Mitchell powers William Fleming to 56-44 win over crosstown rival Patrick Henry

The crowd, while slightly restricted in size by administrative policy, was loud.
The play, while early-season ragged at times, was inspired.
And for added drama, there was a minor fracas involving spectators who spilled out of the stands and onto the court in the game’s final minute Wednesday night.
The Patrick Henry-William Fleming boys basketball rivalry is back.
In what could be the first of several showdowns this season between the Roanoke city high schools, Fleming drew first blood as junior forward Elijah Mitchell pumped in 26 points to power the Colonels to a 56-44 home-court victory over PH.
It was a long eight-plus months for Fleming since the Colonels fell at PH in the 2020-21 Region 5D final.
“We came off that loss so we had hunger,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got new players. We’ve got a new team. We got our chemistry up.”
The catalyst in Fleming’s winning formula was a loud and involved student section that saw the Colonels (3-0) recover from an 8-0 deficit and win going way with a big fourth quarter.
In last year’s abbreviated season, only a handful of spectators were allowed inside any local gymnasiums because of COVID-19.
Mitchell was pleased with the vocal support.
“It was crazy,” he said. “We feed off energy. We play better with the crowd there, so it fed into our win.”
The 6-foot-3 Mitchell feasted on the offensive end, scoring 17 of his 26 points in the first half and finishing with five 3-pointers.
He opened the fourth quarter with two long catch-and-shoot treys as part of a 10-0 run that turned a 42-39 lead into a 52-39 runaway.
“He had a good game against us in the region championship,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “Our defense on him wasn’t bad. We made him take tough shots. I don’t remember us giving him anything easy.”
Mitchell also was part of a defensive rebounding effort that limited PH (2-1) to just one shot on most possessions.
Zaiquan Robertson and Isaac Higgs worked the glass for the Colonels and even 5-foot-7 point guard Miles Wilson pulled a crucial fourth-quarter rebound from among the trees.
Sophomore guard Jaron Walker added 12 points, and Robertson punctuated the win with a breakaway slam dunk.
Sophomore Abu Yarmah led PH with 13 points, 11 coming in the first half. Guard Jack Faulkner, who had 27 points in Tuesday’s win at Harrisonburg, added 10 for the Patriots, who played just six players
While Fleming used just three subs, the victory was a team effort.
“It’s a PH-Fleming game,” Colonels coach Mickey Hardy said. “It’s anybody’s ballgame so you’ve got to put the guys out there that will give you the best chance to win.
“These games bring out the best in you or the worst in you.”
The game was marred by an incident with 1 minute, 39 seconds to play as Fleming led 52-41.
An altercation involving a few spectators broke out in one corner of the gym, prompting a handful of other spectators to run across the floor.
Order quickly was restored and the game proceeded without further incident.
Nothing was deterring Fleming
“The coaches told us to stay focused,” Mitchell said. “We got in the huddle and locked in until the game was over.”