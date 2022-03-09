No time like the present for Cave Spring senior Owyn Dawyot, headed to state title game

Postgame handshake lines have generated more than their share of negative headlines recently in the basketball world.

Do away with the traditional sportsmanship gesture?

Don’t tell that to Cave Spring boys coach Jacob Gruse.

After Cave Spring games against Salem in 2019-20 and last year, Gruse made a connection with Spartans guard Owyn Dawyot.

“He’s the kid in the handshake line that I’d always grab and I’d always kind of smack him on the chest and say, ‘Dude, I absolutely love who you are, how hard you play and how hard you defend,’ “ Gruse said.

The Cave Spring coach likes Dawyot even better now.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard transferred to Cave Spring from Salem after his junior year and is a big reason why the Knights (28-1) are scheduled to play Petersburg for the VHSL Class 3 championship Thursday night in Richmond at VCU’s Siegel Center.

Dawyot, who averages a team-best 15.8 points per game, has fit right in with Cave Spring’s offense that often starts with him filling a lane on the fast break or spotting up on the wing for a 3-pointer.

“It wasn’t like we were trying to put a square peg in a round hole,” Gruse said. “He fit in immediately.”

Well, not quite immediately.

When Dawyot first joined the Knights for some games at summer team camp, he was hesitant to jump in with both feet.

That did not go over well with the head coach.

Dawyot passed up an open shot from the wing, and Gruse lit into the newcomer.

“I’ve known this kid maybe two days in open gym,” Gruse said. “Here I am blistering him as he’s running by me, ‘If you don’t shoot it, you’re coming out of the game.’”

Then Dawyot did it again.

This time, senior Bryce Cooper intervened.

“Bryce grabbed him by the shirt, and I’m not sure I’d grab ‘O’ by the shirt because he’s put together,” Gruse said. “Bryce told him, ‘You better shoot when you’re open. Coach will take you out of the game.’ “

Dawyot said his initial hesitancy was by design.

“When I came in, I wanted to kind of earn and gain trust with the other players,” he said.

The only Knights player he knew well was AAU teammate Stark Jones, who transferred to Cave Spring from Roanoke Catholic before the 2020-21 season.

There was no time for delay when Cave Spring found itself tied with Lord Botetourt in the Adam Ward Classic at Glenvar in early February.

Dawyot took a feed from teammate Graham Lilley and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer for a 66-63 victory.

Dawyot made his mark against Cave Spring as a sophomore at Salem when he scored 21 points against the Knights in the River Ridge District tournament.

His junior year at Salem did not go as expected.

First, head coach Kevin Garst stepped aside for what turned out to be a one-year absence. Salem went 0-6 in a season shortened by COVID-19 restrictions under interim coach Micah Boyd.

Dawyot sought a new address and landed at Cave Spring, his mother’s alma mater.

“I talked to my parents about it, and they wanted something I was going to be happy with my senior year,” he said.

It was his second change of heart in one way. After his eighth-grade year, Dawyot gave up football at Salem.

“It was hard,” he said of quitting football. “A lot of people told me I wasn’t making a good decision, but I wanted to do what made me happy.”

If happiness is a state championship, the Dawyot family already is double blessed.

His uncle, Scott Dawyot, played on Patrick Henry’s Group AAA boys basketball championship team that featured George Lynch and Curtis Blair.

His younger sister, Daisy Ann Dawyot, helped Glenvar claim the Class 2 volleyball state title in November.

“She talks about it quite a bit,” he said. “She’s younger than me. She got one before me. She’s definitely been holding it over my head a little bit. It’s just motivation. I’m just trying to stay up with her.”

Cave Spring’s 2019-20 team finished 27-2 and earned a Class 3 co-championship along with Lakeland after the state final was canceled because of COVID-19.

Now Dawyot and these Knights can do something the 2020 team was denied when they take the floor at VCU.

“It’s going to be the experience of a lifetime,” he said. “It’s the biggest game I’ve ever played in. I’m soaking it all in.”

