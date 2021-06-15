Monday high school scoreboard, pairings

BASEBALL
REGION 4D
Monday, first round
Pulaski County 2, E.C. Glass 1, 8 innings
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 4 Jefferson Forest at No. 1 Amherst County, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Pulaski County at No. 2 Halifax County, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Monday, quarterfinals
Abingdon 11, Northside 1
Tunstall 5, Lord Botetourt 1
Christiansburg 5, Carroll County 1
William Byrd 12, Cave Spring 2
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 4 Tunstall at No. 1 Abingdon, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Christiansburg at No. 2 William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2C
Monday, first round
Nelson County 12, Patrick County 4
Dan River 6, James River 5
Glenvar 1, Gretna 0
Radford 5, Giles 1
Appomattox County 10, Alleghany 7
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Nelson County at No. 1 Chatham
No. 5 Dan River at No. 4 Glenvar, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Radford at No. 3 Floyd County, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Fort Chiswell, 5 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals at higher seeds
Glenvar-Dan River winner vs. Chatham-Nelson County winner
Floyd County-Radford winner vs. Fort Chiswell-Appomattox County winner
Saturday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 1C
Monday, first round
Grayson County 11, Narrows 1
Auburn 5, Covington 0
Thursday, final
At Casey Field, Covington
Grayson County, vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.
REGION 1D
Monday, first round
Holston 11, Grundy 4
Honaker 12, J.I. Burton 5
Wednesday, semifinals
Holston at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Honaker at Chilhowie, 4 p.m.
Friday, final
Semifinal winners, TBA
SOFTBALL
REGION 6A
Tuesday, semifinals
Franklin County at Cosby, 4 p.m.
Tallwood at Western Branch
REGION 4D
Monday, first round
Jefferson Forest 8, Pulaski County 0
Amherst County 10, Salem 0
Blacksburg 12, E.C. Glass 0
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 4 Jefferson Forest at No. 1 Halifax County, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Amherst County at No. 2 Blacksburg, 6 p.m.
Friday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Monday, quarterfinals
Cave Spring 13, Abingdon 3
Staunton River 7, William Byrd 6
Lord Botetourt 12, Tunstall 6
Carroll County 4, Northside 3
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 5 Staunton River at No. 1 Cave Spring, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Carroll County at No. 3 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
Friday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2C
Monday, first round
Fort Chiswell 1, Nelson County 0
Alleghany 12, Gretna 0
Floyd County 15, Radford 2
Patrick County 12, Chatham 1
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Fort Chiswell at No. 1 Appomattox County, 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Alleghany at No. 4 James River, 5 p.m.
No. 6 Floyd County at No. 3 Dan River, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Patrick County at No. 2 Glenvar, 5 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals at higher seeds
James River-Alleghany winner vs. Appomattox County-Fort Chiswell winner
Dan River-Floyd County winner vs. Glenvar-Patrick County winner
Saturday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2D
Monday, first round
Ridgeview 7, Marion 3
Lebanon 11, Gate City 4
John Battle 8, Virginia High 5
Central-Wise 5, Richlands 1
Wednesday, semifinals
Lebanon at Ridgeview
Central-Wise at John Battle
REGION 1C
Monday, first round
Auburn 6, Parry McCluer 0
Grayson County 11, Covington 1
Wednesday, final
Auburn vs. Grayson County
BOYS SOCCER
REGION 5D
Monday, first round
Brooke Point 5 William Fleming 0
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 1
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 5 Brooke Point at No. 1 Patrick Henry, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Albemarle at No. 2 Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Thursday, final, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Monday, first round
Jefferson Forest 10, Halifax County 0
Salem 7, Amherst County 1
Blacksburg 9, Pulaski County 0
E.C. Glass 8, George Washington 0
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 5 Salem at No. 1 Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Blacksburg at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Friday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Monday, quarterfinals
Cave Spring 3, Bassett 0
Lord Botetourt 2, Northside 1
Christiansburg 2, Abingdon 0
Magna Vista 3, Tunstall 1
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 8 Cave Spring at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Christiansburg at No. 2 Magna Vista
Friday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2C
Monday, first round
James River 6, Giles 0
Patrick County 8, Fort Chiswell 0
Dan River 4, Alleghany 0
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 James River at No. 1 Glenvar, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Chatham at No. 4 Radford, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Patrick County at No. 3 Appomattox County
No. 7 Dan River at No. 2 Nelson County
Thursday, semifinals at higher seeds
Radford-Chatham winner vs. Glenvar-James River winner
Appomattox County-Patrick County winner vs. Nelson County-Dan River winner
Saturday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 1C
Monday, first round
George Wythe 14, Bath County 0
Galax 5, Craig County 0
Wednesday, final
Galax at George Wythe, TBA
REGION 1D
Monday, first round
Honaker 7, PH-Glade Spring 1
Rural Retreat d. Grundy, forfeit
Wednesday, final
Rural Retreat at Honaker
GIRLS SOCCER
REGION 5D
Monday, first round
Brooke Point 3, North Stafford 0
Harrisonburg 2, Patrick Henry 0
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 4 Brooke Point at No. 1 Albemarle, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Harrisonburg at No. 2 Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Thursday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Monday, first round
E.C. Glass 5, Halifax County 0
Salem 8, Amherst County 0
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 4 E.C. Glass at No. 1 Blacksburg, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Salem at No. 2 Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
Friday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Monday, quarterfinals
Lord Botetourt 5, Cave Spring 1
Hidden Valley 7, Abingdon 0
Christiansburg 3, William Byrd 0
Magna Vista 8, Northside 4
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 4 Hidden Valley at No. 1 Lord Botetourt, 7:15 p.m.
No. 6 Christiansburg at No. 2 Magna Vista
Friday, final, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2C
Monday, first round
Nelson County 6, Chatham 0
Tuesday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Nelson County at No. 1 Appomattox County
No. 5 Glenvar at No. 4 Alleghany, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Patrick County at No. 3 James River, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Giles at No. 2 Radford, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals at higher seeds
Alleghany-Glenvar winner vs. Appomattox County-Nelson County winner
James River-Patrick County winner vs. Radford-Giles winner
Saturday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 1C
Monday, first round
Eastern Montgomery 5, George Wythe 0
Auburn 8, Bath County 0
Wednesday, final
At Christiansburg H.S.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 5D
Monday first round
Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 10
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 4 Brooke Point at No. 1 Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 Albemarle at No. 2 Patrick Henry, 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Monday, first round
Salem 19, Cave Spring 2
Hidden Valley 15, Rockbridge County 14
Jefferson Forest 17, Blacksburg 0
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 3 Hidden Valley at No. 1 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Salem vs. No. 2 Jefferson Forest, at University of Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Friday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 5D
Monday, first round
Stafford 15, North Stafford 8
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 4 Stafford at No. 1 Patrick Henry, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Albemarle at No. 2 Mountain View, noon
Thursday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Monday, first round
Rockbridge County 23, Cave Spring 1
Blacksburg 11, E.C. Glass 8
Salem 14, William Byrd 5
Jefferson Forest 15, Hidden Valley 5
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 4 Blacksburg at No. 1 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Salem vs. No. 2 Jefferson Forest, at University of Lynchburg, 7 p.m.
Friday, championship, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123