North Cross catcher keeps his eye on the ball in senior season

A run through Turner McCoy’s baseball numbers for North Cross this spring leaves no other possibilities for reaction other than wonder and admiration.

Through 12 games for the 10-2 Raiders so far this season, the senior catcher and five-year starter has burned through opposing pitching at the rate of a .625 batting average that includes 20 hits, nine doubles two triples, four home runs, and 29 runs scored — team-leading accomplishments all.

During 32 at bats he has walked 13 times and struck out only five. He’s slugging an astonishing 1.406.

Behind the plate? Only 16 have tried to steal on him with 11 making it. Everybody else has devised other strategies on the base paths.

“They see the way he throws during warm-ups and don’t try to run,” North Cross assistant coach Scott Smith said during one recent practice.

McCoy, fastest guy on the team as a catcher, once doubled and scored from second on a sacrifice fly.

Terrific as all this is, nobody associated with the program could claim this was in any way unexpected. After all, McCoy has been a starter since he was an eighth grader as per private school rules. McCoy has been as consistent as the appearance of April azaleas.

Nor would anybody else be startled to hear that McCoy is of impeccable baseball pedigree. Father Trey ia a 2007 inductee into the Virginia Tech Athletic Hall of Fame for a celestial three-year baseball career that included 69 home runs, 214 runs batted in, and a .374 batting average. The elder McCoy went on to a nine-year career in the Minor Leagues including four at the Class AAA level.

It seemed altogether proper and orderly that the youngest of Trey and Tracy McCoy’s three boys would enroll at Tech after high school graduation, which indeed turned out to be the case. There was never any question, really. Turner looked into James Madison University but once the acceptance letter from Tech arrived, there was no other choice to be made.

Possessed of an athletic build and abilities — McCoy played basketball for the Raiders too — he’ll look great in a college baseball uniform, right?

“No, he intends to be a student there,” said his North Cross coach Eric Lawrence, who in 27 years in the Raiders dugout has had some terrific talent to work with of which McCoy is certainly in the top echelon.

No more baseball for McCoy after his last high school season? Something seems off about that. Naturally it makes you wonder. That is until McCoy tells you what’s on his mind about an academic future in Blacksburg that will include business studies.

That was after he did acknowledge a measure of soul-searching while making his plans.

“A little bit. It’s always been my dream to play in college and try to take it to the next level. But as I progressed, I kind of — I wouldn’t say lost my love for it — but I did want to take a break, take a year off and experience college.”

Wait a minute. Are we hearing the door might still be open … ?

“It’s open. I don’t know how open, but it’s open … ”

We’ll leave it in the never say never file for now.

There are others involved here too of course. Parents of any high school player have much invested in the endeavor both emotionally and otherwise. Trey the businessman and Tracy the Hidden Valley teacher always let him be his own man, according to Turner.

“They’ve always been very supportive of whatever I wanted to do,” he said. “Of course my Dad coming from where he came from has always wanted me to play in college. But he wasn’t pushing me. He wasn’t like disappointed or anything.

“They accept what I want to do and support me through whatever.”

Say this for all the Raiders: They’re easy to support. Working on a program record nine-game win streak earlier in the campaign “we’re doing all aspects of the game pretty well right now,” Lawrence said.

With J.T. Foster, Ashton Shannon and Nathan Carey handling 55.1 of the 68.1 innings to date, the Raiders have pitched to a 1.43 team earned run average. With a defense anchored by a double-play combination of freshman twin brothers Ryan and Dakota Thomas, North Cross has had but 18 errors in 292 chances.

That sort of efficiency wins high school games in any classification. It’s no coincidence that a team that throws and catches well and pitches fearlessly is built around a top catcher.

Which brings us back to McCoy, who now is in the same spikes as the vast number of his peers among ballplaying high school seniors everywhere in facing the stern reality that the next play could be his last in organized ball.

Ask anybody who has ever earned a varsity letter, that last athletic event before graduation has its own unique and jarring finality. The lead-up presents its own pressure.

McCoy intends to keep his eye on the ball.

“The hardest part about it is knowing that eventually senior year is going to come to an end. I’ve played baseball so long there’s not much pressure. I know how to play the game.

“I’ll go out and do my best, play as hard as I can, and see what happens.”