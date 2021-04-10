No Rice? No problem for Botetourt in 55-0 win over Christiansburg

DALEVILLE – With standout running back Hunter Rice sitting out most of the game, Lord Botetourt's other players more than picked up the slack Saturday afternoon.
Quarterback Sammy Peery threw three touchdown passes and Dylan Wade ran for an additional three scores to help Lord Botetourt cruise to a 55-0 shutout victory over Christiansburg in the first round of the Region 3D football playoffs.
The Cavaliers (7-0) wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, driving 51 yards on seven plays on their opening possession. Peery finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Horton to make it 7-0 with 7:13 left in the first quarter.
Rice had two carries for 16 yards on the drive, but that would be all the rushing attempts the senior would have on the day.
“He was having a little bit of knee pain and we didn’t want to risk it,” Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said.
Harless added that Rice should be fine for the remainder of the postseason.
The LB offense, however, didn’t miss a beat as the Cavs scored on their first five possessions of the contest with Peery throwing an additional two touchdowns and Wade reaching the end zone twice before halftime to make it 35-0 at the break.
“It was a letdown losing Hunter, but we’ve got some good backups and we all got each other’s backs. We just kept rolling,” Peery said.
Peery also provided a score from his defensive back position when he picked up a Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon fumble and returned to it 28 yards for a score to make it 48-0 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.
“It just rolled to me. My eyes got huge. I was at the right place at the right time,” Peery said.
The fumble return was part of a dominating defensive performance from Lord Botetourt, which did not allow a first down until the third quarter while limiting Christiansburg (3-4) to 70 yards of total offense.
Botetourt finished with 505 yards, 250 rushing and 255 passing.
“When you play them, it’s a physics problem," Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said. "They’re so big and long they put you in a bind with what all they do."
Botetourt will play for the region title at home Friday against Abingdon, which will be a homecoming of sorts for Harless, who is a former star for the Falcons.
“That’s my part of the world. I’ve got family members on the team,” Harless said. “I’m probably related to half of Washington County.”