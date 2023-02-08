Will the Pro Football Hall of Fame open its doors to former Cave Spring, UVa and Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Ronde Barber on Thursday?

The hall's new class will be revealed during the "NFL Honors" ceremony, which will be televised at 9 p.m. Thursday on WSLS. The NFL's annual awards will also be announced during the two-hour show, including most valuable player and coach of the year.

Barber is one of 15 modern-era finalists for the hall’s class of 2023. The finalists were announced last month. A maximum of five modern-day players can be elected for enshrinement in August to the Canton, Ohio, hall.

This is Barber's third straight year as a finalist. The other modern-era finalists are Albert Lewis, Darren Woodson, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Dwight Freeney, DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas, Andre Johnson, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Devin Hester, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne.

The committee will also consider Don Coryell in the coaching category and senior candidates Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.