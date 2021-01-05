Monday's prep roundup

DAMASCUS -- Josh Poole scored 11 points as five Chilhowie players reached double figures Monday night in a season-opening 63-59 Hogoheegee District victory over Holston.
D.J. Martin, Ethan Puckett, Lucas Blevins and Jonathan Phelps all had 10 points for the Warriors.
Senior guard Nick Delatos poured in 29 for Holston (1-2).
CHILHOWIE (1-0)
Poole 11, Martin 10, Puckett 10, Blevins 10, Walters 4, Phelps 10, Hall 3, Delp 2, Dunford 3.
HOLSTON (1-2)
E.Norris 2, Delatos 29, R.Norris 2, Sheets 12, Vannoy 2, Blevins 7, Books 5.
Chilhowie;17;13;18;15;--;63
Holston;13;20;6;20;--;59
3-point goals -- Chilhowie 7 (Poole 3, Phelps 2, Blevins, Dunford), Holston 2 (Delatos). JV -- Chilhowie won 37-31.
BOYS
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
PH-Glade Spring 56, Rural Retreat 40
RURAL RETREAT -- Ean Rhea led three players in double figures with 15 points as the Rebels spoiled the Indians' season opener.
T.J. Pecina had 10 points and Lakotah Pecina added 10 for PH-Glade Spring.
Brady Smith scored a game-high 20 for Rural Retreat.
PH-GLADE SPRING (2-1)
Hale 2, Rhea 15, L.Pecina 10, T.Pecina 12, Cobble 1, Addair 6, Hall 6, Presley 4.
RURAL RETREAT (0-1)
Crowder 6, Smith 20, Hight 8, Musser 4, Smelser 2.
PH-Glade Spring;20;10;13;13;--;56
Rural Retreat;9;7;7;17;--;40
3-point goals -- Rural Retreat 5 (Smith 4, Hight). JV -- Rural Retreat won 27-19.
GIRLS
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie 48, Holston 38
CHILHOWIE — Katie Barr scored 21 points as the Warriors jumped out to an early lead and held on for a season-opening win at home.
Hannah Ballenger hit three of Chilhowie’s five 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
Bailey Widener led Holston (0-2) with 10 points.
HOLSTON (0-2)
Morgan 8, Bishop 5, Bailey 2, A.Keith 5, Widener 10, Stiltner 1, Turner 7.
CHILHOWIE (1-0)
Lane 3, Hannah Ballenger 14, Sheets 2, Goodwin 4, Fox 2, Katie Barr 21, K.Roland 2.