Monday prep basketball: Alleghany girls notch first region win since 2009

LOW MOOR -- Macyn Cash scored 15 points and Alleghany's girls basketball team posted its first region victory since 2009 Monday night with a 53-34 win over Nelson in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.

Erin Harden added 13 points for Alleghany (16-6), which used a 24-4 second quarter to build a 29-7 halftime lead.

Alleghany will play at top seed Carroll County on Tuesday.

NELSON COUNTY

Turner 9, Truslow 2, Giles 6, Meredith 8, Thompson 9,

ALLEGHANY (16-6)

Cash 15, Leitch 5, Harden 13, Keene 7, Fridley 5, Nicely 6, Phillips 2.

Nelson County;3;4;11;16;--;34

Alleghany;5;24;16;8;--;53

3-point goals: Nelson County 4 (Turner 2, Meredith, Thompson), Alleghany 7 (Cash 3, Keene 2, Leitch, Harden).

GIRLS

REGION 3D

Northside 38, Bassett 26

BASSETT (3-20)

Ratcliff 11, White 2, Hall 2, Goad 2, Pitzer 4, Manns 5.

NORTHSIDE (9-14)

Kidd 7, Martin 2, Adebiyi 12, Workman 8, Rigney 3, Waller 6.

Bassett;7;9;2;8;--;26

Northside;10;9;14;5;--;38

3-point goals: Bassett 1 (Manns), Northside 2 (Kidd, Rigney).

Note: Arianna Adebiyi had 10 rebounds, 3 blocks.

NOTE: Northside will play at No. 2 seed Staunton River on Tuesday.

REGION 2C

Floyd County 69, Patrick County 51

FLOYD COUNTY (14-10)

Harman 29, Hylton 16, K.Thompson 9, J.Nichols 5, C.Thompson 4, S.Blevins 4, Bond 2.

PATRICK COUNTY (11-9)

Harris 16, Penn 11, Epperson 6, Quesenberry 6, Fulcher 4, Hazard 3, Mitchell 2, Hill 2, Wimbush 1.

Floyd County;18;19;14;18;--;69

Patrick County;9;9;17;16;--;51

3-point goals: Floyd County 2 (Harman 2), Patrick County 2 (Penn, Harris).

Note: Floyd County will play in a Wednesday semifinal at Roanoke College.

BOYS

Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63

MAGNA VISTA (5-14)

J. Ford 8, T. Johnson 19, Tra Hairston 14, Bakman 2, Javin Hairston 16, Martin 1, Stockton 3.

CHRISTIANSBURG (10-13)

Johnson-Buchannon 9, Taylor 24, Myrthil 2, Moles 17, Calloway 1, Purcell 9, Evans 3, McCrea 2, Gandee 7.

Magna Vista;15;15;22;11;63

Christiansburg; 13;24;16; 21:74

3-point goals: Magna Vista: (J. Ford 2, Tra Hairstion 2, Javin Hairston 2), Christiansburg (Taylor 3, Gandee 2, Purcell, Evans).

Note: Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon went 7-8 from the free throw line. Christiansburg will play at Northside on Tuesday.