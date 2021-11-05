Muffed kickoff seals Salem's victory, No. 1 seed in region for playoffs

Logan cut inside around a fallen PH defender and shrugged off tacklers to put the Spartans up 28-13.

“I was planning on going outside but he fell, then I cut inside and went right back outside,” Logan said.

Then came the muffed kickoff.

“I’d like to tell you I called that but I didn’t,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “It was an opportunity. Our kids cover hard. That’s what happens.”

Leftwich, who amassed 129 yards on 30 carries, put Salem up 28-13 with his third TD of the game.

Two plays later, Logan intercepted a deep pass from Beasley.

“We were in a cover-two [defense] and the safety didn’t go over the top so I had to recover,” Logan said.

The James Madison recruit is one of the few Salem starters who plays both ways. If there is a team MVP, it’s Logan.

“For me, I’ve been coaching a long time and I’ve seen a lot of Timesland players, he’s as good as any receiver in the state,” Holter said.

Salem’s victory assured the Spartans of the No. 1 seed in Region 4D and a home game for at least the first three rounds of the playoffs.