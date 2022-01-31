Monday prep basketball roundup: Radford, Christiansburg boys win on 3-pointers as time runs out

Radford 43, Glenvar 40
RADFORD (10-2, 5-0)
Clark 16, Cormany 6, Kelly 9, Wesley 11, Kanipe 1.
GLENVAR (12-5, 3-3)
Barber 4, Johnson 15, Ford 17, Carter 2, Simmons 2.
Radford;14;9;9;11;--;43
Glenvar;14;2;8;16;--;40
3-point goals: Radford 5 (Clark 4, Wesley), Glenvar 6 (Johnson 3, Ford 3). JV: Radford won.
Note: Glenvar down 8 start of 4th; Clark hit 3 at buzzer
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Christiansburg 48, Pulaski County 47
COUNTY (9-8, 4-5)
Gulley 18, Bourne 9, Horton 1, O'Neal 3, Nester 14, Sutherland 2
CHRISTIANSBURG (9-11, 3-6)
Johnson-Buchannon 4, Taylor 22, Myrthil 4, Moles 11, Calloway 5, Purcell 2.
People are also reading…
Pulaski County;9;13;15;10;--;47
Christiansburg; 16;11;14;7;--;48
3-point goals: Pulaski County (Gulley 2, Nester 2, O'Neal), Christiansburg (Taylor 4, Moles 2, Calloway). JV: Pulaski County 42-31.
Note: Tyrique Taylor wins the game at the horn with a 3-pointer.
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 62, Cave Spring 32
CAVE SPRING (8-9, 3-5)
Holland 2, Cavicchio 5, Jones 8, Carroll 9, Hibbs 5, Mills 3.
PATRICK HENRY (15-2, 7-2)
Cook 6, Baker 9, Beasley 4, Penn 15, Nichols 4, N.Childress 13, Breedlove 2, S.Childress 9.
Cave Spring;5;15;5;7;-;32
Patrick Henry;21;13;16;12;--;62
3-point goals: Cave Spring 4 (Carroll 3, Hibbs), Patrick Henry 3 (N.Childress 3). JV: Patrick Henry won.
Blacksburg 52, Hidden Valley 29
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-18, 0-9)
Forney 2, Tanis 13, Evans 2, Pearson 1, Guerrero 7, James 4.
BLACKSBURG (10-7, 5-2)
Ferguson 15, Brawley 11, Morgan Cheynet 4, McKenzie Cheynet 4, Mann 3, Mathena 8, Brawley 11, Venie 5, Anderson 2.
Hidden Valley;8;2;8;11;--;29
Blacksburg;15;9;19;9;--;52
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 3 (Tanis 3), Blacksburg 4 (Ferguson 2, Brawley, Venie). JV: Blacksburg won 35-21.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
North Cross 30, Roanoke Catholic 42
NORTH CROSS (7-4)
Garrison 6, Cook 4, Teter 11, Schaefer 9.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (7-5)
Nance 16, Drapac 6, Hemphill 5, C.O'Herron 5, O'Herron 6, Holmgren 2.
North Cross;8;7;8;7;--;30
Roanoke Catholic;10;6;17;9;--;33
3-point goals: North Cross 5 (Garrison 2, Teter 2, Schaefer) Roanoke Catholic 4 (Nance 4).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 64, Craig County 19
EASTERN MONTGOMERY(11-6, 7-1)
CRAIG COUNTY (2-10, 2-4)
Mays 10, Brookman 4, Jones 2, Gregory 1, Ratcliff 2.
Underwood 15, Shelor 1, Holloway 1, Boone 10, Bahnken 9, Felty 8, Bruce 16, Gadd 4.
Craig County;7;4;7;1;--;19
Eastern Montgomery;18;18;20;8;--;64
3-point goals: Craig County (Mays), Eastern Montgomery 5 (Bruce 3, Underwood 2. JV: Eastern Montgomery won 47-21.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 55, Bland County 39
FORT CHISWELL (9-8, 5-2)
Roark 24, Underwood 11, Jackson 10, Patel 3, King 3, Brown 2, Caldwell 2.
BLAND COUNTY (6-9, 3-4)
M.Tindall 15, Dillow 6, Sandlin 4, Holston 4, Sanders 4, Hall 2, Rasnake 2, C.Tindall 2.
Fort Chiswell;15;14;17;9;--;55
Bland County;9;17;5;8;--;39
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 6 (Roark 4, King, Patel) Bland 1 (M.Tindall)
JV: Forst Chiswell won.
Note: Fort Chiswell opened third quarter on 14-0 run.
Grayson County 37, Giles 29
GILES (2-11, 1-5)
Simmons 8, Reed 2, Young 8, Harvey 6, Merrix 5.
GRAYSON COUNTY (3-13, 0-7)
S.Pope 3, K.Pope 15, Halsey 1, Cunningham 3, Bennett 5, Phipps 10.
Giles;4;7;12;6;--;29;
Grayson County;9;6;7;15;--;37
3-point goals: Giles 4 (Simmons 2, Young, Merrix), Grayson County (K.Pope).
JV: Giles won.
NONDISTRICT
Floyd County 55, Auburn 50
AUBURN (7-5)
Huffman 17, Martin 16, Terry 8, Rorrer 7, Mundy 2.
FLOYD COUNTY (8-8)
Harman 24, Hylton 16, C.Thompson 8, K.Thompson 5, Hamlin 2.
Auburn;10;17;15;8;--;50
Floyd County;16;7;14;18;--;55
3-point goals: Auburn 1 (Martin), Floyd County 5 (Harman 3, C.Thompson 2). JV: Floyd County won.
Notes: Destiny Harman had 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. She had 9 points in the 4th quarter, including 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Kiley Hylton had 14 of her 16 points in the second half and ended with 6 rebounds.
Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Temple Christian 46
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (9-1)
Angelina Jones 37, Alassandra Jones 6, Mioduszewski 5, Bowman 5, Ferguson 4, Law 2.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN
Cash 24, Levering 10, Dudley 10, Conner 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian;11;5;26;17;—;59
Temple Christian;14;8;8;18;—;46
3 point goals: RVCS 6 (Angelina Jones 5, Alassandra Jones), Temple Christian 4 (Cash 3, Dudley 3).
Note: Mioduszewski had 7 rebounds, Bowman had 5 steals, Angelina Jones had 4 steals.
**************************************************************************
BOYS
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Brookville 50, Liberty 32
LIBERTY (2-11, 0-9)
Smith 3, Johnson 4, Mineo 6, Sigei 2, Hurt 3, Holdren 9, Brown 3, Cutler 2.
BROOKVILLE (5-11, 2-7)
Bowles 2, Martin 6, Butler 5, Harvey 14, Howard 7, Preston 2, Payne 3, McDaniel 5, Dey 2, Wood 2, Morrison 2.
Liberty;8;9;0;15;—;32
Brookville;12;17;11;10;—;50
3-point goals: Liberty 5 (Smith, Mineo 2, Holdren, Brown). Brookville 3 (Harvey 2, Howard).
Notes: Butler 6 assists, Martin 6 rebounds.
E.C. Glass 62, Jefferson Forest 34
JEFFERSON FOREST (8-9, 5-5)
Scott 7, Mays 6, Cherry 4, Elliott 4, French 3, Lesniak 2, Burrill 4, Alwal 4.
E.C. GLASS (14-3, 8-1)
Knox 4, Conner 12, Harris 16, Treacy 9, Hamlette 2, E.Wood 2, Webber 4, W.Wood 2, Dunlop 7, Gilbert 4.
Jefferson Forest;13;13;4;4;—;34
E.C. Glass;14;25;15;8;—;62
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Scott, Cherry), E.C. Glass 6 (Conner 4, Treacy 2).
Notes: Harris 6 assists, 3 steals, French 6 rebounds.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Halifax County 66, Patrick County 36
HALIFAX COUNTY
PATRICK COUNTY (0-11, 0-7)
Penn 9, Underwood 9, Stovall 6, Nelson 4, Hill 4, Stowe-Holt 4.
O.Ross 29, Caddle 15, Carter 7, Chandler 5, N.Ross 2, Tucker 2, Jeffreys 2, Mabins 2, Martin 2.
Halifax County;20;7;27;12;--;66
Patrick County;8;13;13;2;--;36
3-point goals: Halifax County 4 (O.Ross 3, Chandler), Patrick County 2 (Penn, Underwood).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Craig County 63, Eastern Montgomery 38
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-17, 0-8)
Sompson 16, L.Elkins 4, Jennings 3, E.Brown 8, Burleson 7.
CRAIG COUNTY (6-5, 4-2)
Lucas 13, Moore 11, M.Huffman 7, McDowell 2, Frango 2, Peters 8, Crawford 13, Fisher 7.
Eastern Montgomery;8;10;11;9;--;38
Craig County;9;14;27;13;--;63
3point goals Eastern Montgomery 4 (Sampson 2, Jennings, E.Brown), Craig County 4 (Moore 2, Lucas, M.Huffman). JV: Eastern Montgomery won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 60, George Wythe 51
GEORGE WYTHE (4-12, 3-5)
Huff 4, T. Rainey 16, Kirtner 3, Delp 6, B. Rainey 10, Campbell 12.
AUBURN (10-6, 7-0)
Warren 3, Sutphin 4, Duncan 2, Wilson 8, E.Millirons 22, N.Millirons 5, Sparrer 2, Gordon 2, Gill 12.
George Wythe;12;15;9;15;—-;51
Auburn;19;6;14;21;—-;60
3-point goals: 7 (T.Rainey 4, Delp 2, Kirtner), Auburn 5 (N.Millirons 3, Warren, Sutphin). JV: George Wythe won.
Note: Bryce Gill had 12 rebounds.
NONDISTRICT
Floyd County 61, Bassett 53
BASSETT (6-10)
Tinsley 13, Stokes 6, Gilbert 2, Robertson 4, Leduc-Mattox 15, Kallam 5, Hairston 8.
FLOYD COUNTY (6-8)
Underwood 6, Herrington 7, Cantrell 2, Bond 23, R.Swortzel 8, K.Swortzel 15.
Bassett;8;10;12;23;--;53
Floyd County;14;11;18;18;--;61
3-point goals: Bassett 3 (Tinsley 2, Kallam), Floyd County 8 (Bond 5, Underwood 2, Herrington).
Blue Ridge 88, North Cross 48
BLUE RIDGE (18-5)
Walker 3, Rhoades 6, Brewer 11, Cossaboon 2, Bosquez 2, Brown 26, H.Emory 7, M.Emory 1, Piques 2, Matos 20, Simango 2, Stewart 6.
NORTH CROSS (8-3)
Trail 7, Andrew 10, Trott 7, Mendoza 7, Owen 12, Brown, 2, McCoy 3.
Blue Ridge;18;18;21;21;--;88
North Cross;13;10;21;4;--;48
3-point goals: Blue Ridge 6 (Rhoades 2, Brewer 2, Walker, H.Emory), North Cross 6 (Owen 3, Andrew 2, Trail). JV: Blue Ridge won 67-26.