North Cross boys lacrosse advances to VISAA state title game

Caldwell opened the second half with his third goal, the only score in the third period.

Ian Cann scored in the first minute of the fourth period, and Caldwell put North Cross up 10-5 just 2 ½ minutes later.

Two goals apiece by Nathan Dowd and David Russell were not enough to hold off the Raiders and their physical style of play.

“Credit to them,” said Nansemond-Suffolk coach T.W. Johnson, whose team was the reigning state champion by virtue of its 2019 title. “It’s safe to say they won the time of possession. They’re disciplined on offense. They wait for the right shots. They’ve got talented shooters. They played a good game today.”

North Cross coach Chris Pollock wants a better effort from his team in the final.

The Raiders committed four penalties in the first half, leading to a pair of goals by the Saints including one situation when the home team was two men down.

“Too many mistakes, too many mental errors,” Pollock said. “Stupid penalties, but we did enough to win. Offensively, we got the looks we wanted. It wasn’t pretty, but I’ll take it.”