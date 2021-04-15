Neither rain nor hail nor mud deterred Glenvar from first-round playoff win

But Glenvar’s fun was just beginning.

The Highlanders’ buses were parked behind the school. By the time the storm subsided, one of them was mired in mud.

“We come up to the locker room, it’s 11:20,” Clifford said. “I’m like, we’ll be out of here by 12. I’m in there changing and they say, ‘Coach, the bus is stuck.”

Dan River’s administration summoned a tow truck from Diesel Engine & Equipment in nearby Blairs.

The driver pulled the bus out of the muck free of charge.

“It would have been a $300 or $400 tow,” Clifford said. “Dan River was awesome. Their athletic director was so accommodating. Stayed with us until we got the bus out. I was just really impressed with her.

The team rolled toward home at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday and returned at approximately 3 a.m.

There was no sleeping in for Glenvar sophomore receiver Nick Woodson.

“I was thinking we were going to get home when it was getting daylight on us,” he said. “I had to do driving lessons. I still had to get up at 8 in the morning.”

Woodson had a crucial role in Glenvar’s victory.