North Cross boys shut out Covenant in conference soccer final

As the VISAA state playoffs approach for the fall season at North Cross, one question looms large.
Who has the best “football” team on campus?
The guys who play the international version did their part as Spencer Brown scored both goals in 2-0 victory Saturday over Covenant in the Virginia Independent Conference boys soccer final at Cook Field.
The Raiders (19-3) spotted Covenant an early goal in a 2-1 regular-season win over the Eagles, but this time they completely snuffed out the visitors’ offense.
It was the sixth consecutive shutout and the 14th of the season for North Cross.
“I preach to my kids if we take care of the defensive end we’ll eventually find something on the attacking end,” North Cross coach James Brown said.
“That’s really been the model for this team all year. They’ve really bought in to working hard defensively first.”
Spencer Brown, the coach’s son and the VIC player of the year, gave the Raiders all they needed on a penalty kick in the 19th minute, his third in three tries this season.
“I guess they’ve been watching film. They thought I was going right and I went left,” the big senior midfielder said. “It felt good to trick them.”
What did not feel was a big lick Brown took to his right thigh in Thursday’s VIC semifinal win over Virginia Episcopal.
“A kid just dead-legged me,” the North Cross star said. “It’s been hurting for the past two or three days.”
Brown added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute for an insurmountable 2-0 edge by knocking in a rebound off a carom from Grayson Prillaman in front of the Covenant net.
“It bounced off and came right back to me,” Brown said. “I put it in the bottom corner. Once I scored, I think my leg started feeling a little better.”
North Cross keeper Denzel Marafu took care of the few chances Covenant had to get on the board, including a diving save in the 44th minute on a blast that could have tied the game.
“He’s probably one of the best goalkeepers, especially at Division II, that you’ll see,” James Brown said. “He’s extremely athletic. He’s great with his feet, and he plays the position really, really well.”
Covenant coach Bryan Verbrugge, whose 2019 team won the VISAA Division II title, conceded that North Cross got the better of the Eagles on Saturday.
“They had the run of the play in the first half, earned a PK,” Verbrugge said. “When you put pressure on a defense, sometimes those things happen.
“They were able to frustrate our offense. We were not generating the kinds of attacks that we hoped. The game was closer than the score showed. Hopefully, we’ll see them again.”
North Cross should be seeded either No. 1 or No. 2 in the VISAA Division II playoffs that begin Nov. 8. The Raiders tested themselves against tough opponents, splitting with Steward School and losing to undefeated Collegiate and Woodberry Forest.
“I find it prepares us better for the postseason.,” said James Brown, who notched his 200th career win earlier this year. “It does serve us well when we get to this time of year.”
Late fall also means sharing the wealth on campus with the North Cross football team, which won the VIC title Thursday and looks like a favorite to claim a state title on the gridiron.
So, Spencer Brown, who’s better?
The answer came with a mix of pride and diplomacy.
“Don’t tell anybody this, but we play harder competition,” he said. “No, they’re good. I’d say we’re pretty equal.”