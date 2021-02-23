Narrows kicks off, scores in nine seconds en route to 59-0 win over Bath County

NARROWS — Chris Via picked up a fumble and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown to score one of the earliest season-opening touchdowns possible, triggering Narrows to a 59-0 Pioneer District football victory over Bath County.
Via scored with 11:51 on the clock and the Green Wave added four more first-quarter TDs for a 35-0 lead that grew to 53-0 at halftime.
Reid Bowman ran for two TDs and completed 6 of 8 passes for 117 with a 45-yard TD pass to Logan Green, who also scored on a 5-yard run.
Green caught three passes for 79 yards.
Bath County;0;0;0;0;—;0
Narrows;35;18;6;0;—59
Narr — Via 18 fumble return (Bowman run)
Narr — T.Robertson 6 run (J.Robertson run)
Narr — Bowman 3 run (kick failed)
Narr — Green 5 run (Bowman kick)
Narr — Bowman 9 run (kick failed)
Narr — Green 45 pass from Bowman (kick failed)
Narr — Snidow 33 run (kick failed)
Narr — J.Robertson 17 run (kick failed)
Narr — Albert 5 run (kick failed)