time.
“With corona, you had to adjust to learning online. I couldn’t do that. My grades slipped.”
No excuses though.
“It was more of an ‘On me,’ thing,” he said.
Lovelace recognized the hardships his players experienced.
It was not unusual for multiple William Fleming players to show up early at the football field house last fall and use it as a study hall to combat the problems associated with in-home learning.
“You wake up on your own. You’ve got to get online on your own. Suddenly, you’ve got to manage this thing by yourself,” Lovelace said. “A lot of guys, as juniors in high school, weren’t ready for that change.
“We had kids that were able to come into the field house and stay all day, working on assignments. We have a steady internet connection here. Some of our players had four or five siblings at home who were also doing in-home learning. This field house kind of became a safe haven for kids.
“It changed the way everybody had to look at academics.”
Before Lovelace applied any sanction to Jones, the Fleming coach discussed the matter with the player and his family.
“We had multiple meetings with [his] mom,” Lovelace said. “We made the decision that he didn’t need to play football, and he agreed with it.”
Lovelace said he was looking out more for Jones’ future than Fleming’s immediate football fortunes.
“The big thing for him … for a kid that’s on the fringe for a scholarship in track, last year was important for a lot of reasons, not just football but for whatever his future’s going to be,” Lovelace said.
It worked out well for both parties.
Fleming advanced to the Class 5 state semifinals in late April.
Meanwhile, Jones swept the 55-meter dash and the 55-meter hurdles in the Class 5 state indoor track and field meet. More importantly, Jones got back in good graces with Lovelace after getting his academics back on track.
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Jones will be in the starting lineup Friday at wide receiver when Fleming opens the 2021 season at home against Heritage High of Lynchburg.
“I’m proud of him,” Lovelace said. “He’s grown up a whole lot since last year.”
Jones played for Fleming as a sophomore in 2019, rushing for a long gain in a Region 5D playoff victory over Harrisonburg and starting at cornerback in a second-round game at Mountain View.
Jones, whose older siblings Major and Majesty were Fleming track stars, ran the 55 meters last winter in 6.41 seconds and the hurdles in 7.64. He placed third in the 100 in the Class 5 outdoor meet.
Fleming returns a strong receiving corps led by Louis English and Jacob Henderson, and will look for ways to get Jones the ball, perhaps on a few handoffs.
“Even in the crowded receiver room, his speed is something that’s unique,” Lovelace said. “He’s always a deep-ball threat. He’s the fastest guy I’ve had on one of my teams.
“When UVa-Wise and Emory & Henry did their prospect camps, he was the fastest guy at both of them. They were very intrigued.”
Jones said he is anxious to play football again after a 21-month wait.
“I’m just ready to get out there,” he said. “I’m not really nervous.”
The Fleming senior said he would consider a college football career if his sprint times and his grade point average don’t merit enough attention from college track coaches.
Jones is making a final lean toward the tape in the classroom.
“I’ve got to work on it this year,” he said. “Ever since school started I’ve been focused, like, going to sleep early every night, waking up in the morning on time, getting here on time.”
As Fleming made its drive to the state semifinals last spring, Jones was one of the team’s biggest fans.
Don’t think Lovelace didn’t notice.
“He was at every single game,” the coach said. “His attitude didn’t change about football one bit. I think that had a lot to do with why he’s being as successful as he is early this year.”
Jones is ready to run the race this year with his teammates.
“I supported them every step of the way,” he said. “There was no hate. I wished I was with the team, but I was still happy.”