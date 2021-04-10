No Rice? No problem for Botetourt in 55-0 win over Christiansburg

DALEVILLE – With standout running back Hunter Rice sitting out most of the game, Lord Botetourt's other players more than picked up the slack Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Sammy Peery threw three touchdown passes and Dylan Wade ran for an additional three scores to help Lord Botetourt cruise to a 55-0 shutout victory over Christiansburg in the first round of the Region 3D football playoffs.

The Cavaliers (7-0) wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, driving 51 yards on seven plays on their opening possession. Peery finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Horton to make it 7-0 with 7:13 left in the first quarter.

Rice had two carries for 16 yards on the drive, but that would be all the rushing attempts the senior would have on the day.

“He was having a little bit of knee pain and we didn’t want to risk it,” Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said.

Harless added that Rice should be fine for the remainder of the postseason.

The LB offense, however, didn’t miss a beat as the Cavs scored on their first five possessions of the contest with Peery throwing an additional two touchdowns and Wade reaching the end zone twice before halftime to make it 35-0 at the break.