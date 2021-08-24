 Skip to main content
Monday high school volleyball scores, Tuesday schedule
VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY, AUG. 23

VACA Southwest

Faith Christian 3, Roanoke Valley Christian 2

Nondistrict

Floyd County 3, Pulaski County 0

Lord Botetourt 3, Christiansburg 1

Magna Vista 3, Chatham 0

Auburn at Glenvar, ppd., Aug. 30

Patrick County 3, North Stokes (N.C.) 0

Radford 3, Giles 1

Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 0

Narrows 3, Bland County 1

James River at Covington, ppd., TBA

Eastern Montgomery 3, Galax 1

Northwood 3, Grayson County 2

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

Nondistrict

Patrick Henry at Franklin County, ppd., Sept. 1

George Washington at William Fleming

Giles at Pulaski County

Chatham at Bassett

Cave Spring at Northside

Craig County at Christiansburg

Hidden Valley at William Byrd

Liberty at Staunton River

Auburn at Lord Botetourt

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer

Bath County at Alleghany

Floyd County at Patrick County

Northwood at Marion

Bland County at Graham

Chihowie at Grayson County

Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

