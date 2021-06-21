 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday VHSL tournament scores, schedule
0 comments

Monday VHSL tournament scores, schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VHSL logo (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of VHSL

VHSL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BASEBALL

CLASS 1

Tuesday, semifinals

Auburn vs. Chilhowie, at Christiansburg H.S., 5 p.m.

Essex at Riverheads, 3 p.m.

Saturday, championship

Riverheads-Essex winner at Auburn-Chilhowie winner, TBA

SOFTBALL

CLASS 3

Tuesday, semifinals

Skyline at New Kent, 3 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

Saturday, championship

Rustburg-Lord Botetourt winner at Skyline-New Kent winner, TBA

—-

CLASS 1

Tuesday, semifinal

Eastside at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, semifinal

Rappahannock County at Rappahannock, 4 p.m.

Saturday, championship

Auburn-Eastside winner at Rappahannock County-Rappahannock winner, TBA

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 5

Monday, semifinals

First Colonial 2, Deep Run 0

John Lewis 1, Patrick Henry 1 (Lewis wins 4-3 on PKs)

Wednesday, championship

John Lewis at First Colonial, TBA

—-

CLASS 4

Monday, semifinals

Smithfield 3, Chancellor 2

Jefferson Forest 2, James Wood 2 (JF wins 4-3 on PKs)

Wednesday, championship

Jefferson Forest at Smithfield, TBA

—-

CLASS 3

Monday, semifinals

George Mason 5, Tabb 0

Spotswood 3, Magna Vista 0

Wednesday, championship

Spotswood at George Mason, TBA

—-

CLASS 2

Monday, semifinals

Nandua 3, Clarke County 1

Graham 2, Glenvar 2 (Graham wins 4-3 on PKs)

Saturday, championship

Graham at Nandua, TBA

—-

CLASS 1

Monday, semifinals

Rappahannock 6, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 0

Galax 2, Honaker 0

Saturday, championship

Galax at Rappahannock, TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 4

Monday, semifinals

Menchville 3, Monacan 1

Dominion 6, Blacksburg 1

Wednesday, championship

Dominion at Menchville, TBA

CLASS 3

Monday semifinals

Independence 4, Lafayette 0

Western Albemarle 2, Hidden Valley 1, 4 OTs

Wednesday, championship

Western Albemarle at Independence, TBA

—-

CLASS 2

Monday, semifinals

Clarke County 4, Poquoson 0

Radford 1, Virginia High 0

Wednesday, championship

Radford at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.

—-

CLASS 1

Monday, semifinals

West Point 10, Riverheads 2

Eastern Montgomery 8, Honaker 0

Wednesday, championship

Eastern Montgomery at West Point, TBA

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 5

Tuesday, semifinals

Patrick Henry at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Douglas Freeman, 6 p.m.

Saturday, championship

Douglas Freeman—Freedom-South Riding winner at Riverside-Patrick Henry winner, TBA

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 5

Tuesday, semifinals

Douglas Freeman at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Albemarle at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Saturday, championship

Riverside-Albemarle winner at Patrick Henry-Douglas Freeman winner, TBA

—-

CLASS 4

Tuesday, semifinals

Rockbridge County at Western Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.

George Mason at Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, championship

Dominion-George Mason winner at Western Albemarle-Rockbridge County winner, TBA

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert