Nick Leftwich is on the move after serving just two seasons as the head football coach at Cave Spring High School.

William Fleming announced the hiring of Leftwich as its new football coach at a news conference Wednesday. He replaces Jamar Lovelace, who was named the coach at E.C. Glass in February.

Before coaching the Knights, Leftwich was an assistant under Lovelace at William Fleming for two seasons.

“Leaving here was hard in the first place, even to get a head coaching job [at Cave Spring],” Leftwich said after the news conference. “[William Fleming] allowed me to fall in love with the game of football.”

Leftwich led Cave Spring last season to a 6-5 record — the football team's first winning season since 2014 — and a spot in the Region 3D quarterfinals, where the Knights lost 34-28 in overtime to Bassett. Cave Spring was 3-7 under Leftwich in 2021.

“As far as coming back here and those kids here, …. they bring energy and they bring excitement and that welcome I got when I came in told me everything I needed to know,” Leftwich said. “So I was just excited for the opportunity.”

Leftwich is a former Salem High School quarterback who continued his football career at UVa-Wise. Leftwich was an assistant coach at Graham and Tazewell high schools before joining Lovelace's staff at Fleming.

He said his time as a player taught him that a coach must be consistent and a leader.

William Fleming athletic director Jamie Bednarek said a panel of administrators, coaches and community members helped decide the school’s next football coach.

Leftwich, who was the 2022 River Ridge District coach of the year, said it took some time to mull over William Fleming's offer.

“I told my [team at Cave Spring] some of life's toughest decisions are not the easiest ones,” Leftwich said. "This was an opportunity for me as a professional and the way I looked at it, [this] was the best move for me and my family.”

Leftwich plans to bring some of his assistant coaches from Cave Spring with him to William Fleming, including his father, Jeff.

The Colonels finished 5-6 last season after a 38-7 loss to Stone Bridge in the Region 5D quarterfinals. It was their second straight losing season.

“Winning is not always guaranteed,” Leftwich said. “But what we can guarantee ourselves is that if you put in the work and you do it the right way and we approach it with the right attitude, we're going to be able to put ourselves in the position to be successful at the end of the day.”

Leftwich said he learned a plethora of things during his time as head coach at Cave Spring, but the main thing was to be honest with his kids about the program and his expectations of them.

“Consistently be there for your kids, no matter what it is, whether it's on a football field in the classroom or outside of it,” Leftwich said. “Being a coach is more than being just a football coach. It’s being a role model.”