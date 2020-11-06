 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Cross football routs Fieldale
0 comments

North Cross football routs Fieldale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gabe Zappia passed for four touchdowns and ran for one Friday to lift North Cross to a 63-0 football victory over the Fieldale Ducks travel team at Willis Field.

Zappia threw a 43-yard TD pass to Mehki Hines and scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

He added TD throws of 17 and 25 yards to Ian Cann along with a 50-yard TD pass to James Jackson.

Hines returned the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a TD, followed by TD runs of 38 yards by Carlton Ward, 9 yards by Kam Johnson and 5 yards by Zach Morgan.

Zappia finished with 254 yards passing for North Cross (4-0). Cann had four receptions for 88 yards, while Ward ran nine times for 71 yards.

Raleigh Cundiff recorded a tackle in the end zone for a safety.

The Fieldale Ducks (2-1) are based in Henry County with a roster that includes players from Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville and George Washington high schools.

North Cross 63, Fieldale 0

Fieldale Ducks;0;0;0;0;--;0

North Cross;14;22;14;13;--63

NC -- Hines 43 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)

NC -- Zappia 8 run (Muse kick)

NC -- Cann 17 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)

NC -- Safety, Cundiff made tackle in end zone

NC -- Cann 25 from Zappia (kick failed)

NC -- Jackson 50 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)

NC -- Hines 88 kickoff return (Muse kick)

NC -- Ward 38 run (Muse kick)

NC -- Johnson 9 run (kick failed)

NC -- Morgan 5 run (Muse kick)

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert