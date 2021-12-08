Mitchell powers William Fleming to 56-44 win over crosstown rival Patrick Henry

The crowd, while slightly restricted in size by administrative policy, was loud.

The play, while early-season ragged at times, was inspired.

And for added drama, there was a minor fracas involving spectators who spilled out of the stands and onto the court in the game’s final minute Wednesday night.

The Patrick Henry-William Fleming boys basketball rivalry is back.

In what could be the first of several showdowns this season between the Roanoke city high schools, Fleming drew first blood as junior forward Elijah Mitchell pumped in 26 points to power the Colonels to a 56-44 home-court victory over PH.

It was a long eight-plus months for Fleming since the Colonels fell at PH in the 2020-21 Region 5D final.

“We came off that loss so we had hunger,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got new players. We’ve got a new team. We got our chemistry up.”

The catalyst in Fleming’s winning formula was a loud and involved student section that saw the Colonels (3-0) recover from an 8-0 deficit and win going way with a big fourth quarter.