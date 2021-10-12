No green, no problem for Blacksburg freshman on way to state golf title

ABINGDON — Jake Albert flew the green at the par-5 14th hole with his second shot Tuesday at Glenrochie Country Club.
Sitting 10 yards off the putting surface, the Blacksburg High freshman saved himself some trouble.
Who needs to putt anyway?
Albert chipped in for an eagle, highlighting a 5-under-par 67 that earned him the VHSL Class 4 golf championship while leading Blacksburg to the team title.
The Bruins’ score of 3-under-par 285 was 13 shots better than three-time defending champion Jamestown, which defeated the Bruins by one thin stroke at Glenrochie in the delayed 2020 tournament in the spring.
“We certainly didn’t want to come in runner-up to Jamestown four years in a row,” Blacksburg coach Rick Mattox said.
Blacksburg’s team depth is so impressive that Albert plays the No. 3 spot in the lineup behind David Zhang and Samantha Skinner.
No matter. He finished the 2021 high school season the way he started it — with a tournament title.
The 14-year-old won the Heritage Invitational in August and capped it by becoming Blacksburg’s sixth state golf champion and the school’s first since Soren Winistorfer won the Class 4 crown in 2017, the year before the VHSL cut 18 holes from its two-day format.
Albert edged Great Bridge’s Trey Marrion by one shot for the championship, and the eagle on the 514-yard dogleg No. 14 was the key.
“I hit my drive over the corner of the trees, and I had about 220 in so I took a hybrid and kind of cut it to the right,” the ninth-grader said. “I was probably 10 yards over the green.”
Albert pulled out his 60-degree wedge, lofted a shot above the hole and watched it spin into the cup.
He followed that with a birdie 3 on the difficult uphill No. 15, ultimately allowing him to edge Marrion by one shot.
Not bad on a day when he slapped it all around on the practice range.
“I hit it really bad,” Albert said. “Whenever you hit it bad on the range, you always play good on the course. That’s usually what happens to me. I just forget it and go on.”
Albert began his day with a bogey on the par-3 second hole, but he carded birdies at Nos. 5, 6, 9 and 11.
A bogey on No. 13 quickly was erased by his eagle at No. 14 and the birdie at No. 15.
“He told me this morning after he came off the range, ‘I’m just hitting the ball terrible,’” Mattox said. “And [Albert said] he doesn’t like the course. I said, ‘Well, you don’t like the course, go out and put it to its knees. Level it.”’
“That’s what he did. Jake’s the real deal.”
Zhang backed Albert’s 65 with a 2-under-par 70 that earned him a fourth-place individual finish.
Sean Ruan and freshman Pierce Campbell each shot 74 for the Bruins, finishing tied for eighth place. Skinner’s 77 didn’t count for Blacksburg, but it was still good for 17th place.
“Sean last year shot 90-something,” Mattox said. “He just had a phenomenal day.”
In August, Blacksburg played a dual match at Glenrochie against Class 3 champion Abingdon. The Bruins lost by two shots, but the payoff might have come Thursday as Blacksburg won its sixth overall team state championship.
Salem defeated Blacksburg once during the River Ridge District regular season but never got untracked in its bid for the team title, finishing seventh with a team score of 317.
Freshman Kathryn Ha tied for sixth place for the Spartans with a 1-over-par 73.
“Our goal all year was to get here,” Salem coach Thad Snyder said. “We didn’t have our best day, but it’s a fantastic group of kids to bring to an event like this.
“I said all along we had a puncher’s chance, but [Blacksburg is] the best team in the state. “There’s no denying it.”