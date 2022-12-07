Multiple ballhandlers and transition points are how Northside plans to win

Bill Pope has taught history at Northside High School for more than 40 years. But, in his 37th year as head coach of the boys basketball team, he wants to continue writing history by winning another state championship.

In 2019, Northside won its first boys basketball state championship. Last year the Vikings knocked on the door again but lost to eventual Class 3 state champion Cave Spring 58-56 in the Virginia High School League state semifinals.

This year’s team looks to make another run at the Class 3 title.

“This year we have really good speed and we have a lot of guys that can handle the ball well. So we don’t have a lot of unnecessary turnovers,” Pope said. “But right now we’re just trying to gel together.”

Northside (2-0) defeated Hidden Valley 81-43 in its season opener and beat Salem 78-38 in the team's second game.

The Vikings’ starting five this season are Cy Hardy, Mykell Harvey, Nick Crawford, Jayden Smith and Lawrence Cole. Crawford and Cole were starters on last year’s squad.

“We have more talent on this team, and I think we are better offensively and in transition. [Also] our defense is stepping up,” Cole said. “We have a lot of young guys, so we are still learning, but I think we can be good this year.”

That starts with breakout star Harvey, who leads the team in scoring, averaging 16 points.

“He’s just continued to grow and has become a leader, even though he’s a sophomore,” Pope said. “He played football for the first time this year and I think that helped him grow as an athlete.”

He didn’t start last year, but he started to play significant minutes down the stretch of his freshman year. He worked with fellow sophomore Hardy to improve his game.

“[Hardy] and I are always motivating each other and staying on top of each other,” Harvey said. “Every time we have a workout, we push each other to be there 20 minutes early. We are like brothers.”

Harvey has prided himself this year on the defensive end of the floor as well.

“I always want to guard the best player,” Harvey said.

This year, Northside prioritizes scoring in transition and Cole is one of the team’s many ballhandlers.

“Anybody can bring up the ball, get a rebound and push the pace. We are a really fast-paced team,” Cole said. “I like getting to the basket and finishing in transition.”

Smith, the center, has had a big role in the team’s early success with the fast break.

“On defense, if I get the rebound, I’m going to go full court and score," he said.

Northside will play at home against Cave Spring (2-0) on Friday.

“I’m ready to guard anybody. I’m really ready to play [them],” Harvey said. “I really want to win a state championship, but we have to [grind hard] to advance to that. I really want to win.”

Pope acknowledged the trials and tribulations it takes to win a state championship.

“We have to concentrate and play as hard as we can. If we do those things, we will have a successful season,” Pope said. “We want to give our maximum effort physically and mentally. A year ago, we saw that you can do a lot of things right and be on the wrong end of it.”