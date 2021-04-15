Neither rain nor hail nor mud deterred Glenvar from first-round playoff win

Aiden Wolk had a hand in Glenvar’s Region 2C football playoff victory last Friday at Dan River.
And a foot.
The Highlanders’ junior did everything but drive the bus.
He couldn’t.
It was stuck in the mud.
Wolk kicked a 27-yard field goal on the game’s final play to give Glenvar a 23-21 victory over Dan River that earned the Highlanders a trip this Friday to reigning Class 2 state champion Appomattox County.
The game kicked off nearly an hour and a half late because of violent storms in the Danville area.
“We went inside for a lightning delay,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. “My wife texted me, ‘I just saw the news and there’s a tornado near Dan River.’
“Once that occurred, we had another lightning delay. It hailed for 15 straight minutes. I mean hail bigger than marbles, some a little bit smaller than golf balls.
“Lightning delay, tornado, hail, rain, another lightning delay. Rained hard the whole second half.”
Once the game ended, all the Highlanders wanted was enough water to hit the showers and leave Ringgold for the two-hour bus trip back to Roanoke County.
But Glenvar’s fun was just beginning.
The Highlanders’ buses were parked behind the school. By the time the storm subsided, one of them was mired in mud.
“We come up to the locker room, it’s 11:20,” Clifford said. “I’m like, we’ll be out of here by 12. I’m in there changing and they say, ‘Coach, the bus is stuck.”
Dan River’s administration summoned a tow truck from Diesel Engine & Equipment in nearby Blairs.
The driver pulled the bus out of the muck free of charge.
“It would have been a $300 or $400 tow,” Clifford said. “Dan River was awesome. Their athletic director was so accommodating. Stayed with us until we got the bus out. I was just really impressed with her.
The team rolled toward home at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday and returned at approximately 3 a.m.
There was no sleeping in for Glenvar sophomore receiver Nick Woodson.
“I was thinking we were going to get home when it was getting daylight on us,” he said. “I had to do driving lessons. I still had to get up at 8 in the morning.”
Woodson had a crucial role in Glenvar’s victory.
He was the holder on Wolk’s game-winning field goal, taking the snap from Blake Custer after trying to find a semi-dry spot to place the ball.
The pressure was on Wolk, a rare Timesland player who doubles as his team’s starting quarterback and place-kicker.
Wolk’s touchdown pass to Jeb Secrist and two TD runs by sophomore Jackson Swanson had Glenvar in position to tie the game in the second half, but Wolk banged his final extra-point kick off the right upright, leaving Glenvar behind 21-20.
The pressure was on the Highlanders’ field goal unit in the final minute. Glenvar was out of timeouts and the clock was running down from 25 seconds as the Highlanders set up for the kick.
“I had to change my steps a little bit so I wouldn’t slip, but everything else went normal,” Wolk said.
Glenvar usually finds someone on the soccer team to serve as the team’s kicker.
Wolk, who has started the Highlanders’ last 19 games at quarterback, was pressed into service.
He also kicked a field goal in Glenvar’s 16-14 regular-season triumph at Radford.
“He’s done a great job,” Clifford said. “They told me during the summer he was kicking 35-yarders.”
Wolk has passed for nearly 3,500 yards in the last two seasons, including approximately 1,400 in seven games.
“We just adjust to whoever we’re playing against,” Wolk said. “If we feel we need to throw the ball, we throw the ball.”
Wolk has prospered despite the lack of preseason work throwing a football because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’ve put a lot on him this year, expanding our passing game,” Clifford said. “Dealing with COVID … he’s really done a good job shouldering that.
“He’s played clutch. He made a clutch throw on that drive when we kicked the field. On third-and-25, he had a 28-yard completion to Nick.”
Glenvar has a test Friday at Appomattox County, which has won four of the past five Class 2 state titles. The Raiders clobbered Radford 41-12 last week.
The Highlanders are 0-3 against Appomattox, but all three games have been close.
“I feel we go into every game thinking we have a pretty decent shot,” Wolk said.
Glenvar’s season began Feb. 26 with a 27-0 loss at Stuarts Draft during a snowstorm that covered the field.
Snow, lightning, tornado, hail. What’s next?
The Class 2 state championship game will be played in the daytime.
“Hopefully sun,” Custer said.
