Montgomery County's Auburn High School sees a surge of sports success

“It helped clear the way a little bit,” Dominy said. “For the most part, when they went to six [classifications], it did remove some of the teams from our classification we had been having problems getting past.”

Auburn baseball coach Eric Altizer said the construction of the new school sparked a major change in how athletics were viewed inside the hallways.

“When the new school was built there was a new energy in all sports, a little bit more pride in what everybody was doing at the time.”

Auburn’s location in the New River Valley, 8 miles outside Christiansburg, provides the Eagles with other built-in advantages.

When Auburn won the Class 1 girls tennis title two weeks ago for the fifth time in the last six seasons (2020 was canceled by COVID-19), head coach Conrad Nester credited assistant coach Paul de Gastyne for helping train several Eagles players on Sunday afternoons on the indoor courts at Virginia Tech.

Auburn’s proximity to Tech, Radford University, the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and any coach willing to drop some knowledge is a major benefit.

“We are a Class 1 school drawing our funding from a much larger base,” Dominy said. “There’s no doubt that makes a difference.