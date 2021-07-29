New coach seeks ‘Knight Vision’ for Cave Spring, with a little assistance from his dad

Jeff Leftwich had a plan earlier this year for how to spend some of his time in retirement after 35 years as a high school football assistant coach.
“I was going to go to the beach this fall,” he said.
Well, it was 90-plus degrees under a blazing sun Thursday at Cave Spring High School.
Just close your eyes and pretend.
In reality, Leftwich wasn’t kicked back in a chair watching waves crash on the shore. The veteran coach sported a floppy sun hat as Cave Spring opened official practice for the 2021 season.
The operation was conducted by the Knights’ new head coach — Leftwich’s son, Nick.
Cave Spring hired Nick Leftwich, 32, in May. One of his first moves was convincing his father to join him as the team’s defensive coordinator.
Jeff Leftwich worked as an assistant coach at five schools: Pound, Franklin County, Northside, Hidden Valley and most recently at Salem, where Nick was a four-year player and a two-year starter at quarterback.
He called it quits after Salem’s 28-20 win over Lake Taylor on May 1 in the VHSL Class 4 state final.
The old man’s retirement actually ended before it started.
The elder Leftwich finished up the spring as the Spartans’ boys outdoor track and field coach after he had agreed to come to Cave Spring.
“We had talked about it a little bit,” Nick Leftwich said. “I just kind of threw it out, ‘Hey, if I ever get a head job, I’ll want you to coach.’
“I also gave him the option, ‘Look, I know you just retired. You can enjoy retirement and sit back and kind of be a fan and critique, you’re more than welcome to. But if you want to be a part of the staff, come on down.’ I’m glad he accepted.”
Nick Leftwich is a third-generation coach.
His grandfather, Wayne Leftwich, was the head coach at Pound High in Wise County, where Jeff spent his first five seasons.
Jeff coached at Franklin County for eight years, at Northside for seven, at Hidden Valley for one and at Salem for 14 where he was part of four VHSL championship teams.
He was at Hidden Valley in 2006 when Nick was a junior quarterback at Salem. At Northside in 2005, he coached against his son when Nick was a sophomore on a Salem team that finished 14-0 with a second successive state title.
When Nick was growing up in Salem, his buddies knew his father was a football coach … somewhere.
“All my friends, no one called him ‘Coach Leftwich’ at the time,” Nick said. “All my buddies who grew up with me knew him as ‘Nick’s dad.’ They called him ‘Coach Dad.’
Jeff’s first year at Salem was 2007, Nick’s senior year.
Nick, who played college football at UVa-Wise, saw his prep career end with a 48-35 loss to Amherst County in a Division 4 state semifinal.
“I remember that like it was yesterday,” Nick said. “Obviously, you want that state ring. Now [Dad has] four and I’m still stuck with two.”
On his first day as Cave Spring’s new coach, Nick Leftwich hit the ground running, timing players in the 40-yard dash to get a firsthand assessment of his athletes.
Each player wore a red T-shirt with the team’s new motto printed on the back: Knight Vision.
Leftwich felt it important to establish a new brand for the program, which was coached for the previous 16 years by Tim Fulton, who is now an assistant coach at Franklin County.
For the past two seasons, Leftwich was part of a total rebranding effort at William Fleming under head coach Jamar Lovelace that took the Colonels from an 0-10 record in 2017 to a berth in the 2020 Class 5 state semifinals.
“That’s no dig at anyone who was there prior, but there was a need for there to be a different perception and things had to be approached in different ways,” Leftwich said of his experience at Fleming.
“You see what it’s doing now. I think I can take a lot from that with what we’re trying to do here. I won’t say we’re trying to change the culture, we’re trying to create a different culture.”
The young coach wants his team to adopt a “1 and 0” mentality at Cave Spring, which has not posted a winning season since 2014. That is, each game, each day in the weight room or the classroom is a fresh start that Leftwich expects his players to strive to win.
It might be a cliché, but when Cave Spring lines up against the likes of Salem, Pulaski County or Patrick Henry, that mindset will be necessary.
“Don’t go into it with the mentality, ‘I don’t know if this is going to work out,’" he said. “No matter who we play on Friday night, we’re going to look at everybody the same.”
Five assistants off Fulton’s staff — Ryan Poff, Chris Askew, Ricky Lonker, Timmy Roberts and Landon Dermott — give Leftwich important continuity.
And now there will be a familiar voice in the new coach’s ear. Jeff Leftwich just is not the retiring type.
“He’s bringing experience, knowledge and that old-school mentality,” Nick said about his father. “I’m kind of old-school myself. I know he’s going to keep me in check which is another great thing too.
“I ask him all the time, ‘Am I doing things right?’ He’s going to be honest with me.”
