Monday's updated high school volleyball schedule

The Roanoke Times
VOLLEYBALL
MONDAY
VACA Southwest
Faith Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian
Nondistrict
Floyd County at Pulaski County
Christiansburg at Lord Botetourt
Magna Vista at Chatham
Auburn at Glenvar, ppd., Aug. 30
North Stokes (N.C.) at Patrick County
Giles at Radford
Buffalo Gap at Bath County
Narrows at Bland County
James River at Covington, ppd., TBA
Eastern Montgomery at Galax
Grayson County at Northwood
