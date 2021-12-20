 Skip to main content
Monday prep basketball roundup: Johnson, Whittaker lead Hidden Valley boys to first win of season

Timesland (copy) (copy)

Tyus Johnson scored 22 points and Hunter Whittaker had 17 points and 12 rebounds Monday night to lift Hidden Valley to its first boys basketball victory of the season with a 73-72 verdict over visiting Franklin County.

Philip Smith's free throw with seven seconds to play gave Hidden Valley a 73-69 lead and the Titans (1-8) survived a 3-pointer at the buzzer by the Eagles.

Braxton Dunnings had 13 points for Hidden Valley, while Joey Strong added 10.

Franklin County (2-3) was led by Haven Mullins with 21 points, Rylan McGhee with 17 and Jordan Hering with 14.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-3)

Kasey 3, N.Holland 10, Lee 1, McGhee 17, McHeimer 4, J.Holland 2, Hering 14, Mullins 21.

HIDDEN VALLEY (1-8)

Dunnings 13, Strong 10, Johnson 22, Whittaker 17, T.Smith 3, P.Smith 8.

Franklin County;10;20;17;25;--;72

Hidden Valley;17;18;19;19;--;73

3-point goals: Franklin County 6 (McGhee 3, Hering 3), Hidden Valley 7 (Johnson 2, Dunnings, Strong, Whittaker, T.Smith, P.Smith).

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Glenvar 69, William Byrd 58

WILLIAM BYRD (2-6)

Marvin 2, I.Hairston 13, Childress 3, Hendrick 7, E.Hairston 6, Webb 1, Board 11, Eads 4, Divers 11

GLENVAR (8-1)

Alexander 12, Noel 2, Barber 13, Housh 18, Johnson 5, Bolling 1, Ford 16, Carter 2

William Byrd;16;23;8;11;--;58

Glenvar;20;12;17;20;--;69

3-point goals: William Byrd 5 (Board 3, I.Hairston, Eads), Glenvar 9 (Housh 4, Alexander 2, Ford 2, Johnson 1). JV: Glenvar won 38-28.

Alleghany 71, Rockbridge County 46

ALLEGHANY (6-2)

Via 4, Leitch 7, E.Entsminger 2, Gibson 11, Middleton 9, Caldwell 3, Harden 13, Hayslett 4, Moore 2, Nicely 5, Lowman 11.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-4)

Mays 3, Higgins 3, Owens 3, I.Poindexter 4, Owsley 9, T.Entsminger 6, Sikora 6, Jay 4, Stores 2, Mulitalo 6.

Alleghany;25;12;22;12;--;71

Rockbridge County;11;7;14;14;--;46

3-point goals: Alleghany 8 (Gibson 3, Leitch, Middleton, Caldwell, Harden, Nicely), Rockbridge County 8 (Entsminger 2, Sikora 2, Mays, Higgins, Owens, Owsley). JV: Alleghany won 51-15.

GIRLS

SMOKY MOUNTAIN CLASSIC

Carroll County 59, Pulaski Academy, Ark. 56

CARROLL COUNTY (4-1)

Ervin 26, Easter 16, Richardson 1, Hagee 10, Crotts 2, Alley 4.

PULASKI ACADEMY, ARK. (4-6)

Gadberry 2, Hernandy 9, Smith 17, Koerdt 23, McDaniel 3, Johnston 2.

Carroll County;18;7;21;13;--59

Pulaski Academy, Ark.;14;17;6;19;--56

3-point goals: Pulaski Academy 5 (Koerdt 4, McDaniel), Carroll County 5 (Ervin 5).

Note: Hagee had 10 rebounds.

 

