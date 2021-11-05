Muffed kickoff seals Salem's victory, No. 1 seed in region for playoffs

Caleb Wright is the starting center on Salem High School’s football team.
For the past few games he has handled the Spartans’ place-kicking duties.
His right leg was the center of attention in the turning point of Friday night’s game against Patrick Henry.
Wright’s short pooch kickoff after a Salem touchdown was mishandled by the PH return unit, paving the way for a 23-point fourth quarter and a 37-13 victory that gave the Spartans the River Ridge District championship at Salem Stadium.
Salem (9-1, 6-0) had taken a 21-13 lead on a 20-yard TD pass from DaRon Wilson to Chauncey Logan with 11 minutes, 9 seconds to play.
On the ensuing kick, Wright lofted a high kick near the PH 40-yard line that the Patriots could not field.
Isaiah Barlow recovered and the Spartans immediately produced a 1-yard TD run by Cam Leftwich for a 28-13 lead.
While Wright was happy with the result, he admitted that the short kick was not what was called by the Salem coaching staff.
“It was supposed to go deep,” Wright said. “It was supposed to be a deep, right pooch but I kind of got under the ball too much.
“I mean, it worked out.”
So did everything else in the second half for Salem.
Patrick Henry (7-3, 4-2) hung tough for three quarters but the Patriots’ offense was relegated to the sidelines for most of the final 24 minutes.
Salem ran 40 offensive plays in the second half to just six for Patrick Henry.
That’s right, six.
PH had three second-half possessions: a three-play drive for a TD, a two-play series that ended with an interception and one play late in the fourth quarter that resulted in a safety.
The Patriots took an early 7-0 lead when sophomore Chuck Webb scored on a 22-yard hook-and-lateral play after a reception by Kimbrough. PH stopped Salem on downs twice in the first half, but a 40-6 edge in plays from scrimmage after halftime was too much to overcome.
“I thought for three and a half quarters we played great,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “We just ran out of gas defensively.”
Salem took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove for a 4-yard TD run by Leftwich and a 14-7 lead.
PH countered with sophomore Joey Beasley’s 57-yard TD pass to Jahzae Kimbrough, but the Spartans blocked the extra point to remain ahead 14-13.
Salem responded with a 62-yard TD drive, scoring on a fourth-and-8 call as Wilson hit Logan on a timing pattern for a 20-yard TD and a 21-13 lead.
Logan cut inside around a fallen PH defender and shrugged off tacklers to put the Spartans up 28-13.
“I was planning on going outside but he fell, then I cut inside and went right back outside,” Logan said.
Then came the muffed kickoff.
“I’d like to tell you I called that but I didn’t,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “It was an opportunity. Our kids cover hard. That’s what happens.”
Leftwich, who amassed 129 yards on 30 carries, put Salem up 28-13 with his third TD of the game.
Two plays later, Logan intercepted a deep pass from Beasley.
“We were in a cover-two [defense] and the safety didn’t go over the top so I had to recover,” Logan said.
The James Madison recruit is one of the few Salem starters who plays both ways. If there is a team MVP, it’s Logan.
“For me, I’ve been coaching a long time and I’ve seen a lot of Timesland players, he’s as good as any receiver in the state,” Holter said.
Salem’s victory assured the Spartans of the No. 1 seed in Region 4D and a home game for at least the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Patrick Henry will be on the road in Region 5D, no mean feat in a very strong 16-team region.
“You give Salem all the respect you can,” Fiddler said. “They’re always a class program. They do things the right way.
“We battled. We’ve got a young team. We started six sophomores and a freshman tonight. I’m proud we won seven games with this group. We’ll see where we’re at in the playoffs, go on the road and give it a shot next week.”
