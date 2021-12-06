Monday high school basketball boxscores

BOYS
Glenvar 64, Giles 41
GILES (1-1)
Dunford 19, Parks 7, Simmons 5, Pennington 4, Price 3, Simpkins 2, Meredith 1.
GLENVAR (4-0)
Johnson 14, Housh 13, Barber 11, Alexander 9, Noel 5, Simmons 5, McHahon 4, Veverica 2, Boling 1.
Giles;8;9;12;12;--;41
Glenvar;17;18;9;20;--;64
3-point goals: Giles 2 (Parks, Dunford) Glenvar 10 (Alexander 3, Johnson 3, Housh 2, Noel, Simmons). JV: Glenvar won 41-38.
Bland County 71, Eastern Montgomery 36
BLAND COUNTY (3-0)
James 20, Thompson 13, Watters 10, Nolley 7, Pauley 7, Burton 5, Boone 3, Johnson 2, Smith 2, Chewning 1,
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-3)
L.Elkins 11, E.Brown 8, A.Elkins 5, X.Brown 5, Martinez 3, Smith 2.
Bland County;22;12;20;17;--;71
Eastern Montgomery;5;12;11;8;--;36
3-point goals: Bland County 7 (James 2, Watters, Burton, Pauley, Thompson, Boone), Eastern Montgomery 2 (E.Brown, Martinez). JV: Eastern Montgomery won 42-38.
Roanoke Valley Christian 57, King's Christian 25
KING'S CHRISTIAN
Bustamante 6, Rush 7, Mason 5, Sutphin 5, Glasgow 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (4-0)
Phillips 10, Somers 10, Gutierrez 6, Nelson 12, Rakes 4, Chou 13, Gay 2.
King's Christian;7;7;9;2;--;25
Roanoke Valley Christian;18;19;14;6;--;57
3-point goals: King's Christian 2 (Mason, Sutphin), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Phillips 2, Chou).
Jefferson Forest 56, Brookville 37
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-1)
Scott 9, Mays 3, Cherry 13, Wimmer 14, Elliott 3, French 8, Burrill 1, Rodgers 2, Hamilton 1, Lane 2.
BROOKVILLE (1-1)
Ramsey 3, Butler 13, Harvey 6, Howard 9, Preston 6.
Jefferson Forest;7;15;20;14;—;56
Brookville;6;8;12;11;—;37
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Scott, Wimmer 2). Brookville 1 (Howard).
GIRLS
Alleghany 64, Auburn 55
AUBURN (0-2)
Lafon 6, Lytton 12, Huffman 19, Martin 17, Terry 1.
ALLEGHANY (2-1)
Cash 10, Harden 17, Keene 19, Hayslett 3, Fridley 9, Nicely 3, Phillips 3.
Auburn;12;14;17;12;--;55
Alleghany;18;20;16;10;--;64
3-point goals: Auburn 7 (Lytton 3, Huffman 3, Martin 1), Alleghany 5 (Keene 4, Fridley 1).
Staunton River 59, Bassett 17
BASSETT (1-3)
Manns 5, Gravely 4, Osgood 3, Ratcliff 2, White 1, Witcher 1, Giles 1.
STAUNTON RIVER
C.Levine 18, J.Levine 16, Jones 9, Farr 8, Creasey 6, Phillips 2
Bassett;2;7;4;4;--;17
Staunton River;15;18;16;10;--;59
3-point goals: Staunton River (C.Levine, J.Levine).
Bland County 50, Eastern Montgomery 38
BLAND COUNTY (2-1)
Tindall 16, Sanders 11, Hall 10, Meadows 5, A.Rasnake 3, R.Dillow 2, C.Dillow 2, Sandlin 1.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-2)
Bahnken 13, Bower 7, Bruce 6, Boone 5, Underwood 5, Felty 2.
Bland County;3;16;12;19;--;50
Eastern Montgomery;7;11;3;17;--;38
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 2 (Bruce, Underwood), Bland County 2 (Hall 2).
JV: Bland County won 52-22.
Note: McKenzie Tindall had rebounds.
Grayson County 49, Holston 38
HOLSTON
Turner 6, Morgan 3, Bowman 3, Bailey 7, Keith 8, Widener 9, Team 2
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-1)
S Pope 12, K Pope 19, Conklin 2, Bennett 6, Phipps 6, Clontz 4.
Holston;5;9;9;15;--;38
Grayson County;10;13;6;20;--;49
3-point goals: Holston 3 (Widener 2, Bowman), Grayson County 3 (Pope 2, Bennett).
JV: Grayson County won 23-13.
Liberty 55, Amherst County 36
AMHERST COUNTY
Duff 2, Thomas 7, Padgett 5, West 10, Hooper 12.
LIBERTY (2-1)
Sigei 11, Adams 6, Whorley 4, Gonzalez 6, Smith 2, St. John 19, Brown 7.
Amherst County;7;2;10;17;--;36
Liberty;11;7;16;21;--;55
3-point goals: Amherst County 3 (Hooper, Padgett, Thomas), Liberty 5 (Sigel 2, St. John 2, Gonzalez).
Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36
BROOKVILLE
Pennington 15, Bonds 9, Dobyns 4, Steffens 4, Lee 2, Stinnett 2.
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-2)
Hancock 14, Tate 14, Bella Hill 8, Dawkins 7, Brynn Hill 3.
Brookville7;11;4;14;--;36