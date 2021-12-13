Monday prep basketball roundup: Glenvar stays unbeaten with win over Giles as Barber scores 23

Senior guard Stephen Barber scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half Monday night to lead unbeaten Glenvar to a 68-30 nondistrict boys basketball victory over visiting Giles.
Aiden Alexander added 10 points for Glenvar (6-0), which plays Cave Spring at home Tuesday.
GILES (2-3)
Price 9, Simmons 2, Simpkins 7, Williams 5, Dunford 7.
GLENVAR (6-0)
Alexander 10, Noel 2, Barber 23, Housh 9, Johnson 7, Ford 9, Veverka 2, Bell 2, Simmons 4.
Giles;5;8;12;5;--;30
Glenvar;11;21;22;14;--;68
3-point goals: Giles 4 (Price 2, Simpkins, Williams), Glenvar 10 (Barber 4, Housh 3, Alexander 2, Ford ). JV: Glenvar won 55-37.
Note: Barber had 20 of his 23 in the first half.
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Alleghany 47, Auburn 43
ALLEGHANY (4-1)
Cash 12, Harden 10, Keene 14, Hayslett 2, Fridley 6, Phillips 3.
AUBURN (2-3)
Lafon 10, Terry 6, Martin 9, Huffman 14, Lytton 1, Rorrer 3.
Alleghany;13;16;10;8;--;47
Auburn;14;7;9;13;--;43
3-point goals: Alleghany 5 (Keene 3, Cash 2), Auburn (Huffman 2, Terry).
Eastern Montgomery 44, Bland County 27
BLAND COUNTY (2-4)
M.Tindall 12, R.Dillow 2, C.Dillow 1, Hall 3, Sanders 7, Meadows 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (3-2)
Underwood 14, Bower 1, Boone 6, Bahnken 13, Felty 1, Bruce 9.
Bland County;3;7;9;8;--;27
Eastern Montgomery;15;11;7;11;--;44
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce), Bland County 1 (Hall).
Narrows 51, Galax 44
GALAX (2-3)
S.Leonard 15, Miller 7, P.Edwards 6, J.Leonard 4, Sturgill 4, King 4, E.Edwards 2, Hash 2.
NARROWS (4-1)
Stables 18, Helvey 11, Bishop 6, Robertson 4, Spencer 4, Howard 3, Cook 3, Lawrence 2.
Galax;7;13;14;10;--;44
Narrows;12;16;10;13;--;51
3-point goals: Narrows 6 (Stables 3, Helvey 3). JV: Narrows won.
Liberty 34, Rustburg 27
RUSTBURG (4-3)
Phillips 3, Ochs 2, Crider 13, Jones 9.
LIBERTY
Sigei 15, Adams 4, Whorley 2, St. John 12, Brown 1.
Rustburg;7;8;5;7;--;27
Liberty;10;10;6;8;--;34
3-point goals: Rustburg 2 (Phillips, Crider), Liberty 4 (St. John 4).
Twin Valley 45, Rural Retreat 41
RURAL RETREAT (4-2)
M.Fiscus 4, A.Fiscus 13, Williams 7, B.Moore 5, Cregger 5, Miller 2, T.Moore 2.
TWIN VALLEY
Lester 8, Moore 16, Deskins 2, Vance 9, Hawthorne 8, Fuller 2.
Rural Retreat;9;10;4;18;--;41
Twin Valley;15;9;13;8;--;45
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 2 (A.Fiscus, Cox).
BOYS
Narrows 57, Galax 51
NARROWS (2-2)
Pruett 25, Perdue 10, Johnson 8, Smith 7, Johnston 4, McGlothlin 3.
GALAX (1-1)
Ashworth 17, Bagley 11, Dillon 10, Jemison 7, Stuart 6.
Narrows;18;17;7;15;--;57
Galax;11;13;6;21;--;51
3-point goals: Narrows 3 (Pruett 2, Smith), Galax 6 (Ashworth 4, Dillon 2). JV: Narrows won.
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 46
WAYNESBORO (0-6)
Haynes 12, Sites 11, McCoy 3, Clark 4, Henderson 8, Barber 8.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-2)
Mays 5, Owens 4, I.Poindexter 13, Lambert 3, Owsley 4, Sikora 19, Jay 6, Stores 2.
Waynesboro
Rockbridge County;14;14;8;20;--;56
3-point goals: Waynesboro 5 (Sites 3, Haynes, McCoy), Rockbridge County 9 (Sikora 5, I.Poindexter 2, Mays, Lambert).
Bland County 54, Eastern Montgomery 18
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-5)
Martinez 3, L.Elkins 2, A.Elkins 2, Burleson 9, Brown 2.