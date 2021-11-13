Millbrook rallies, outlasts Blacksburg for trip to state semifinals

BLACKSBURG — The Bruins' quest for the first state volleyball title in program history will have to wait at least one more year.

Millbrook rallied from six points down in the fifth set to knock off host Blacksburg 26-24, 24-26, 30-28, 13-25, 15-13 in a Class 4 state quarterfinal on Saturday.

After splitting the first four games, Blacksburg (15-6) looked to be on the way to a trip to the state semifinals midway through the final set as they jumped out to an 11-5 lead. The momentum changed, however, after Millbrook head coach Carla Milton called a timeout.

“I just told them that they had to pull it together. One good pass, one good set and then put it down and push from there,” Milton said.

The Pioneers responded to their coach’s messages with eight straight points after the timeout. Seven of those points came off the serving of senior Madelyn White.

“We have never lost a match that had gone to a fifth set. I was in a little bit of a panic, but I looked around and thought I just go do my job and serve. At that point we had nothing to lose,” White said.