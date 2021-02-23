Narrows kicks off, scores in nine seconds en route to 59-0 win over Bath County

NARROWS — Chris Via picked up a fumble and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown to score one of the earliest season-opening touchdowns possible, triggering Narrows to a 59-0 Pioneer District football victory over Bath County.

Via scored with 11:51 on the clock and the Green Wave added four more first-quarter TDs for a 35-0 lead that grew to 53-0 at halftime.

Reid Bowman ran for two TDs and completed 6 of 8 passes for 117 with a 45-yard TD pass to Logan Green, who also scored on a 5-yard run.

Green caught three passes for 79 yards.

Bath County;0;0;0;0;—;0

Narrows;35;18;6;0;—59

Narr — Via 18 fumble return (Bowman run)

Narr — T.Robertson 6 run (J.Robertson run)

Narr — Bowman 3 run (kick failed)

Narr — Green 5 run (Bowman kick)

Narr — Bowman 9 run (kick failed)

Narr — Green 45 pass from Bowman (kick failed)

Narr — Snidow 33 run (kick failed)

Narr — J.Robertson 17 run (kick failed)

Narr — Albert 5 run (kick failed)