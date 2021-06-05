North Cross, Carlisle players make VISAA all-state baseball teams

North Cross’ Davis Yeaman has been named to the first team on the VISAA Division II baseball squad.

Turner McCoy of North Cross made the second team.

Greenbrier Christian took top honors with player of the year James McGrady and coach of the year Pat Nichols.

Carlisle placed Addison Clark, Colin Cunningham, Garret Kangas and Conner Plaster on the Division iII first team. Styles Geramita made the second team for the Chiefs.

Walsingham swept the individual awards: player of the year Lincoln Lubson and coach of the year Ian Heisel.

VISAA ALL-STATE

DIVISION II

First team

Eli Coley, Nortolk Christian; Jordan Crosland, Nansemond-Suffolk; Joseph Fredericks, Atlantic Shores Christian, Trent Holland, Isle of Wight, Jase Howell, Nansemond-Suffolk, Tyler Kaltreider, Highland School; Elijah Lambros, Fredericksburg Christian; Ethan Ott, Greenbrier Christian; Garrett Pancione, Highland School; Michael Shamus, Steward; Ed Wagner Highland School; Gavin Whitehurst, Greenbrier Christian; Eric Wilson, Highland School; Davis Yeaman, North Cross; Austin Younce, Greenbrier Christian.

Second Team