North Cross School hires ex-Roanoke College basketball coach Page Moir

North Cross has hired former Roanoke College men’s basketball coach Page Moir to as the head coach of its boys basketball program.

Moir, 60, won 428 games in 27 seasons at Roanoke College, resigning after the 2015-16 season as the winningest coach in school and ODAC history.

He led the Maroons to three ODAC championships and six NCAA Division III tournament appearances.

Moir was an assistant coach under his late father, Charlie Moir, at Virginia Tech from 1983-87. He worked for Ed Green as an assistant coach at Roanoke College in 1987-88 and also was an assistant at Cincinnati in 1988-89.

Moir replaces Shannon Taylor as the head coach at North Cross.

