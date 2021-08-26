Micah Jones ready to speed into service for William Fleming

“It’s hard to stay focused, when your phone is right there and you’re at home,” Jones said. “You can go to sleep at any time. You can get off track or play a [video] game at any time.

“With corona, you had to adjust to learning online. I couldn’t do that. My grades slipped.”

No excuses though.

“It was more of an ‘On me,’ thing,” he said.

Lovelace recognized the hardships his players experienced.

It was not unusual for multiple William Fleming players to show up early at the football field house last fall and use it as a study hall to combat the problems associated with in-home learning.

“You wake up on your own. You’ve got to get online on your own. Suddenly, you’ve got to manage this thing by yourself,” Lovelace said. “A lot of guys, as juniors in high school, weren’t ready for that change.

“We had kids that were able to come into the field house and stay all day, working on assignments. We have a steady internet connection here. Some of our players had four or five siblings at home who were also doing in-home learning. This field house kind of became a safe haven for kids.