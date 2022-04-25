 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday, Tuesday prep schedule

Timesland (copy) (copy)

MONDAY

BASEBALL

Lord Botetourt at William Fleming

Carroll County at Pulaski County

Martinsville at Bassett

Glenvar at Northside

Chilhowie at Lebanon

Giles at Eastern Montgomery

Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat

Carlisle at Wesleyan Christian (N.C.)

Westover Christian at Roanoke Catholic

SOFTBALL

Glenvar at Franklin County

Salem at William Fleming

Carroll County at Pulaski County

Magna Vista at Floyd County

Staunton at Alleghany

Giles at Eastern Montgomery, 1st game

Giles at Eastern Montgomery, 2nd game

Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat

Westover Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian

BOYS LACROSSE

Cave Spring at Patrick Henry

Blacksburg at E.C. Glass

Rockbridge County at Jefferson Forest

Hidden Valley at Christiansburg

GIRLS LACROSSE

Franklin County at William Byrd

Patrick Henry at Cave Spring

William Fleming at Salem

Jefferson Forest at Rockbridge County

BOYS SOCCER

Hidden Valley at Pulaski County

Bassett at Martinsville

Chatham at Magna Vista

James River at Alleghany

Marion at Richlands

Auburn at George Wythe

Grayson County at Giles

Rural Retreat at Narrows

GIRLS SOCCER

Blacksburg at Harrisonburg

Jefferson Forest at Brookville

Pulaski County at Hidden Valley

Bassett at Martinsville

Floyd County at Carroll County

Liberty at Amherst County

Chatham at Magna Vista

Alleghany at James River

Auburn at George Wythe

Bland County at Galax

Timberlake Christian at Faith Christian

SWVa Home School at Roanoke Valley Christian

BOYS TENNIS

Blacksburg at E.C. Glass

Bassett at Martinsville

Galax at Carroll County

Patrick County at Magna Vista

Grayson County at Giles

GIRLS TENNIS

E.C. Glass at Blacksburg

Pulaski County at Hidden Valley

Martinsville at Bassett

Carroll County at Galax

Magna Vista at Patrick County

Floyd County at Glenvar

George Wythe at Auburn

Giles at Grayson County

Rural Retreat at Narrows

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Franklin County at Northside

Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry

William Byrd at William Fleming

Blacksburg at Cave Spring

Brookville at Jefferson Forest

Christiansburg at Salem

Chatham at Bassett

Floyd County at Carroll County

Amherst County at Liberty

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt

Magna Vista at Martinsville

Broadway at Rockbridge County

James River at Alleghany

Glenvar at Radford

Graham at Marion

Patrick County at Halifax County

Auburn at George Wythe

Bath County at Craig County

Bland County at Galax

Parry McCluer at Covington

Grayson County at Giles

Rural Retreat at Holston

Covenant at Roanoke Catholic

Hargrave Military at North Cross

Christian Heritage at Faith-Hurt

Roanoke Valley Christian at Westover Christian

SOFTBALL

Northside at Franklin County

Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley

William Fleming at William Byrd

Cave Spring at Blacksburg

Brookville at Jefferson Forest

Salem at Christiansburg

Chatham at Bassett

Floyd County at Carroll County

Amherst County at Liberty

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River

Broadway at Rockbridge County

James River at Alleghany

Glenvar at Radford

Graham at Marion

Patrick County at Halifax County

Auburn at George Wythe

Bland County at Galax

Chilhowie at Lebanon

Parry McCluer at Covington

Grayson County at Giles

Rural Retreat at Holston

Westover Christian at Roanoke Catholic

BOYS LACROSSE

Patrick Henry at Western Albemarle

BOYS SOCCER

Northside at Franklin County

Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry

William Fleming at William Byrd

Blacksburg at Cave Spring

Brookville at Jefferson Forest

Christiansburg at Salem

Amherst County at Liberty

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River

Magna Vista at Martinsville

Broadway at Rockbridge County

Glenvar at Radford

Marion at Graham

Patrick County at Halifax County

Bath County at Craig County

Covington at Parry McCluer

Narrows at PH-Glade Spring

Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin County at Northside

Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley

William Byrd at William Fleming

Cave Spring at Blacksburg

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass

Salem at Christiansburg

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt

Martinsville at Magna Vista

Rockbridge County at Broadway

Radford at Glenvar

Marion at Graham

Halifax County at Patrick County

Eastern Montgomery at Honaker

North Cross at Eastern Mennonite

Dayspring Christian at King's Christian

Roanoke Valley Christian at Timberlake Christian

SWVa Home School at Westover Christian

BOYS TENNIS

William Byrd at Franklin County

Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry

Lord Botetourt at William Fleming

Blacksburg at Cave Spring

Jefferson Forest at Amherst County

Christiansburg at Salem

Carroll County at Floyd County

Liberty at E.C. Glass

Staunton River at Northside

Broadway at Rockbridge County

Radford at Glenvar

Graham at Marion

Fort Chiswell at Narrows

North Cross at Blue Ridge School

GIRLS TENNIS

Franklin County at William Byrd

Patrick Henry at Hidden Valley

Lord Botetourt at William Fleming

Cave Spring at Blacksburg

Amherst County at Jefferson Forest

Salem at Christiansburg

Floyd County at Carroll County

E.C. Glass at Liberty

Northside at Staunton River

Rockbridge County at Broadway

Glenvar at Radford

Marion at Graham

Buffalo Gap at Bath County

Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat

Parry McCluer at Nelson County

 

