North Cross football routs Fieldale

Gabe Zappia passed for four touchdowns and ran for one Friday to lift North Cross to a 63-0 football victory over the Fieldale Ducks travel team at Willis Field.

Zappia threw a 43-yard TD pass to Mehki Hines and scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

He added TD throws of 17 and 25 yards to Ian Cann along with a 50-yard TD pass to James Jackson.

Hines returned the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a TD, followed by TD runs of 38 yards by Carlton Ward, 9 yards by Kam Johnson and 5 yards by Zach Morgan.

Zappia finished with 254 yards passing for North Cross (4-0). Cann had four receptions for 88 yards, while Ward ran nine times for 71 yards.

Raleigh Cundiff recorded a tackle in the end zone for a safety.

The Fieldale Ducks (2-1) are based in Henry County with a roster that includes players from Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville and George Washington high schools.