Monday prep basketball roundup: Roanoke Catholic defeats William Fleming for first time in school history

TIMESLAND INVITATIONAL

At Gator Aquatic Center

Saturday

Boys team scores

1. Patrick Henry (PH) 389, 2. William Byrd (WB) 352, 3. Salem (Sal) 287, 4. Cave Spring (CS) 218, 5. Rockbridge County (Rock) 145, 6. Hidden Valley (HV) 130, 7. Lord Botetourt (LB) 118, 8. Faith Christian 9.

Boys results

200 medley relay -- 1. William Byrd (A.Brinkley, Nielsen, Murtaugh, D.Brinkley) 1:38.93, 2. Patrick Henry 1:50.38, 3. Hidden Valley 1:53.93.

200 free -- 1. Fleenor (Sal) 1:47.40, 2. Miller (CS) 1:49.34, 3. Smith (PH) 1:52.46.

200 IM -- 1. Murtaugh (WB) 1:56.26, 2. A.Nielsen (WB) 2:00.43, 3. Votta (CS) 2:03.63.

50 free -- 1. Woods (CS) 22.17, 2. King (Sal) 22.20, 3. D.Brinkley (WB) 22.81.

100 fly -- 1. Murtaugh (WB) 51.23, 2. Votta (CS) 53.16, 3. Bubar (PH) 55.45.

100 free -- 1. Fleenor (Sal) 49.10, 2. Hagadorn (HV) 49.42, 3. Woods (CS) 49.79.

500 free -- 1. Smith (PH) 4:56.38, 2. Miller (CS) 4:56.46, 3. Baxley (HV) 5:23.70.

200 free relay -- 1. Salem (King, Poush, Easter, Fleenor) 1:32.91, 2. Patrick Henry 1:34.48, 3. Cave Spring 1:35.37.

100 back -- 1. Hagadorn (CS) 53.76, 2. A.Brinkley (WB) 54.58, 3. Bubar (PH) 56.31.

100 breast -- 1. A.Nielsen (WB) 1:02.57, 2. Brinkley (WB) 1:03.02, 3. Poush (Sal) 1:06.50.

400 free relay -- 1. William Byrd (A.Brinkley, Nielsen, D.Brinkley, Murtaugh) 3:22.83.

Girls team scores

1. Patrick Henry 429, 2. Hidden Valley 374, 3. Cave Spring 277, 4. Lord Botetourt 239 1/2, 5. Salem 160 1/2, 6. William Byrd 122, 7. Rockbridge County 77.

Girls results

200 medley relay -- 1. Cave Spring (Wohlford, Muzzy, Lusk, McLaughlin) 1:52.87, 2. Patrick Henry 1:53.07, 3. Lord Botetourt 1:55.92.

200 free -- 1. Isbell (PH) 1:57.07, 2. Baxley (HV) 1:57.27, 2. Jones (LB) 2:04.10.

200 IM -- 1. Muzzy (CS) 2:05.13, 2. Zeidan (LB) 2:13.44, 3. Cross (LB) 2:32.99.

50 free -- 1. Seidel (PH) 25.65, 2. Hanstedt (Rock) 25.78, 3. Fleenor (Sal) 26.30.

100 fly -- 1. Lusk (CS) 57.37, 2. Isbell (PH) 59.48, 3. Smith (PH) 1:01.30.

100 free -- 1. Pfaff (Rock) 51.91, 2. Zeidan (LB) 54.76, 3. Seidel (PH) 56.60.

500 free -- 1. Baxley (HV) 5:21.57, 2. Shifflet (Sal) 6:04.30, 3. Batista (HV) 6:23.28.

200 free relay -- Cave Spring (Lusk, Simkins, McLaughlin, Muzzy) 1:43.72, 2. Lord Botetourt 1:46.90, 3. Hidden Valley 1:54.25.

100 back -- 1. Pfaff (Rock) 55.19, 2. Lusk (CS) 57.60, 3. Jones (LB) 1:00.25.

100 breast -- 1. Muzzy (CS) 1:06.59, 2. Fleenor (Sal) 1:08.29, 3. Smith (PH) 1:08.81.

400 free relay -- 1. Patrick Henry (Isbell, Seidel, Higgins, Smith) 3:58.05, 2. Hidden Valley 4:07.64, 3. Cave Spring 4:37.48.

GIRLS

Alex Nance had 17 points, 16 rebounds and six blocked shots Monday night as Roanoke Catholic defeated William Fleming 46-45 for its first girls basketball victory over the Colonels in school history.

Nance also had five of Catholic's eight 3-point goals.

Angela Drapac added 14 points for the Celtics (3-4), who trailed 28-26 at halftime.

Deasia Priest led Fleming (3-6) with 18 points. Nadiya Webb added 12 for the Colonels.

WILLIAM FLEMING (3-6)

N.Webb 12, Morris 3, Battle 4, Priest 18, Dolue 8.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Nance 17, Drapac 14, Hemphill 9, O'Herron 1, Holmgren 5.

William Fleming;15;13;6;11;--;45

Roanoke Catholic;11;15;10;10;--;46

3-point goals: William Fleming 6 (Webb 4, Priest 2), Roanoke Catholic 8 (Nance 5, Drapac 2, Holmgren 1).

NONDISTRICT

Salem 68, Northside 51

NORTHSIDE (6-6)

Kidd 9, Martin 6, Waller 5, Gates 12, Blank 7, Bratton 12.

SALEM (8-4)

Scales 13, Green 17, Bayne 9, M.Smith 5, Wynn 2, Bowen 12, E.Smith 3, Adkins 3.

Northside;9;14;12;16;--;51

Salem;15;26;19;8;--;68

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Adkins, Bayne, M. Smith), Northside 1 (Bratton). JV: Salem won 48-14.

James River 44, Craig County 31

JAMES RIVER (6-2)

Kessler 3, MuCullogh 15, Crowder 1, Liming 5, Eubank 2, Canada 12, Barry 6.

CRAIG COUNTY (1-7)

Ratliff 2, Brookman 13, Mays 6, Jones 4, Gregory 2, Caldwell 4.

James River;11;15;14;4--;44

Craig County;8;7;9;7;--;31

3-point goals: James River 1 (Kessler). JV: James River won 24-14.

Note: Lexxy Brookman had 12 rebounds and 6 blocks for Craig County.

North Cross 43, Faith Christian 35

FAITH CHRISTIAN (0-3)

Childress 12, Price 2, Crosby 10, Williams 6, Eanes 5.

NORTH CROSS (6-2)

Garrison 9, Cook 1, Teter 16, Daniels 2, Schaefer 15.

Faith Christian;8;10;12;5;--;35

North Cross;13;6;12;12;--;43

3-point goals: Faith Christian 2 (Childress 2), North Cross 2 (Teter 2).

Eastern Montgomery 54, Giles 36

GILES (1-7)

Simmons 5, Reed 11, Young 6, Price 2, Lucas 4, Merrix 8.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (6-6)

Underwood 24, Bruce 19, Boone 4, Bahnken 5, Gadd 2.

Giles;7;9;15;5;--;36

Eastern Montgomery;17;13;10;14;--;54

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 4 (Underwood 2, Bruce 2), Giles 5 (Young 2, Merrix 2, Simmons). JV: Giles won.

BOYS

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Jefferson Forest 57, Rustburg 48

RUSTBURG

Dixon 7, Vassal-Crider 14, Taylor 1, Burley 3, Mayhew 3, Crickenberger 2, Johnson 10, Allen 8.

JEFFERSON FOREST

Scott 12, Mays 5, Cherry 3, Wimmer 10, Elliott 4, French 14, Burrill 2, Rogers 5, Awal 2.

Rustburg;9;7;15;17;--;48

Jefferson Forest;18;12;11;16;--;57

3-point goals: Rustburg 2 (Vassal-Crider, Burley), Jefferson Forest 4 (Scott 2, Mays, Wimmer).

Heritage 51, Liberty 31

HERITAGE (5-7)

Brown 2, Webb 3, Williams 15, Tucker 6, Ferguson 20, Washington 5.

LIBERTY (1-6)

Mineo 10, Sigei 6, Hurt 2, Brown 4, Williams 2, Crider 7.

Heritage;9;19;15;8;--;51

Liberty;9;8;10;4;--;31

3-point goals: Heritage 6 (Williams 3, Ferguson 3). JV: Heritage won 53-20.

NONDISTRICT

Giles 71 Eastern Montgomery 36

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-13)

Sampson 17, A.Elkins 6, L.Elkins 4, X.Brown 4, E.Brown 3, Jones 2.

GILES (4-6)

Dunford 21, Parks 14, Simmons 8, Myers 7, Hanson 6, Simpkins 6, Rader 4, Williams 3, Price 2.

Eastern Montgomery;9;12;11;4--;36

Giles;21;18;22;10--;71

3-point goals: Giles 8 (Parks 2, Dunford 2, Simmons 2, Myers, Williams), Eastern Montgomer 3 (Sampson 2, A.Elkins). JV: Eastern Montgomery won 45-34.

Note: Jackson Parks had 9 steals.

 

