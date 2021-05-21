North Cross boys lacrosse advances to VISAA state title game

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy’s boys lacrosse team traveled to Roanoke County on Friday in a massive double-decker luxury bus.
The Saints headed back east, and the North Cross Raiders will hit the road Saturday.
North Cross moved within one victory of the VISAA Division II state title, limiting the visitors from Suffolk to two second-half goals in a 12-7 semifinal victory at Willis Field.
The Raiders (14-2) will make the long trip to Eastern Virginia for Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship game against Christchurch, the team that ended their 2019 season.
“They’re a great team. It’s going to be a battle obviously,” North Cross senior Gabe Zappia said. “But we’re coming.”
Zappia scored two of his three goals to help North Cross take an early 6-3 lead.
David Caldwell finished with five goals, including one with 11 seconds left in the first half that put the Raiders up 7-5.
Caldwell’s goal came after a Nansemond-Suffolk player lost possession after dropping his stick inside the final 30 seconds. The Raiders quickly flipped the field for some crucial momentum heading to halftime.
“We didn’t want them to get the last shot in,” Caldwell said. “I was able to get a good matchup and capitalize for that important goal right before the half.”
Caldwell opened the second half with his third goal, the only score in the third period.
Ian Cann scored in the first minute of the fourth period, and Caldwell put North Cross up 10-5 just 2 ½ minutes later.
Two goals apiece by Nathan Dowd and David Russell were not enough to hold off the Raiders and their physical style of play.
“Credit to them,” said Nansemond-Suffolk coach T.W. Johnson, whose team was the reigning state champion by virtue of its 2019 title. “It’s safe to say they won the time of possession. They’re disciplined on offense. They wait for the right shots. They’ve got talented shooters. They played a good game today.”
North Cross coach Chris Pollock wants a better effort from his team in the final.
The Raiders committed four penalties in the first half, leading to a pair of goals by the Saints including one situation when the home team was two men down.
“Too many mistakes, too many mental errors,” Pollock said. “Stupid penalties, but we did enough to win. Offensively, we got the looks we wanted. It wasn’t pretty, but I’ll take it.”
While Nansemond-Suffolk started three freshmen, North Cross has a senior-laden roster full of college-bound players who played their final home game Friday.
“The plan was just to go all-out the next two days,” said Zappia, who doubled as the quarterback on North Cross’ football team. “I said to the guys, the seniors, ‘Just leave everything out there on the field.’ That’s what we did. You’ve got to have heart. We’ll be sore tomorrow, but we had to ‘man up.’"
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123