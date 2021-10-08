New scoreboard gets a test as North Cross defeats Giles

“Up front we did amazing. Our line always had a great push and Kam Johnson as usual was pounding the rock,” Lange said.

Giles got on the board on the ensuing kickoff when senior Gage Fleeman scored the first of his three touchdowns of the night returning the kick 76 yards to the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-7.

After Fleeman’s kickoff return the teams went up and down the field both scoring touchdowns on their next two offensive possessions to make it 28-20 in favor of North Cross with 2:23 left in the opening quarter.

From there, though, the North Cross defense stiffened up shutting out the Spartans’ single wing offense for the rest of the night despite only having a week to prepare for it.

“We’ve never seen it. We tried to run a scout version of it, but the speed and precision and the toughness they play with is impossible to replicate,” Alexander said of the single wing. “It wasn’t a surprise that it took a couple of series to get the feel of it. We had to make some adjustments, but once we did that the defense really rose to the occasion and wore them down.”

With just 13 seconds left in the first quarter North Cross wide receiver Kwalei Carter got loose on a rare running attempt as he scored on a 42-yard touchdown scamper to make the score 35-20.