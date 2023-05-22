The VISAA runs through the Roanoke Valley.

North Cross won three Division II state championships Saturday as the Raiders’ boys track and field, boys lacrosse and boys tennis teams were victorious.

The lacrosse team won its third consecutive VISAA crown and its fourth in the last five state tournaments with a 15-6 victory against visiting Virginia Episcopal.

North Cross’ Joe Mason led the charge with six goals, while Caleb Thompson and Ian Cann each added three goals.

Jack Durham, Mason Jolley and Ethan Grigas each had one goal for the Raiders (13-7).

Meanwhile, the Raiders’ boys tennis team captured its second state title since 2016 with a tight 5-4 victory against visiting Norfolk Collegiate.

Henry Lugar of North Cross (23-1) dominated Norfolk Collegiate’s Tyson Cains 10-0 in their singles match. Lugar finished the season with a perfect 20-0 record in singles matches.

North Cross’ Martin Sota won his singles match 10-5 and Jacob Juneau won his singles match 10-4.

Alessandro Perin and Juneau won their doubles match 10-2, while Colin Chandel and Tyler Bloomfield of the Raiders won their doubles match 10-7.

The Raiders’ boys track and field team won the state championship with 93 points at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond.

Trinity Christian finished in second with 69 points and Atlantic Shores were third with 65 points.

North Cross’ Jace Rhodes won the triple jump (43-6 1/4) and was a part of the 4x100-meter relay team along with Rhone Burton, Moritz Mittendorfer and Xavier Mitchell that won in 43.97 seconds.

Rhodes received the most valuable field athlete award for the meet.

Mitchell won the 400 meters in 50.20.