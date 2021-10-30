North Cross boys shut out Covenant in conference soccer final

What did not feel was a big lick Brown took to his right thigh in Thursday’s VIC semifinal win over Virginia Episcopal.

“A kid just dead-legged me,” the North Cross star said. “It’s been hurting for the past two or three days.”

Brown added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute for an insurmountable 2-0 edge by knocking in a rebound off a carom from Grayson Prillaman in front of the Covenant net.

“It bounced off and came right back to me,” Brown said. “I put it in the bottom corner. Once I scored, I think my leg started feeling a little better.”

North Cross keeper Denzel Marafu took care of the few chances Covenant had to get on the board, including a diving save in the 44th minute on a blast that could have tied the game.

“He’s probably one of the best goalkeepers, especially at Division II, that you’ll see,” James Brown said. “He’s extremely athletic. He’s great with his feet, and he plays the position really, really well.”

Covenant coach Bryan Verbrugge, whose 2019 team won the VISAA Division II title, conceded that North Cross got the better of the Eagles on Saturday.