Montgomery County's Auburn High School sees a surge of sports success

The “new” Auburn High School was built in 2013.
Too bad the place already is too small.
Oh, there is adequate space between desks in the classrooms.
There is plenty of room in the cafeteria.
With an enrollment of 381 students in grades 9-12, the halls aren’t bursting at the seams.
The problem lies inside Auburn’s trophy case, where the Montgomery County school proudly displays the hardware from district, region and state championships.
A state title merits special recognition: a more prominent spot for a trophy or a blue and white championship banner in the gymnasium.
The school is running out of room on the shelves and the walls.
To paraphrase Captain Quint from the movie “Jaws,” Auburn is going to need a bigger boat.
Since the 2012-13 school year, Auburn has won 31 VHSL state championships covering 12 different sports programs.
With the possibility of two more Saturday when Auburn’s baseball and softball teams take the field in state finals, the list includes:
Baseball (1), boys basketball (1), boys cross country (4), girls cross country (2), golf (1), girls soccer (1), softball (1), girls tennis (5), boys indoor track (1), boys outdoor track (5), girls outdoor track (3) and volleyball (5).
That’s 31 flavors with another 12 state runner-up finishes sprinkled in during that span for good measure.
So what is Auburn’s secret sauce?
When Paul Dominy became the school’s athletic director in the fall of 2013, Auburn had won a grand total of three state championships in its long history.
Two other events took place the same year.
Montgomery County built Auburn a new high school, and perhaps most importantly, the VHSL split into six enrollment classifications for almost all its sports.
Suddenly, Auburn was competing against other small schools, although the VHSL already had split its smallest classification into two divisions in several sports beginning in 2011.
“These things don’t happen in a vacuum,” Dominy said. “There was a perfect storm.”
Competing for postseason titles across the board against schools such as Holston, Honaker and Hurley is different from playing the likes of Glenvar, Giles and Gate City.
Nearby rival Radford spent four seasons in Group 1A (now Class 1), and Auburn finished as state runner-up to the Bobcats four times during that period: twice in girls cross country (2015, 2016), and once each in girls tennis (2014) and volleyball (2015).
“It helped clear the way a little bit,” Dominy said. “For the most part, when they went to six [classifications], it did remove some of the teams from our classification we had been having problems getting past.”
Auburn baseball coach Eric Altizer said the construction of the new school sparked a major change in how athletics were viewed inside the hallways.
“When the new school was built there was a new energy in all sports, a little bit more pride in what everybody was doing at the time.”
Auburn’s location in the New River Valley, 8 miles outside Christiansburg, provides the Eagles with other built-in advantages.
When Auburn won the Class 1 girls tennis title two weeks ago for the fifth time in the last six seasons (2020 was canceled by COVID-19), head coach Conrad Nester credited assistant coach Paul de Gastyne for helping train several Eagles players on Sunday afternoons on the indoor courts at Virginia Tech.
Auburn’s proximity to Tech, Radford University, the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and any coach willing to drop some knowledge is a major benefit.
“We are a Class 1 school drawing our funding from a much larger base,” Dominy said. “There’s no doubt that makes a difference.
“There’s definitely more expertise and more facilities available in the area. That also helps us with coaching. We don’t have to look quite as far and wide to find a good coach as some of the Class 1 schools have to do.”
Sherry Millirons is considered one of the premier volleyball coaches in Virginia.
Her 2012 Auburn team won the Class A championship prior to the six-classification setup, and she followed that with two more in the next two seasons.
Millirons took a hiatus from coaching, but when she returned in 2019, Auburn won the Class 1 championship and did the same in April in the delayed 2020 season.
Millirons, Altizer, Nester, softball coach David Hurd and a variety of cross country and track coaches have helped take the Eagles to the top of the Class 1 ranks on a consistent basis.
Things got so competitive in the Millirons household that Sherry’s husband, Terry, went out and led Auburn to a VHSL boys basketball co-championship in 2020.
“It definitely feeds on itself,” Dominy said. “It’s become a culture, and the culture is that athletes play.”
Many of those athletes play on out-of-season travel teams based nearby.
“Travel baseball and softball, that wasn’t that big until six, seven, eight years ago when it really took off around here,” Altizer said.
“Sherry, in volleyball, got that started earlier than most people. Her program has been stronger longer, but the other programs have picked up. Seventy-five, 80% of the baseball players play travel. Softball’s probably higher than that.”
Ultimately, the athletes themselves deserve the credit.
Many play multiple sports, some such as promising freshman soccer and track standout Stacy Lewis suit up for two teams in the same season.
“It’s kind of expected,” Dominy said. “The coaches do an outstanding job communicating back and forth and sharing the athletes.”
While Auburn’s run of 31 VHSL championships began in 2012, the groundwork in the Riner area was laid by volunteers from the community, people like Gene “Bull” Teel and the late Billy Aldridge, serving as football or basketball sideline workers.
“When I first took over baseball, we didn’t have water out here,” Altizer said. “Billy, voluntarily dug us a water line out here from the concession stand at the football field.
“It’s what makes you successful.”
Prior to 2020 when the VHSL held its Spring Jubilee for Class 1 schools in the New River Valley area, Auburn supporters were able to enjoy a short drive to support their teams.
“There’s a huge sense of community with any success that Auburn has,” Dominy noted. “There are people who have been invested far longer than I’ve been here, far longer than most people have been around.
“It’s a uniquely diverse town in a really fun way. You’ve got everything from real farmland to other parts that have almost a suburban feel. It’s not a tack-on to Christiansburg. It’s its own unique place.”
Now it’s a place that needs more space.
Auburn’s softball team plays at Rappahannock at 11 a.m. Saturday for a second state title in the last three seasons.
The baseball team looks to repeat its 2019 Class 1 championship with a 1 p.m. game Saturday against Essex at Christiansburg High School.
Auburn won six state titles in 2018-19. Two more on Saturday would give the Eagles five in the 2020-21 school year.
Auburn’s blueprint for success has forced someone to design a new blueprint for a larger trophy case.
“When we moved into the new school, we never expected to have the amount of success that we’ve had,” Dominy said.
“We’re getting to the point where things are getting a little bit crowded.”
