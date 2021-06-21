Monday VHSL tournament scores, schedule

VHSL CHAMPIONSHIPS
BASEBALL
CLASS 1
Tuesday, semifinals
Auburn vs. Chilhowie, at Christiansburg H.S., 5 p.m.
Essex at Riverheads, 3 p.m.
Saturday, championship
Riverheads-Essex winner at Auburn-Chilhowie winner, TBA
SOFTBALL
CLASS 3
Tuesday, semifinals
Skyline at New Kent, 3 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
Saturday, championship
Rustburg-Lord Botetourt winner at Skyline-New Kent winner, TBA
—-
CLASS 1
Tuesday, semifinal
Eastside at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, semifinal
Rappahannock County at Rappahannock, 4 p.m.
Saturday, championship
Auburn-Eastside winner at Rappahannock County-Rappahannock winner, TBA
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 5
Monday, semifinals
First Colonial 2, Deep Run 0
John Lewis 1, Patrick Henry 1 (Lewis wins 4-3 on PKs)
Wednesday, championship
John Lewis at First Colonial, TBA
—-
CLASS 4
Monday, semifinals
Smithfield 3, Chancellor 2
Jefferson Forest 2, James Wood 2 (JF wins 4-3 on PKs)
Wednesday, championship
Jefferson Forest at Smithfield, TBA
—-
CLASS 3
Monday, semifinals
George Mason 5, Tabb 0
Spotswood 3, Magna Vista 0
Wednesday, championship
Spotswood at George Mason, TBA
—-
CLASS 2
Monday, semifinals
Nandua 3, Clarke County 1
Graham 2, Glenvar 2 (Graham wins 4-3 on PKs)
Saturday, championship
Graham at Nandua, TBA
—-
CLASS 1
Monday, semifinals
Rappahannock 6, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 0
Galax 2, Honaker 0
Saturday, championship
Galax at Rappahannock, TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 4
Monday, semifinals
Menchville 3, Monacan 1
Dominion 6, Blacksburg 1
Wednesday, championship
Dominion at Menchville, TBA
—
CLASS 3
Monday semifinals
Independence 4, Lafayette 0
Western Albemarle 2, Hidden Valley 1, 4 OTs
Wednesday, championship
Western Albemarle at Independence, TBA
—-
CLASS 2
Monday, semifinals
Clarke County 4, Poquoson 0
Radford 1, Virginia High 0
Wednesday, championship
Radford at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.
—-
CLASS 1
Monday, semifinals
West Point 10, Riverheads 2
Eastern Montgomery 8, Honaker 0
Wednesday, championship
Eastern Montgomery at West Point, TBA
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 5
Tuesday, semifinals
Patrick Henry at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Douglas Freeman, 6 p.m.
Saturday, championship
Douglas Freeman—Freedom-South Riding winner at Riverside-Patrick Henry winner, TBA
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS 5
Tuesday, semifinals
Douglas Freeman at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Albemarle at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Saturday, championship
Riverside-Albemarle winner at Patrick Henry-Douglas Freeman winner, TBA
—-
CLASS 4
Tuesday, semifinals
Rockbridge County at Western Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.
George Mason at Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, championship
Dominion-George Mason winner at Western Albemarle-Rockbridge County winner, TBA