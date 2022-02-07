Monday prep basketball boxes: Parry McCluer boys, Staunton River girls secure regular-season district titles

BOYS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 71, Covington 33
COVINGTON (6-11, 5-5)
Williams 2, Turner 15, Cook 7, Maloney 2, Rogers 5, Weingner 2.
PARRY McCLUER (15-3, 11-0)
Mitchell 12, Cook 2, Hamilton 20, Snider 16, Tolley 2, Catlett 9, Griffin 2, Schley 2, Houck 8.
Covington;5;10;10;8;--;33
Parry McCluer;20;20;17;14;--;71
3-point goals: Covington 2 (Cook, Rogers), Parry McCluer 5 (Houck 2, Hamilton 2, Catlett).
Note: Mitchell 10 assists. Snider 8 rebounds. Hamilton 7 rebounds.
Note: Parry McCluer wins Pioneer regular season for third year in a row.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 68, Grayson County 45
AUBURN (12-7, 9-0)
Warren 2, Sutphin 3, Duncan 8, Wilson 2, E.Millirons 31, N.Millirons 14, Gordon 2, Gill 6.
GRAYSON (9-8, 4-5)
Gillespie 5, Cassell 11, Cheeks 3, Jones 4, Shaffner 17, Goad 5.
Auburn;21;21;15;11;--;68
Grayson County;13;17;10;5;--;45
3-point goals: Auburn 5 (E.Millirons 4, Sutphin), Grayson 7 (Cassell 2, Shaffner 2, Gillespie, Cheeks, Goad). JV: Auburn won 59-30.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 65, Carroll County 64
CARROLL COUNTY (6-16, 0-10)
Phillips 6, Bryce Smoot 15, Reitzel 11, Brayden Smoot 3, Cox 19, Richardson 6, Montgomery 4.
FLOYD COUNTY (9-9, 3-4)
Slusher 5, Agnew 18, Underwood 2, Herrington 2, Cantrell 3, Bond 10, R.Swortzel 4, K.Swortzel 21.
Carroll County;10;19;23;12;--;64
Floyd County;15;24;15;11;--;65
3-point goals: Carroll County 4 (Bryce Smoot 3, Brayden Smoot), Floyd County 7 (Bond 3, Agnew 2, Slusher, Cantrell).
Note: Matt Slusher made steal and layup for go-ahead bucket with 25 seconds left.
Radford 66, Alleghany 48
ALLEGHANY (13-5, 3-3)
Via 2, Leitch 12, Entsminger 2, Gibson 3, Middleton 8, Caldwell 3, Harden 5, Hayslett 5, Webb 2, Lowman 6.
RADFORD (12-4, 7-1)
Clark 15, Prioleau 4, Austin 6, Cormany 13, Kelly 16, Wesley 2, Thompson 6, Kanipe 4.
Alleghany;13;14;10;11;--;48
Radford;20;14;17;15;--;66
3-point goals: Alleghany 6 (Lowman 2, Leitch 2, Gibson, Middleton), Radford 8 (Clark 4, Austin 2, Cormany, Kelly).
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Faith Christian 36
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Phillips 6, Somers 5, Wooten 4, Gutierrez 6, Bowman 2, Nelson 11, Rakes 4, Chou 14, Gay 2.
FAITH CHRISTIAN
Petri 4, Crosby 2, Newton 4, Ridinger 15, A.Ridge 2, M.Ridge 6, Whitmore 3.
Roanoke Valley Christian;12;4;20;18;--;54
Faith Christian;8;5;9;14;--;36
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Gutierrez), Faith Christian 6 (Ridinger 3, Crosby 2, Whitmore).
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 78, Franklin County 48
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-13, 2-6)
C.Taylor 3, L.Board 3, K.Board 16, Lester 3, Kaniah Copeland 3, Brown 1, Hypes 2, Caron 6, Kam Copeland 9, Harris 2.
STAUNTON RIVER (19-0, 9-0)
J.Levine 2, C.Levine 18, Jones 9, Hamren 17, Phillips 5, Farr 4, Tolley 1, Creasy 2, Roach 3.
Franklin County;11;9;14;14;--48
Staunton River;16;15;24;23;--;78
3-point goals: Franklin County 3 (K.Board 2, L.Board), Staunton River 7 (C.Levine 5, Hamren 2).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 41, Blacksburg 39
BLACKSBURG (10-10, 5-5)
Mathena 1, Jones 10, Brawley 8, Ferguson 9, Morgan Cheynet 2, McKenzie Cheynet 9.
SALEM (15-5, 7-3)
Scales 8, Bowen 1, Green 11, E.Smith 4, Bayne 8, M.Smith 9.
Blacksburg;8;8;14;9;--;39
Salem;12;8;11;10;--;41
3-point goals: Salem 2 (Bayne, M.Smith), Glenvar 3 (Jones 2, Ferguson). JV: Salem won 61-28.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 64, Bland County 26
AUBURN (12-5, 9-0)
Lafon 6, Underwood 2, Huffman 21, Martin 24, Rorrer 9, Mundy 2.
BLAND COUNTY (8-10, 5-5)
Tindall 13, Dillow 1, Holston 3, Hall 7, Sanders 2.
Auburn;21;9;20;14;--;64
Bland County;7;12;6;1;--;26
3-point goals: Auburn 4 (Huffman 2, Martin, Lafon), Bland County 2 (Holston, Hall). JV: Bland County won 26-16.
Fort Chiswell 59, Giles 57
FORT CHISWELL (10-10, 6-4)
Brown 9, King 2, Robinson 4, Rorrer 16, Jackson 16, Underwood 10, Patel 2
GILES (2-14, 1-8)
Simmons 13, Reed 17, Young 5, Blankenship 9, Price 6, Merrix 7
Fort Chiswell;12;18;12;17;--;59
Giles;9;16;14;18;--;57
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 2 (Rorrer 2), Giles 7 (Reed 2, Blankenship 2, Simmons, Young, Merrix). JV: Giles won 44-17.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 56, Covington 10
PARRY McCLUER (18-1, 10-0)
K.Grow 10, M.Henson 7, A.Claytor 14, Roberts 2, Tyree 2, G.Henson 6, K.Claytor 12, Taylor 3.
COVINGTON (5-12, 4-6)
Persinger 10.
Parry McCluer;18;14;10;14;--;56
Covington;4;1;4;1;--;10
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 4 (K.Claytor 2, M. Henson, Taylor) Covington 1 (Persinger).
Craig County 47, Bath County 27
BATH COUNTY (0-20, 0-10)
Hazelwood 2, Legg 2, Oliver 8, Tingler 8, Jenkins 7.
CRAIG COUNTY (4-12, 4-6)
Caldwell 8, Ratliff 9, Gregory 3, Peters 3, Jones 12, Underwood 2, Mays 3, Brookman 7.
Bath County;7;4;9;7;--;27
Craig County;13;8;16;10;--;47
3-point goals: Bath 4(Oliver 2, Tingler, Jenkins) Craig County 2( Gregory, Peters)
Note: Sara Jones had 10 rebounds and 4 blocks. Hannah Caldwell had 11 rebounds, 8 steals, and 4 blocks.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty 61, Heritage 32
HERITAGE (0-18, 0-12)
Paige 4, Preston 7, Miller 7, E.Howard 6, C.Howard 3, Steadman 5.
LIBERTY (12-7, 8-4)
Sigei 19, Adams 18, Whorley 2, Gonzalez 2, Smith 2, St. John 15, Brown 3.
Heritage;7;6;7;12;--;32
Liberty;18;19;18;6;--;61
3-point goals: Heritage 3 (E.Howard 2, C.Howard), Liberty 8 (Sigei 5, Adams 2, St. John).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Halifax County 57, Patrick County 40
PATRICK COUNTY (10-6, 6-4)
Epperson 12, Penn 7, Hazard 5, Harris 5, Hill 3, Wimbush 2, Mitchell 2, Cobbler 2, Brown 2.
HALIFAX COUNTY
Morrison 21, Reed 9, Harlow 8, Giggetts-7, Bailey 4, Hankins 4, Carrington 4.
Patrick County;,10,5,12,13;--;40
Halifax County;18,17,14,8;--;57
3-point goals: Patrick County 3 (Hazard, Hill, Penn), Halifax County 4 (Morrison 3, Reed).
NONDISTRICT
Radford 39, Christiansburg 19
RADFORD (10-6)
Phillips 6, Dean 6, Hanah Whitt 3, Haley Whitt 7, L.Cline 15, H.Cline 2.
CHRISTIANSBURG (6-13)
Kane 4, Williams 2, Hoover 9, Harris 4.
Radford;10;9;9;11;--;39
Christiansburg;5;6;4;4;--;19
3-point goals: Radford 3 (Dean, Hanah Whitt, Haley Whitt), Christiansburg 1 (Hoover).
James River 52, Rockbridge County 44
JAMES RIVER (7-9)
Canada 27, Hester 16, Liming 7, Crowder 2.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-17)
Mahood 24, Winterton 14, Williams 3, Clark 3.
James River;12;11;13;16;--;52
Rockbridge;10;5;12;17;--;44
3-point goals: James River 6 (Canada 6), Rockbridge County 5 (Mahood 4, Clark). JV: James River won
Notes: Canada and Liming each had 12 rebounds.