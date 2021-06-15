 Skip to main content
Monday high school scoreboard, pairings
VHSL logo

Courtesy of VHSL

 Courtesy of VHSL

BASEBALL

REGION 4D

Monday, first round

Pulaski County 2, E.C. Glass 1, 8 innings

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 Jefferson Forest at No. 1 Amherst County, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Pulaski County at No. 2 Halifax County, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday, quarterfinals

Abingdon 11, Northside 1

Tunstall 5, Lord Botetourt 1

Christiansburg 5, Carroll County 1

William Byrd 12, Cave Spring 2

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 4 Tunstall at No. 1 Abingdon, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Christiansburg at No. 2 William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2C

Monday, first round

Nelson County 12, Patrick County 4

Dan River 6, James River 5

Glenvar 1, Gretna 0

Radford 5, Giles 1

Appomattox County 10, Alleghany 7

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Nelson County at No. 1 Chatham

No. 5 Dan River at No. 4 Glenvar, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Radford at No. 3 Floyd County, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Fort Chiswell, 5 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals at higher seeds

Glenvar-Dan River winner vs. Chatham-Nelson County winner

Floyd County-Radford winner vs. Fort Chiswell-Appomattox County winner

Saturday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 1C

Monday, first round

Grayson County 11, Narrows 1

Auburn 5, Covington 0

Thursday, final

At Casey Field, Covington

Grayson County, vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.

REGION 1D

Monday, first round

Holston 11, Grundy 4

Honaker 12, J.I. Burton 5

Wednesday, semifinals

Holston at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Honaker at Chilhowie, 4 p.m.

Friday, final

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOFTBALL

REGION 6A

Tuesday, semifinals

Franklin County at Cosby, 4 p.m.

Tallwood at Western Branch

REGION 4D

Monday, first round

Jefferson Forest 8, Pulaski County 0

Amherst County 10, Salem 0

Blacksburg 12, E.C. Glass 0

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 4 Jefferson Forest at No. 1 Halifax County, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Amherst County at No. 2 Blacksburg, 6 p.m.

Friday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday, quarterfinals

Cave Spring 13, Abingdon 3

Staunton River 7, William Byrd 6

Lord Botetourt 12, Tunstall 6

Carroll County 4, Northside 3

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 5 Staunton River at No. 1 Cave Spring, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Carroll County at No. 3 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

Friday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2C

Monday, first round

Fort Chiswell 1, Nelson County 0

Alleghany 12, Gretna 0

Floyd County 15, Radford 2

Patrick County 12, Chatham 1

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Fort Chiswell at No. 1 Appomattox County, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Alleghany at No. 4 James River, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Floyd County at No. 3 Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Patrick County at No. 2 Glenvar, 5 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals at higher seeds

James River-Alleghany winner vs. Appomattox County-Fort Chiswell winner

Dan River-Floyd County winner vs. Glenvar-Patrick County winner

Saturday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2D

Monday, first round

Ridgeview 7, Marion 3

Lebanon 11, Gate City 4

John Battle 8, Virginia High 5

Central-Wise 5, Richlands 1

Wednesday, semifinals

Lebanon at Ridgeview

Central-Wise at John Battle

REGION 1C

Monday, first round

Auburn 6, Parry McCluer 0

Grayson County 11, Covington 1

Wednesday, final

Auburn vs. Grayson County

BOYS SOCCER

REGION 5D

Monday, first round

Brooke Point 5 William Fleming 0

Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 1

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 5 Brooke Point at No. 1 Patrick Henry, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Albemarle at No. 2 Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Thursday, final, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Monday, first round

Jefferson Forest 10, Halifax County 0

Salem 7, Amherst County 1

Blacksburg 9, Pulaski County 0

E.C. Glass 8, George Washington 0

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 5 Salem at No. 1 Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Blacksburg at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

Friday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday, quarterfinals

Cave Spring 3, Bassett 0

Lord Botetourt 2, Northside 1

Christiansburg 2, Abingdon 0

Magna Vista 3, Tunstall 1

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 8 Cave Spring at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Christiansburg at No. 2 Magna Vista

Friday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2C

Monday, first round

James River 6, Giles 0

Patrick County 8, Fort Chiswell 0

Dan River 4, Alleghany 0

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 James River at No. 1 Glenvar, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Chatham at No. 4 Radford, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Patrick County at No. 3 Appomattox County

No. 7 Dan River at No. 2 Nelson County

Thursday, semifinals at higher seeds

Radford-Chatham winner vs. Glenvar-James River winner

Appomattox County-Patrick County winner vs. Nelson County-Dan River winner

Saturday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 1C

Monday, first round

George Wythe 14, Bath County 0

Galax 5, Craig County 0

Wednesday, final

Galax at George Wythe, TBA

REGION 1D

Monday, first round

Honaker 7, PH-Glade Spring 1

Rural Retreat d. Grundy, forfeit

Wednesday, final

Rural Retreat at Honaker

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 5D

Monday, first round

Brooke Point 3, North Stafford 0

Harrisonburg 2, Patrick Henry 0

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 Brooke Point at No. 1 Albemarle, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Harrisonburg at No. 2 Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Thursday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Monday, first round

E.C. Glass 5, Halifax County 0

Salem 8, Amherst County 0

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 4 E.C. Glass at No. 1 Blacksburg, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Salem at No. 2 Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

Friday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday, quarterfinals

Lord Botetourt 5, Cave Spring 1

Hidden Valley 7, Abingdon 0

Christiansburg 3, William Byrd 0

Magna Vista 8, Northside 4

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 4 Hidden Valley at No. 1 Lord Botetourt, 7:15 p.m.

No. 6 Christiansburg at No. 2 Magna Vista

Friday, final, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2C

Monday, first round

Nelson County 6, Chatham 0

Tuesday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Nelson County at No. 1 Appomattox County

No. 5 Glenvar at No. 4 Alleghany, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Patrick County at No. 3 James River, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Giles at No. 2 Radford, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals at higher seeds

Alleghany-Glenvar winner vs. Appomattox County-Nelson County winner

James River-Patrick County winner vs. Radford-Giles winner

Saturday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 1C

Monday, first round

Eastern Montgomery 5, George Wythe 0

Auburn 8, Bath County 0

Wednesday, final

At Christiansburg H.S.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 5D

Monday first round

Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 10

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 Brooke Point at No. 1 Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Albemarle at No. 2 Patrick Henry, 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Monday, first round

Salem 19, Cave Spring 2

Hidden Valley 15, Rockbridge County 14

Jefferson Forest 17, Blacksburg 0

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 3 Hidden Valley at No. 1 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Salem vs. No. 2 Jefferson Forest, at University of Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Friday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 5D

Monday, first round

Stafford 15, North Stafford 8

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 Stafford at No. 1 Patrick Henry, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Albemarle at No. 2 Mountain View, noon

Thursday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Monday, first round

Rockbridge County 23, Cave Spring 1

Blacksburg 11, E.C. Glass 8

Salem 14, William Byrd 5

Jefferson Forest 15, Hidden Valley 5

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 4 Blacksburg at No. 1 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Salem vs. No. 2 Jefferson Forest, at University of Lynchburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, championship, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

