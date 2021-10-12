No green, no problem for Blacksburg freshman on way to state golf title

Albert edged Great Bridge’s Trey Marrion by one shot for the championship, and the eagle on the 514-yard dogleg No. 14 was the key.

“I hit my drive over the corner of the trees, and I had about 220 in so I took a hybrid and kind of cut it to the right,” the ninth-grader said. “I was probably 10 yards over the green.”

Albert pulled out his 60-degree wedge, lofted a shot above the hole and watched it spin into the cup.

He followed that with a birdie 3 on the difficult uphill No. 15, ultimately allowing him to edge Marrion by one shot.

Not bad on a day when he slapped it all around on the practice range.

“I hit it really bad,” Albert said. “Whenever you hit it bad on the range, you always play good on the course. That’s usually what happens to me. I just forget it and go on.”

Albert began his day with a bogey on the par-3 second hole, but he carded birdies at Nos. 5, 6, 9 and 11.

A bogey on No. 13 quickly was erased by his eagle at No. 14 and the birdie at No. 15.