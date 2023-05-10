Cave Spring High School graduate and ESPN analyst J.J. Redick interviewed for the Toronto Raptors' coaching job this week, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The former Duke and NBA standout was part of a first round of interviews and met with franchise leadership in Toronto recently, according to the ESPN.com report. He had been a target for several teams, including the Boston Celtics, as an assistant coach since retiring as a player in 2021.

Redick was one of more than a dozen candidates who have talked with the Raptors in a wide-ranging search process, according to ESPN.

ESPN reported recently that Toronto had gained permission to interview Golden State's Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee's Charles Lee, Phoenix's Kevin Young, San Antonio's Mitch Johnson, Sacramento's Jordi Fernandez, Memphis' Darko Rajakovic and Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon. Current Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin is also an interview candidate for the job, sources said.

Toronto is seeking a replacement for Nick Nurse. The Raptors went 41-41 this season before losing to Chicago in a play-in game.

ESPN hired Redick in 2021 and announced last year that it had signed him to a multiyear contract extension.

Embiid highlights All-NBA team

Denver’s Nikola Jokic now knows how Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid felt during two previous NBA award seasons.

Second in the MVP race — but only second-team All-NBA.

Embiid — the newly crowned MVP — headlined the All-NBA team unveiled Wednesday night. He was the first-team center, while Jokic was the second-team pick at that position. It was a reversal of the results from 2021 and 2022, when Jokic was MVP over Embiid, who then had to settle for the second-team All-NBA center spot.

And this should be the final time such a quirk happens. Starting next year, the All-NBA team will no longer be broken down by position — meaning the presumed second-best player in the NBA one season will not have to be relegated to the second team.

Joining Embiid on the first team were Boston's Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo at forward, and Dallas' Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at guard.

On the second team along with Jokic were Miami's Jimmy Butler and Boston's Jaylen Brown at forward, and Golden State's Stephen Curry and Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell at guard.

The third team center was Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis, with the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James — now a 19-time selection, extending his record — and New York's Julius Randle getting the forward spots and Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox and Portland's Damian Lillard the guard selections.

LATE TUESDAY

NUGGETS 118, SUNS 102: Nikola Jokic had a triple-double after making up with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Michael Porter Jr. sank five 3-pointers to help host Denver beat Phoenix for a 3-2 series lead.

Jokic had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his 10th career playoff triple-double, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for most by a center in NBA history.

Game 6 is Thursday night in Phoenix. The home team has won every game in the series.

76ERS 115, CELTICS 103: Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Philadelphia easily took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating host Boston.

Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and six 3s for the 76ers, who will have chance to close out the series when they host Game 6 on Thursday. James Harden finished with 17 points and 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points but was just 11 of 27 from the field. Jaylen Brown added 24 points.