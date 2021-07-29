New coach seeks ‘Knight Vision’ for Cave Spring, with a little assistance from his dad

“You see what it’s doing now. I think I can take a lot from that with what we’re trying to do here. I won’t say we’re trying to change the culture, we’re trying to create a different culture.”

The young coach wants his team to adopt a “1 and 0” mentality at Cave Spring, which has not posted a winning season since 2014. That is, each game, each day in the weight room or the classroom is a fresh start that Leftwich expects his players to strive to win.

It might be a cliché, but when Cave Spring lines up against the likes of Salem, Pulaski County or Patrick Henry, that mindset will be necessary.

“Don’t go into it with the mentality, ‘I don’t know if this is going to work out,’" he said. “No matter who we play on Friday night, we’re going to look at everybody the same.”

Five assistants off Fulton’s staff — Ryan Poff, Chris Askew, Ricky Lonker, Timmy Roberts and Landon Dermott — give Leftwich important continuity.

And now there will be a familiar voice in the new coach’s ear. Jeff Leftwich just is not the retiring type.