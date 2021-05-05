 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Cross School hires ex-Roanoke College basketball coach Page Moir
0 comments
alert

North Cross School hires ex-Roanoke College basketball coach Page Moir

{{featured_button_text}}

North Cross has hired former Roanoke College men’s basketball coach Page Moir to as the head coach of its boys basketball program.

Moir, 60, won 428 games in 27 seasons at Roanoke College, resigning after the 2015-16 season as the winningest coach in school and ODAC history.

He led the Maroons to three ODAC championships and six NCAA Division III tournament appearances.

Moir was an assistant coach under his late father, Charlie Moir, at Virginia Tech from 1983-87. He worked for Ed Green as an assistant coach at Roanoke College in 1987-88 and also was an assistant at Cincinnati in 1988-89.

Moir replaces Shannon Taylor as the head coach at North Cross.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert