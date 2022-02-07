Monday prep basketball boxes: Hidden Valley girls snap 31-game losing streak

DRY FORK -- A late addition to the schedule provided the opportunity, and Hidden Valley's girls basketball team took advantage Monday night.

Freshmen Avery Tanis and Audrey Pearson combined for 30 points and the Titans took a 41-33 victory over Tunstall to end a 31-game losing streak.

Tanis had 18 points with a pair of 3-pointers and Pearson added 12 points as Hidden Valley won for the first time since a game against Christiansburg late in the 2019-20 regular season.

Greenly Elliott kept Tunstall (0-16) in the game with 19 points including five 3-pointers.

HIDDEN VALLEY (1-20)

Forney 3, Tanis 18, Monard 2, Evans 2, Pearson 12, Guerrero 4.

TUNSTALL (0-16)

Elliott 19, Brooks 2, Ellis 1, Tuck 8, Thomas 3.

Hidden Valley;10;11;9;11;--;41

Tunstall;6;13;8;6;--;33

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2), Tunstall 7 (Elliott 5, Tuck 2).

BOYS

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 71, Covington 33

COVINGTON (6-11, 5-5)

Williams 2, Turner 15, Cook 7, Maloney 2, Rogers 5, Weingner 2.

PARRY McCLUER (15-3, 11-0)

Mitchell 12, Cook 2, Hamilton 20, Snider 16, Tolley 2, Catlett 9, Griffin 2, Schley 2, Houck 8.

Covington;5;10;10;8;--;33

Parry McCluer;20;20;17;16;--;73

3-point goals: Covington 2 (Cook, Rogers), Parry McCluer 5 (Houck 2, Hamilton 2, Catlett).

Notes: Mitchell 10 assists. Snider 8 rebounds. Hamilton 7 rebounds. Parry McCluer wins Pioneer regular season for third year in a row.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Blacksburg 55, Salem 33

SALEM (7-12, 2-8)

Dallas 13, Hart 3, Clemens 5, Benne 2, Yerton 2, Coe 1, Bowery 1, Williams 3, Keffer 3.

BLACKSBURG (13-5, 6-4)

Bland 7, Campbell 2, Miller 7, Walters 14, Howard 3, Trexell 8, Appea 2, Joyce 3, Davis 8, Distler 1.

Salem;0;11;8;14;--;33

Blacksburg;20;17;14;4;--;55

3-point goals: Salem 7 (Dallas 3, Hart, Clemens, Williams, Keffer), Blacksburg 8 (Davis 2, Bland, Walters, Howard, Joyce, Trexell, Miller). JV: Blacksburg won.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 68, Grayson County 45

AUBURN (12-7, 9-0)

Warren 2, Sutphin 3, Duncan 8, Wilson 2, E.Millirons 31, N.Millirons 14, Gordon 2, Gill 6.

GRAYSON COUNTY (9-8, 4-5)

Gillespie 5, Cassell 11, Cheeks 3, Jones 4, Shaffner 17, Goad 5.

Auburn;21;21;15;11;--;68

Grayson County;13;17;10;5;--;45

3-point goals: Auburn 5 (E.Millirons 4, Sutphin), Grayson 7 (Cassell 2, Shaffner 2, Gillespie, Cheeks, Goad). JV: Auburn won 59-30.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County 65, Carroll County 64

CARROLL COUNTY (6-16, 0-10)

Phillips 6, Bryce Smoot 15, Reitzel 11, Brayden Smoot 3, Cox 19, Richardson 6, Montgomery 4.

FLOYD COUNTY (9-9, 3-4)

Slusher 5, Agnew 18, Underwood 2, Herrington 2, Cantrell 3, Bond 10, R.Swortzel 4, K.Swortzel 21.

Carroll County;10;19;23;12;--;64

Floyd County;15;24;15;11;--;65

3-point goals: Carroll County 4 (Bryce Smoot 3, Brayden Smoot), Floyd County 7 (Bond 3, Agnew 2, Slusher, Cantrell).

Note: Matt Slusher made steal and layup for go-ahead bucket with 25 seconds left.

Radford 66, Alleghany 48

ALLEGHANY (13-5, 3-3)

Via 2, Leitch 12, Entsminger 2, Gibson 3, Middleton 8, Caldwell 3, Harden 5, Hayslett 5, Webb 2, Lowman 6.

RADFORD (12-4, 7-1)

Clark 15, Prioleau 4, Austin 6, Cormany 13, Kelly 16, Wesley 2, Thompson 6, Kanipe 4.

Alleghany;13;14;10;11;--;48

Radford;20;14;17;15;--;66

3-point goals: Alleghany 6 (Lowman 2, Leitch 2, Gibson, Middleton), Radford 8 (Clark 4, Austin 2, Cormany, Kelly).

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

North Cross 60, Carlisle 37

NORTH CROSS (11-4)

Trail 12, Andrew 14, Trott 8, Owen 10, McCoy 5, Brown 10, Qin 1.

CARLISLE (5-9)

Stuart 10, Simpson 2, Davis 18, Cunningham 7.

North Cross;7;17;21;15;--;60

Carlisle;13;8;2;14;--;37

3-point goals: North Cross 3 (Owen 2, Trail), Carlisle 7 (Davis 4, Stuart 2, Cunningham).

VACA SOUTHWEST

Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Faith Christian 36

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (10-8, 4-2)

Phillips 6, Somers 5, Wooten 4, Gutierrez 6, Bowman 2, Nelson 11, Rakes 4, Chou 14, Gay 2.

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Petri 4, Crosby 2, Newton 4, Ridinger 15, A.Ridge 2, M.Ridge 6, Whitmore 3.

Roanoke Valley Christian;12;4;20;18;--;54

Faith Christian;8;5;9;14;--;36

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Gutierrez), Faith Christian 6 (Ridinger 3, Crosby 2, Whitmore).

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Staunton River 79, Franklin County 48

FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-13, 2-6)

C.Taylor 3, L.Board 3, K.Board 16, Lester 3, Kaniah Copeland 3, Brown 1, Hypes 2, Caron 6, Kam Copeland 9, Harris 2.

STAUNTON RIVER (19-0, 9-0)

J.Levine 20, C.Levine 18, Jones 9, Hamren 17, Phillips 5, Farr 4, Tolley 1, Creasy 2, Roach 3.

Franklin County;11;9;14;14;--48

Staunton River;16;15;25;23;--;79

3-point goals: Franklin County 3 (K.Board 2, L.Board), Staunton River 7 (C.Levine 5, Hamren 2).

Note: Staunton River wins Blue Ridge District title outright.

Northside 59, William Fleming 53

WILLIAM FLEMING (8-10, 4-5)

Henderson 2, Hankins 4, Patterson 3, Morris 13, Battle 8, Priest 14, Dolue 9.

NORTHSIDE (7-13, 1-7)

Kidd 13, Martin 7, Gates 10, Adebiyi 12, Rigney 11, Bratton 6.

William Fleming;13;14;13;13;--;53

Northside;16;16;10;17;--;59

3-point goals: William Fleming 3 (Priest 2, Morris), Northside 7 (Rigney 3, Kidd 2, Martin, Bratton). JV: William Fleming won.

Note: Gates and Rigney each had 10 rebounds.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Salem 41, Blacksburg 39

BLACKSBURG (10-10, 5-5)

Mathena 1, Jones 10, Brawley 8, Ferguson 9, Morgan Cheynet 2, McKenzie Cheynet 9.

SALEM (15-5, 7-3)

Scales 8, Bowen 1, Green 11, E.Smith 4, Bayne 8, M.Smith 9.

Blacksburg;8;8;14;9;--;39

Salem;12;8;11;8;--;41

3-point goals: Salem 2 (Bayne, M.Smith), Glenvar 3 (Jones 2, Ferguson). JV: Salem won 61-28.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 64, Bland County 26

AUBURN (12-5, 9-0)

Lafon 6, Underwood 2, Huffman 21, Martin 24, Rorrer 9, Mundy 2.

BLAND COUNTY (8-10, 5-5)

Tindall 13, Dillow 1, Holston 3, Hall 7, Sanders 2.

Auburn;21;9;20;14;--;64

Bland County;7;12;6;1;--;26

3-point goals: Auburn 4 (Huffman 2, Martin, Lafon), Bland County 2 (Holston, Hall). JV: Bland County won 26-16.

Fort Chiswell 59, Giles 57

FORT CHISWELL (10-10, 6-4)

Brown 9, King 2, Robinson 4, Roark 16, Jackson 16, Underwood 10, Patel 2.

GILES (2-14, 1-8)

Simmons 13, Reed 17, Young 5, Blankenship 9, Price 6, Merrix 7.

Fort Chiswell;12;18;12;17;--;59

Giles;9;16;14;18;--;57

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 2 (Roark 2), Giles 7 (Reed 2, Blankenship 2, Simmons, Young, Merrix). JV: Giles won 44-17.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 56, Covington 10

PARRY McCLUER (18-1, 10-0)

K.Grow 10, M.Henson 7, A.Claytor 14, Roberts 2, Tyree 2, G.Henson 6, K.Claytor 12, Taylor 3.

COVINGTON (5-12, 4-6)

Persinger 10.

Parry McCluer;18;14;10;14;--;56

Covington;4;1;4;1;--;10

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 4 (K.Claytor 2, M.Henson, Taylor) Covington 1 (Persinger).

Craig County 47, Bath County 27

BATH COUNTY (0-20, 0-10)

Hazelwood 2, Legg 2, Oliver 8, Tingler 8, Jenkins 7.

CRAIG COUNTY (4-12, 4-6)

Caldwell 8, Ratliff 9, Gregory 3, Peters 3, Jones 12, Underwood 2, Mays 3, Brookman 7.

Bath County;7;4;9;7;--;27

Craig County;13;8;16;10;--;47

3-point goals: Bath County 4 (Oliver 2, Tingler, Jenkins) Craig County 2 (Gregory, Peters).

Note: Sara Jones had 10 rebounds and 4 blocks. Hannah Caldwell had 11 rebounds, 8 steals, and 4 blocks.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty 61, Heritage 32

HERITAGE (0-18, 0-12)

Paige 4, Preston 7, Miller 7, E.Howard 6, C.Howard 3, Steadman 5.

LIBERTY (12-7, 8-4)

Sigei 19, Adams 18, Whorley 2, Gonzalez 2, Smith 2, St. John 15, Brown 3.

Heritage;7;6;7;12;--;32

Liberty;18;19;18;6;--;61

3-point goals: Heritage 3 (E.Howard 2, C.Howard), Liberty 8 (Sigei 5, Adams 2, St. John).

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Halifax County 57, Patrick County 40

PATRICK COUNTY (10-6, 6-4)

Epperson 12, Penn 7, Hazard 5, Harris 5, Hill 3, Wimbush 2, Mitchell 2, Cobbler 2, Brown 2.

HALIFAX COUNTY (13-3, 9-1)

Morrison 21, Reed 9, Harlow 8, Giggetts 7, Bailey 4, Hankins 4, Carrington 4.

Patrick County;,10,5,12,13;--;40

Halifax County;18,17,14,8;--;57

3-point goals: Patrick County 3 (Hazard, Hill, Penn), Halifax County 4 (Morrison 3, Reed).

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Rural Retreat 46, Holston 16

RURAL RETREAT (15-3, 8-0)

M.Fiscus 8, A.Fiscus 15, Bailey 4, Moore 14, Crigger 1, Miller 4.

HOLSTON

Turner 1, Morgan 5, Musser 2, Keith 4, Widner 4,

Rural Retreat;6;17;21;2;--;46

Holston;4;5;5;2;--;16

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 4 (M.Fiscus 2, A.Fiscus 2)

NONDISTRICT

Radford 39, Christiansburg 19

RADFORD (10-6)

Phillips 6, Dean 6, Hanah Whitt 3, Haley Whitt 7, L.Cline 15, H.Cline 2.

CHRISTIANSBURG (6-13)

Kane 4, Williams 2, Hoover 9, Harris 4.

Radford;10;9;9;11;--;39

Christiansburg;5;6;4;4;--;19

3-point goals: Radford 3 (Dean, Hanah Whitt, Haley Whitt), Christiansburg 1 (Hoover).

James River 52, Rockbridge County 44

JAMES RIVER (7-9)

Canada 27, Hester 16, Liming 7, Crowder 2.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-17)

Mahood 24, Winterton 14, Williams 3, Clark 3.

James River;12;11;13;16;--;52

Rockbridge;10;5;12;17;--;44

3-point goals: James River 6 (Canada 6), Rockbridge County 5 (Mahood 4, Clark). JV: James River won

Notes: Canada and Liming each had 12 rebounds.