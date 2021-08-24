Monday high school volleyball scores, Tuesday schedule

VOLLEYBALL
MONDAY, AUG. 23
VACA Southwest
Faith Christian 3, Roanoke Valley Christian 2
Nondistrict
Floyd County 3, Pulaski County 0
Lord Botetourt 3, Christiansburg 1
Magna Vista 3, Chatham 0
Auburn at Glenvar, ppd., Aug. 30
Patrick County 3, North Stokes (N.C.) 0
Radford 3, Giles 1
Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 0
Narrows 3, Bland County 1
James River at Covington, ppd., TBA
Eastern Montgomery 3, Galax 1
Northwood 3, Grayson County 2
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Nondistrict
Patrick Henry at Franklin County, ppd., Sept. 1
George Washington at William Fleming
Giles at Pulaski County
Chatham at Bassett
Cave Spring at Northside
Craig County at Christiansburg
Hidden Valley at William Byrd
Liberty at Staunton River
Auburn at Lord Botetourt
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer
Bath County at Alleghany
Floyd County at Patrick County
Northwood at Marion
Bland County at Graham
Chihowie at Grayson County
Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell
