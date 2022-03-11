Millirons trio, team approach help Auburn reach Class 1 boys basketball final

Try this speculative exercise.

Imagine a family with two young brothers who are high-ability basketball players. As is often the case with other such above-average athletes, at least one parent was a similarly high achiever in the sporting arena. In this case, not one but both parents retain the intensity to go with the talent that was the basis for their sustained success.

Now consider these same young men are high school teammates. The parents? They’re both coaches, the father with the two boys on his current roster. The mother hasn’t coached the boys officially — her specialty is volleyball — but she has a championship coaching pedigree. Plus she’s their mother and has strong opinions.

So here’s where the speculation comes in. What do you think they talk about all the time when they’re together away from the gym?

The latest version of the pick and roll?

The proper nutrition to achieve the physical prowess required for consistency of delivery of the the volleyball kill shot or pressure free throw?

The mindset required for maximum effectiveness of pressure execution?

Maybe some of those things, but only occasionally do they come up. We know that because the subjects of the above exercise are real.

So confirms Ethan Millirons, who along with younger brother Nick will be playing for Auburn High and their father Terry in Saturday’s Class 1 championship tilt with Washington & Lee at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond.

The Eagles (20-8) wouldn’t be here without any of the three of the Millirons, but it is Auburn doctrine that no one player does a team make. It is also true that Ethan, the 6-foot senior point guard and unquestioned team leader, has a unique role.

Ethan Millirons — whose next stop will be Division II power St. Thomas Aquinas in New York — will graduate as Auburn’s career scoring leader (1,818 points through 92 games) and assists (422) and is the last player left who was part of Auburn’s 2020 Class 1 co-championship team.

Further, Millirons holds school career records for free-throw percentage (86.7), single-season points (623, 2021-22), and 3-pointers (215). Single-seasons records are also his in free-throw accuracy (88.8), assists (144), and 3-pointers (69). He also had 14 assists in one game and nine triples in another, more school records.

The dynamics are interesting on a number of levels. For instance, the guy who stands No. 3 on Auburn’s career scoring list? That would be Terry Millirons, also the coach of the 2020 co-champs.

Speaking of champs, there’s the boys’ mom, Sherry, the Eagles volleyball boss. Six state titles to Auburn’s credit with “Mill,” as she is known to her players to distinguish her from “Coach Millirons,” Terry, during her stewardship of the same program for which she once played with distinction.

Really come on, Ethan and Nick really do get hammered from both coaching sides don’t they?

“For both of them with their parenting lining up with their coaching tendencies, it’s with my mom more than my dad,” Ethan said. “When we’re just getting stuff done around the house with cleaning or something, there’s a certain way you have to do it. That’s just how she is with volleyball.

“Six state championships in volleyball? That’s working. You can’t go against Mama.”

The coach and player talk mutes when the guys come in the door to the house, Sherry confirmed.

“They don’t bring a lot home,” she said. “I always ask them how was practice and I get very short answers if it’s good. They don’t bring it home.”

Tough question to her: Is it the same with you and volleyball? Long pause.

“I think the older I got, yeah. Having kids puts a lot of things in perspective. When I was a younger coach and you ended your season on a loss it would usually bother me for a really long time. Having kids changed it.”

She describes the family unit as “tight” with lots of non-sporting interaction at home as well as with extended family. Such togetherness was accelerated during COVID-19.

Of course, it can’t be helped that athletics is never far from the picture even with extended family. We were reminded of that when host Auburn clubbed Eastside 65-30 in the semifinals. There after the game was Ethan in the throng of celebrants chatting at midcourt with his aunt and uncle, Julie and Chad Conner, she the volleyball coach at Lord Botetourt, he a former boys basketball head coach at the same school.

One who understands the family angle of high school coaching better than most is Radford coach Rick Cormany, whose team is also in Richmond on Saturday to contest the Class 2 championship with John Marshall. Cormany has coached against Terry for years and Cormany too has coached his sons, graduate Cam and sophomore Gavin of the current Bobcats squad. Cam played travel ball with Ethan, Gavin with Nick.

Cormany noted similarities between the two pairs of basketball-playing brothers.

“Terry and I are a lot alike with our sons. Cam was a pleaser; he always wanted to try to do it the way you told him to do it and I think that’s a lot of the way I think it is with Ethan for sure.

“Terry and I joke about the younger ones — they’re just different kids. You’ve got to kind of explain to them why you’re doing something. You don’t just tell them to do something and expect for it to be done. You have to say this is why we’re doing things this way.”

The historical landscape is littered with father/mother-son/daughter coach-player relationships. Tension can build on a number of fronts depending on the approach taken. Which brings us back at last to Ethan and Terry.

Ethan didn’t just become a strong player this year. He’s been that way at every level. It’s no surprise he can score, pass, and understand the game in three dimensions like a coach does. His major fault may be that he is often more eager to pass than shoot and must be reminded that in this case that is often counterproductive.

It makes you wonder what would have happened had the decision been to make it all about Ethan. Setting all the picks for and assigning all the last shots to him would be easy for some coaches to do. Auburn would not have been these Eagles had that been the approach.

“We preach pass the ball, find the open teammate,” Terry said. “Work the ball around. That’s what we do as a team. Ethan was just the best at that. He’d get everybody involved. That’s the way we’ve played as a program.”

Even if they don’t talk about it much when the family’s eating a pizza.