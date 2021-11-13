Millbrook rallies, outlasts Blacksburg for trip to state semifinals

BLACKSBURG — The Bruins' quest for the first state volleyball title in program history will have to wait at least one more year.
Millbrook rallied from six points down in the fifth set to knock off host Blacksburg 26-24, 24-26, 30-28, 13-25, 15-13 in a Class 4 state quarterfinal on Saturday.
After splitting the first four games, Blacksburg (15-6) looked to be on the way to a trip to the state semifinals midway through the final set as they jumped out to an 11-5 lead. The momentum changed, however, after Millbrook head coach Carla Milton called a timeout.
“I just told them that they had to pull it together. One good pass, one good set and then put it down and push from there,” Milton said.
The Pioneers responded to their coach’s messages with eight straight points after the timeout. Seven of those points came off the serving of senior Madelyn White.
“We have never lost a match that had gone to a fifth set. I was in a little bit of a panic, but I looked around and thought I just go do my job and serve. At that point we had nothing to lose,” White said.
White’s performance was even more remarkable considering that earlier in the set the Pioneers had to call a timeout so she go to the bench when her blood sugar dropped suddenly after a long rally.
“I just got something to eat, and it got better,” White said.
After splitting the first two sets with matching 26-24 scores, Millbrook (23-2) looked to take charge in the third game jumping out to 14-5 lead. Blacksburg, though, responded and eventually tied things up at 24-24. The game would go to 27-26 in favor of Millbrook when the Bruins’ Gabby Brooks was wide on a kill attempt giving the Pioneers a 2-1 lead overall.
The Bruins were not fazed and quickly answered in the fourth, winning 12 of the last 14 points including the last seven setting up the dramatic final set.
Blacksburg kept rolling in the fifth building the 11-5 lead before seeing things slip away.
“I think we just got into our own heads. If one thing went wrong, we put it on ourselves and didn’t just shake it off,” Brooks said.
Millbrook will now face Loudoun County in the state semifinals. Loudoun has won nine straight state titles and have been the team that had knocked the Bruins out of the playoffs the last four seasons, including in the state semifinals of the spring’s pandemic-abbreviated season.