North Cross, Carlisle players make VISAA all-state baseball teams

North Cross’ Davis Yeaman has been named to the first team on the VISAA Division II baseball squad.
Turner McCoy of North Cross made the second team.
Greenbrier Christian took top honors with player of the year James McGrady and coach of the year Pat Nichols.
Carlisle placed Addison Clark, Colin Cunningham, Garret Kangas and Conner Plaster on the Division iII first team. Styles Geramita made the second team for the Chiefs.
Walsingham swept the individual awards: player of the year Lincoln Lubson and coach of the year Ian Heisel.
VISAA ALL-STATE
DIVISION II
First team
Eli Coley, Nortolk Christian; Jordan Crosland, Nansemond-Suffolk; Joseph Fredericks, Atlantic Shores Christian, Trent Holland, Isle of Wight, Jase Howell, Nansemond-Suffolk, Tyler Kaltreider, Highland School; Elijah Lambros, Fredericksburg Christian; Ethan Ott, Greenbrier Christian; Garrett Pancione, Highland School; Michael Shamus, Steward; Ed Wagner Highland School; Gavin Whitehurst, Greenbrier Christian; Eric Wilson, Highland School; Davis Yeaman, North Cross; Austin Younce, Greenbrier Christian.
Second Team
Joey Allen, Greenbrier Christian; Nico Angrisani, Greenbrier Christian; Blake Cuddington, Highland School; Vince DiLeonardo, Fredericksburg Christian; Nathan Edwards, Norfolk Christian; Matthew Faircloth, Nansemond-Suffolk; Jackson Gimbel, Highland School; Mitch Larro, Steward; Turner McCoy, North Cross; Dustin Moon, Isle of Wight; Jacob Pantak, Atlantic Shores Christian.
Player of the year
James McGrady, Greenbrier Christian.
Coach of the Year
Pat Nichols, Greenbrier Christian.
—-
DIVISION III
First team
Cody Christiam, Walsingham; Trey Christman, Walsingham; Addison Clark, Carlisle; Colin Cunningham, Carlisle; Ayden Evans, Walsingham; Cody Fulford, Fuqua; Thoms Inge, Kenston Forest; Garret Kangas, Carlisle; Zack Miles, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot; Jacob Miller-Bopp, Walsingham; Trey Mitchell, Brunswick Academy ; Jody Morris, Amelia Academy; Davis Neighbor, Walsingham; Conner Plaster, Carlisle; Jack Wilson, Tidewater.
Second team
Colby Cunningham, Carlisle; Tanner Drewry, Tidewater; Colby Elliot, Brunswick Academy; Luke Gee, Fuqua; Styles Geramita, Carlisle; Harrison Harper, Brunswick Academy; Jordan Johns, Fuqua; Jackson Smiley, Brunswick Academy; Ryan Whitehead, Kenston Forest; Paul Williams, Walsingham Academy.
Player of the year
Lincoln Lubson, Walsingham.
Coach of the year
Ian Heisel, Walsingham.