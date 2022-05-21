North Cross captures 2 state titles

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the VISAA.

North Cross cooked up a pair of Division II state championships Saturday as the Raiders’ boys lacrosse and boys tennis teams scored road victories under a blazing Tidewater sun.

The lacrosse squad won its second consecutive VISAA crown and its third in the last four state tournaments with a 8-7 comeback victory at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Suffolk.

Meanwhile, the Raiders’ boys tennis team captured its first state title since 2016 in slightly more comfortable fashion with a 5-2 triumph at Hampton Roads Academy in Newport News.

North Cross trailed 6-5 heading into the fourth quarter of the lacrosse final until Ian Cann, Caleb Thompson and Jack Durham scored consecutive goals for an 8-6 lead as the Raiders held off a late rally by the Saints.

Cann performed yeoman duty. He was part of North Cross’ victorious 400-meter relay team in Friday’s VISAA Division II state track meet on Friday, and he still managed to make it to Suffolk that night for a final lacrosse practice.

“It was a pretty crazy weekend, but I’m happy it ended up the way it did,” Cann said while traveling back to Roanoke.

Nansemond-Suffolk had one chance to force overtime but the Saints missed a shot and Cann ran the ball to the boundary line to give the Raiders possession.

The year ended for Cann better than it began. The North Cross junior, who played wide receiver for the Raiders’ football state runner-up team, suffered a broken collarbone during football season and was barely cleared in time to play lacrosse.

“I broke my right collarbone in the summer, and two minutes before halftime in the state championship game, I broke my left one,” he said. “I got cleared two days before [lacrosse] practice started. I was really excited just to get back out and be with the team and just compete.”

Thompson, Joe Mason and Durham each had two goals for North Cross (15-4), while Zane Ratliff had a goal and two assists and Ashton Cornett won 12 of 17 faceoffs.

The Raiders faced deficits of 2-0 and 4-2 in the first half but were unfazed.

“Really what got us back in the game was wanting to do it for the [four] seniors,” Cann said. “The seniors being the captains they were this season made us even hungrier to get it done for them.”

Saturday’s final avenged an 8-7 loss to Nansemond-Suffolk in April that left the Raiders with the No. 2 seed. A hard-earned 11-8 semifinal win at home Thursday over Virginia Episcopal sent the Raiders to the championship game.

“The game was supposed to be at [noon] and they made us move it to 11 to try to beat the heat, but it was scorching out there,” North Cross coach Chris Pollock said.

“It was back and forth, a good game, a close game. Maybe we just had a little more in us.”

In the tennis final in Newport News, the mercury hit three digits.

North Cross didn’t sweat it, building a 4-2 lead after singles. With doubles play being a strength for the Raiders all year, the outcome was inevitable.

Rees Wenk and Colin Chandel defeated Cole Frankenhoff and Alec Reed 10-4 at No. 2 doubles to clinch the title as the Raiders’ other two teams were ahead in their respective matches.

“We’re a doubles team,” North Cross coach Jim Schaefer said.

North Cross won all three doubles matches to overcome a 4-2 deficit in the Virginia Independent Conference final against Covenant.

The Raiders (17-2) defeated Covenant 5-3 on Thursday and had to make the long trip to Newport News overnight.

“We played a long match against Covenant and squeaked it out and drove four and a half hours,” Schaefer said. “[Saturday] morning it was one-zero-zero degrees. We were a little flatfooted.”

Playing 10-game pro sets, North Cross got wins from Wenk (No. 3), Chandel (No. 4), eighth-grader Jacob Juneau (No. 5) and Tyler Bloomfield (No. 6).

It offset losses at the top two singles spots. Hampton Roads’ Will Fan, a William and Mary recruit, defeated freshman Henry Lugar 10-1 at No. 1, while North Cross’ Connor Erwin dropped an 11-9 match to Frankenhoff at No. 2.

“Our team was so resilient and gung-ho,” Schaefer said. “It was awesome.”

VISAA Division II Boys Tennis Results

Singles

Will Fan (HRA) d. Henry Lugar, 10-1; Cole Frankenhoff (HRA) d. Connor Erwin, 11-9; Rees Wenk (NC) d. Ryan McCauley, 7-1, ret.; Colin Chandel (NC) d. Alec Reed, 10-4; Jacob Juneau (NC) d. R.J. Winfield, 10-3; Tyler Bloomfield (NC) d. Eric Wei, 10-6.

Doubles

Lugar and Erwin (NRA) led Fan and McCauley, 6-5, DNF; Wenk and Bloomfield (NC) d. Frankenhoff and Reed, 10-4; Chandel and Christian Lang (NC) led Winfield and Konstantin Garofalis, 7-5, DNF.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

