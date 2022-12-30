New coach's belief has Christianburg girls basketball team off to a good start

CHRISTIANSBURG — At only 24 years old, Jacob Underwood is one of the youngest girls basketball coaches in Timesland.

But he’s made quite a difference in his first year at the helm of the Christiansburg girls basketball team.

The team won only seven games the past two seasons combined. But this year, through energy and confidence, they already have seven wins.

“Our team this year has a lot of new energy and we think we can compete this year,” Underwood said. “Last year [the girls] would go into games thinking they had already lost. This year we feel we are just as good as anybody.”

Sathara Kane, a junior on the 7-3 Blue Demons, said Underwood instilled a belief during the first practice that the girls could compete with any team.

“I want to say I was surprised about [how the season has started]. But [Underwood] came in like we are going to be a winning team and we can beat anybody,” Kane said. “So it’s not really a surprise, but winning is new to this program.”

Kane, the starting point guard, is averaging 10.1 points. She said her previous two seasons on the varsity weren’t fun because she wouldn’t get much playing time.

“Finally having a coach that believes in me as much as I need to believe in myself has improved my performance,” Kane said. “I’ve never had a coach believe in me like this. So I know that I can miss a shot when I step on the court and not be pulled.”

Brailyn Wilburn is the lone senior on the team and has played on the varsity for four years. The previous three seasons were rough and caused Wilburn to lose her passion for basketball.

But this season, things have changed.

“This season has been [filled with new] energy and life so far. The positive atmosphere and culture have allowed me to fall in love with [basketball] again,” Wilburn said. “Our start is due to hours of hard work in the gym, dedication and motivation.”

Underwood has built a genuine relationship with his players and he tries to be active on social media to help further that connection. He’s usually tweeting about the girls' stats, achievements and upcoming games.

Building that bond has helped the Blue Devils jump out to their fast start.

“Once you build the relationships and they know that you have their back, then you can tell them straight up the problems that they’re having,” Underwood said. “We have a good enough relationship that I can coach them hard but still be supportive.”

As a freshman last year, Katy Hoover was the team’s leading scorer at 12.0 points per game. She has improved her scoring average in her sophomore season to 17.9 points.

Hoover believes Underwood’s willingness to give her positive affirmations has fueled her growth.

“I know that he believes in me. I remember sitting on the free-throw line in one of our games and he looked at me and said, 'I believe in you,’” Hoover said. “That helped me make my shot.”

Underwood said that when the game is close down the stretch, he leans on Hoover.

“When he draws up a play [at the end of the game], I tell him that I got him,” Hoover said.

Christiansburg will host its next game against William Byrd (1-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“Considering we’ve only had Coach Underwood for a couple of months and we’ve already seen immediate success,” Kane said, “imagine where we are in a year.”