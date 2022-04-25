Monday, Tuesday prep schedule

MONDAY
BASEBALL
Lord Botetourt at William Fleming
Carroll County at Pulaski County
Martinsville at Bassett
Glenvar at Northside
Chilhowie at Lebanon
Giles at Eastern Montgomery
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
Carlisle at Wesleyan Christian (N.C.)
Westover Christian at Roanoke Catholic
SOFTBALL
Glenvar at Franklin County
Salem at William Fleming
Carroll County at Pulaski County
Magna Vista at Floyd County
Staunton at Alleghany
People are also reading…
Giles at Eastern Montgomery, 1st game
Giles at Eastern Montgomery, 2nd game
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
Westover Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian
BOYS LACROSSE
Cave Spring at Patrick Henry
Blacksburg at E.C. Glass
Rockbridge County at Jefferson Forest
Hidden Valley at Christiansburg
GIRLS LACROSSE
Franklin County at William Byrd
Patrick Henry at Cave Spring
William Fleming at Salem
Jefferson Forest at Rockbridge County
BOYS SOCCER
Hidden Valley at Pulaski County
Bassett at Martinsville
Chatham at Magna Vista
James River at Alleghany
Marion at Richlands
Auburn at George Wythe
Grayson County at Giles
Rural Retreat at Narrows
GIRLS SOCCER
Blacksburg at Harrisonburg
Jefferson Forest at Brookville
Pulaski County at Hidden Valley
Bassett at Martinsville
Floyd County at Carroll County
Liberty at Amherst County
Chatham at Magna Vista
Alleghany at James River
Auburn at George Wythe
Bland County at Galax
Timberlake Christian at Faith Christian
SWVa Home School at Roanoke Valley Christian
BOYS TENNIS
Blacksburg at E.C. Glass
Bassett at Martinsville
Galax at Carroll County
Patrick County at Magna Vista
Grayson County at Giles
GIRLS TENNIS
E.C. Glass at Blacksburg
Pulaski County at Hidden Valley
Martinsville at Bassett
Carroll County at Galax
Magna Vista at Patrick County
Floyd County at Glenvar
George Wythe at Auburn
Giles at Grayson County
Rural Retreat at Narrows
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Franklin County at Northside
Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry
William Byrd at William Fleming
Blacksburg at Cave Spring
Brookville at Jefferson Forest
Christiansburg at Salem
Chatham at Bassett
Floyd County at Carroll County
Amherst County at Liberty
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt
Magna Vista at Martinsville
Broadway at Rockbridge County
James River at Alleghany
Glenvar at Radford
Graham at Marion
Patrick County at Halifax County
Auburn at George Wythe
Bath County at Craig County
Bland County at Galax
Parry McCluer at Covington
Grayson County at Giles
Rural Retreat at Holston
Covenant at Roanoke Catholic
Hargrave Military at North Cross
Christian Heritage at Faith-Hurt
Roanoke Valley Christian at Westover Christian
SOFTBALL
Northside at Franklin County
Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley
William Fleming at William Byrd
Cave Spring at Blacksburg
Brookville at Jefferson Forest
Salem at Christiansburg
Chatham at Bassett
Floyd County at Carroll County
Amherst County at Liberty
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River
Broadway at Rockbridge County
James River at Alleghany
Glenvar at Radford
Graham at Marion
Patrick County at Halifax County
Auburn at George Wythe
Bland County at Galax
Chilhowie at Lebanon
Parry McCluer at Covington
Grayson County at Giles
Rural Retreat at Holston
Westover Christian at Roanoke Catholic
BOYS LACROSSE
Patrick Henry at Western Albemarle
BOYS SOCCER
Northside at Franklin County
Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry
William Fleming at William Byrd
Blacksburg at Cave Spring
Brookville at Jefferson Forest
Christiansburg at Salem
Amherst County at Liberty
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River
Magna Vista at Martinsville
Broadway at Rockbridge County
Glenvar at Radford
Marion at Graham
Patrick County at Halifax County
Bath County at Craig County
Covington at Parry McCluer
Narrows at PH-Glade Spring
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
GIRLS SOCCER
Franklin County at Northside
Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley
William Byrd at William Fleming
Cave Spring at Blacksburg
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass
Salem at Christiansburg
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt
Martinsville at Magna Vista
Rockbridge County at Broadway
Radford at Glenvar
Marion at Graham
Halifax County at Patrick County
Eastern Montgomery at Honaker
North Cross at Eastern Mennonite
Dayspring Christian at King's Christian
Roanoke Valley Christian at Timberlake Christian
SWVa Home School at Westover Christian
BOYS TENNIS
William Byrd at Franklin County
Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry
Lord Botetourt at William Fleming
Blacksburg at Cave Spring
Jefferson Forest at Amherst County
Christiansburg at Salem
Carroll County at Floyd County
Liberty at E.C. Glass
Staunton River at Northside
Broadway at Rockbridge County
Radford at Glenvar
Graham at Marion
Fort Chiswell at Narrows
North Cross at Blue Ridge School
GIRLS TENNIS
Franklin County at William Byrd
Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley
Lord Botetourt at William Fleming
Cave Spring at Blacksburg
Amherst County at Jefferson Forest
Salem at Christiansburg
Floyd County at Carroll County
E.C. Glass at Liberty
Northside at Staunton River
Rockbridge County at Broadway
Glenvar at Radford
Marion at Graham
Buffalo Gap at Bath County
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
Parry McCluer at Nelson County