MONDAY HS VOLLEYBALL: Floyd County remains unbeaten with 3-1 win over Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG -- Fresh of its championship in the Diggin' at the Dog Pound Invitational, Floyd County's volleyball team stayed undefeated Monday night with a 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-12 nondistrict victory over Christiansburg.

Kenzee Chaffin had 36 assists, 17 digs and nine kills for Floyd (11-0), while Jaycee Chaffin added 14 kills and 13 digs. Jordan Ingram had 13 kills and 11 digs and Olivia Hyiton supplied 14 kills with 8 blocks.

Christiansburg (7-5) was led by Rachael Bruce (11 assists, 10 digs), Baylee Reasor (8 kills, 10 digs) and Addison Reasor (five kills, six blocks).

Floyd County 23, 25, 25, 25

Christiansburg 25, 10, 15, 12

Statistics

Floyd County: K.Chaffin 36 assists, 17 digs, 9 kills, J.Chaffin 14 kills, 13 digs, Ingram 13 kills, 11 digs, Hylton 14 kills, 8 blocks.

Christiansburg: Bruce 11 assists, 10 digs, B.Reasor 8 kills, 10 digs, A.Reasor 5 kills, 6 blocks.

Records: Floyd County 11-0, Christiansburg 7-5.

Franklin County 3, Magna Vista 1

Franklin County;25;25;22;25

Magna Vista;23;15;25;22