New scoreboard gets a test as North Cross defeats Giles

PEARISBURG — Giles High School installed a new scoreboard at Stephen C. Ragsdale Field this past offseason, but it may have been officially broken in on Friday night.
North Cross quarterback Connor Lange threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for an additional pair of scores as the Raiders scored touchdowns on all eight of their first half possessions to take a 66-20 victory over Giles Friday night in Pearisburg.
In the first quarter alone the two teams combined for an astounding 55 points as North Cross (5-1) built a 35-20 lead going into the second quarter. The Raiders, however, imposed their dominance from there scoring 21 unanswered points in the second period taking a 56-20 lead into halftime.
“Guys had a great week of preparation and it paid off. Offense was cooking tonight. It definitely was the best game we’ve put together start to finish,” North Cross head coach Stephen Alexander said.
The Raiders wasted little time getting on the scoreboard needing just five plays on their opening drive before sophomore running back Kamden Johnson scored on a 15-yard TD run to make it 7-0 just 1:57 into the contest.
After stopping Giles (3-2) without a first down on their opening possession, North Cross scored again on the first play of their next drive when Lange, a junior, found a hole up the middle and ran 27 yards for a score to double the advantage to 14-0 with 7:43 left in the first quarter.
“Up front we did amazing. Our line always had a great push and Kam Johnson as usual was pounding the rock,” Lange said.
Giles got on the board on the ensuing kickoff when senior Gage Fleeman scored the first of his three touchdowns of the night returning the kick 76 yards to the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-7.
After Fleeman’s kickoff return the teams went up and down the field both scoring touchdowns on their next two offensive possessions to make it 28-20 in favor of North Cross with 2:23 left in the opening quarter.
From there, though, the North Cross defense stiffened up shutting out the Spartans’ single wing offense for the rest of the night despite only having a week to prepare for it.
“We’ve never seen it. We tried to run a scout version of it, but the speed and precision and the toughness they play with is impossible to replicate,” Alexander said of the single wing. “It wasn’t a surprise that it took a couple of series to get the feel of it. We had to make some adjustments, but once we did that the defense really rose to the occasion and wore them down.”
With just 13 seconds left in the first quarter North Cross wide receiver Kwalei Carter got loose on a rare running attempt as he scored on a 42-yard touchdown scamper to make the score 35-20.
The Raiders eventually pushed the lead to 49-20 just before the half when Lange scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 54-yard run to put the lead at 56-20 going into the locker room.
“Overmatched. We were just overmatched. We saw it on film all week. They’re just too good offensively. They play well together and they’re well coached,” Giles head coach Jeff Williams said. “This for us as coaches is a good film to look at and look at our kids and see how our kids played throughout the game.”
The opportunity to play an opponent with the history that Giles has with four state championships over the last 41 years was something not lost by Alexander or his players.
“We’re honored to be here. They have tons of tradition. The kids play so hard year end and year out. The talent comes and goes, but what they do on the field and how hard they play is consistent,” Alexander said of the Spartans.
On this night, though, it was the private school making the statement.
“I feel like for all the public schools around they have to respect us now,” Lange said. “We have a lot smaller student body so coming out putting a big 66 on the board is big and showing everyone, we can hang with anyone.”