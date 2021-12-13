 Skip to main content
Monday prep basketball roundup: Glenvar stays unbeaten with win over Giles as Barber scores 23
Senior guard Stephen Barber scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half Monday night to lead unbeaten Glenvar to a 68-30 nondistrict boys basketball victory over visiting Giles.

Aiden Alexander added 10 points for Glenvar (6-0), which plays Cave Spring at home Tuesday.

GILES (2-3)

Price 9, Simmons 2, Simpkins 7, Williams 5, Dunford 7.

GLENVAR (6-0)

Alexander 10, Noel 2, Barber 23, Housh 9, Johnson 7, Ford 9, Veverka 2, Bell 2, Simmons 4.

Giles;5;8;12;5;--;30

Glenvar;11;21;22;14;--;68

3-point goals: Giles 4 (Price 2, Simpkins, Williams), Glenvar 10 (Barber 4, Housh 3, Alexander 2, Ford ). JV: Glenvar won 55-37.

Note: Barber had 20 of his 23 in the first half.

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Alleghany 47, Auburn 43

ALLEGHANY (4-1)

Cash 12, Harden 10, Keene 14, Hayslett 2, Fridley 6, Phillips 3.

AUBURN (2-3)

Lafon 10, Terry 6, Martin 9, Huffman 14, Lytton 1, Rorrer 3.

Alleghany;13;16;10;8;--;47

Auburn;14;7;9;13;--;43

3-point goals: Alleghany 5 (Keene 3, Cash 2), Auburn (Huffman 2, Terry).

Eastern Montgomery 44, Bland County 27

BLAND COUNTY (2-4)

M.Tindall 12, R.Dillow 2, C.Dillow 1, Hall 3, Sanders 7, Meadows 2.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (3-2)

Underwood 14, Bower 1, Boone 6, Bahnken 13, Felty 1, Bruce 9.

Bland County;3;7;9;8;--;27

Eastern Montgomery;15;11;7;11;--;44

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce), Bland County 1 (Hall).

Narrows 51, Galax 44

GALAX (2-3)

S.Leonard 15, Miller 7, P.Edwards 6, J.Leonard 4, Sturgill 4, King 4, E.Edwards 2, Hash 2.

NARROWS (4-1)

Stables 18, Helvey 11, Bishop 6, Robertson 4, Spencer 4, Howard 3, Cook 3, Lawrence 2.

Galax;7;13;14;10;--;44

Narrows;12;16;10;13;--;51

3-point goals: Narrows 6 (Stables 3, Helvey 3). JV: Narrows won.

Liberty 34, Rustburg 27

RUSTBURG (4-3)

Phillips 3, Ochs 2, Crider 13, Jones 9.

LIBERTY

Sigei 15, Adams 4, Whorley 2, St. John 12, Brown 1.

Rustburg;7;8;5;7;--;27

Liberty;10;10;6;8;--;34

3-point goals: Rustburg 2 (Phillips, Crider), Liberty 4 (St. John 4).

Twin Valley 45, Rural Retreat 41

RURAL RETREAT (4-2)

M.Fiscus 4, A.Fiscus 13, Williams 7, B.Moore 5, Cregger 5, Miller 2, T.Moore 2.

TWIN VALLEY

Lester 8, Moore 16, Deskins 2, Vance 9, Hawthorne 8, Fuller 2.

Rural Retreat;9;10;4;18;--;41

Twin Valley;15;9;13;8;--;45

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 2 (A.Fiscus, Cox).

BOYS

Narrows 57, Galax 51

NARROWS (2-2)

Pruett 25, Perdue 10, Johnson 8, Smith 7, Johnston 4, McGlothlin 3.

GALAX (1-1)

Ashworth 17, Bagley 11, Dillon 10, Jemison 7, Stuart 6.

Narrows;18;17;7;15;--;57

Galax;11;13;6;21;--;51

3-point goals: Narrows 3 (Pruett 2, Smith), Galax 6 (Ashworth 4, Dillon 2). JV: Narrows won.

Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 46

WAYNESBORO (0-6)

Haynes 12, Sites 11, McCoy 3, Clark 4, Henderson 8, Barber 8.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-2)

Mays 5, Owens 4, I.Poindexter 13, Lambert 3, Owsley 4, Sikora 19, Jay 6, Stores 2.

Waynesboro

Rockbridge County;14;14;8;20;--;56

3-point goals: Waynesboro 5 (Sites 3, Haynes, McCoy), Rockbridge County 9 (Sikora 5, I.Poindexter 2, Mays, Lambert).

Bland County 54, Eastern Montgomery 18

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-5)

Martinez 3, L.Elkins 2, A.Elkins 2, Burleson 9, Brown 2.

BLAND COUNTY (4-2)

Watters 11, Burton 6, James 12, Boone 4, Smith 3, Nolley 11, Thompson 7, Chewning 2.

Eastern Montgomery;2;8;6;2;--;18

Bland County;16;15;10;13;--;54

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Martinez), Bland County 3 (Watters, Smith, Thompson).

 

